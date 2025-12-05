Hello, and welcome to our Green Energy Crystals Guide for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond!

Here, we'll go through how to locate all available Green Energy Crystals and the best methods for destroying them in the most efficient way possible. We'll also cover the rewards you can expect to bag when you deposit the Crystals at the Altar of Legacy in Fury Green.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to obtain all Green Energy Crystals



Green Energy Crystals are primarily found out in the open world of Sol Valley. Additional clusters can also be found in all six Shrines in Sol Valley, with a few more located in Jungle Path in Fury Green.

With the clusters found in Fury Green and the Shrines, you'll want to simply use a missile to blast them apart. The crystals will then automatically float towards Samus when you move close to them.

As for the crystals found in Sol Valley, just smash into them with Vi-O-La. Many of the clusters are quite large, so it's entirely possible that you might miss a small bit when smashing into them. Our advice is to immediately pan your camera around after you've smashed into them to check you've got them all.

It's also worth noting that not all Green Energy Crystals will be available straight away. If they were, you could potentially bag some cool rewards quite early in the game, so this makes sense. Instead, more crystal clusters will populate in Sol Valley after obtaining each Master Teleporter Key. Only when you've cleared The Great Mines and obtained the Psychic Power Bomb can you obtain all of them.

Speaking of which, some select clusters out in Sol Valley will also contain a large, dark boulder. These can only be destroyed with a Power Bomb, so jump off Vi-O-La, drop into morph ball mode, and lay a Power Bomb next to the boulder to destroy it. Samus will absorb the crystals.

Green Energy Crystals - All Rewards

You'll get rewards for depositing a certain amount of Green Energy Crystals at the Altar of Legacy in Fury Green. It's not an exact science, but it appears you receive a new reward for every 25% of crystals obtained.

That said, after receiving the final reward, there were still just a few select crystals remaining in the world. When 100% is obtained, you'll unlock items in the game's Gallery feature in addition to the below rewards.

25% Green Energy Crystals - Psychic Beam Upgrade

The reward here is a basic power-up for your Psychic Beam. The rate of fire will increase slightly along with the overall damage dealt to enemies. Definitely very useful for tackling some of the more powerful foes later in the game.

50% Green Energy Crystals - Control Beam Boost

Your next reward is a boost for your Control Beam, letting you hold down 'L' or 'B' to increase its speed significantly. Admittedly, we didn't find many instances in which this proved particularly useful, but it's good to have regardless.

75% Green Energy Crystals - Crystal Finder

Green Energy Crystals don't show up on the map as standard. However, there are so many of them lying about, obtaining 75% should prove a doddle. Just keep driving around Sol Valley and you'll come across them

When you get to (roughly) 75%, you'll obtain an upgrade to your radar, showing the location of any additional clusters out in the wild. Look for the green dots on your radar and you'll find the remaining crystals, no bother.

100% Green Energy Crystals - Legacy Suit

When you obtain all (or, rather, most) of the available Green Energy Crystals, you'll obtain the Memory Fruit, automatically upgrading your Vi-O-La Suit to the Legacy Suit. This thing is really cool.

In battle, you can press 'L' to go into psychic mode, then hold down 'R' to drop the Legacy Barrier, a temporary shield to boost your defensive capabilities. This will use up a whopping 35 missiles from your inventory, but it's great for providing extra defence against tough enemies, particularly the final boss.

How about that Legacy Suit, huh? Pretty good incentive to get all of those darn crystals.