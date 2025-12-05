Welcome back to our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond boss guide!

Here, we'll be taking a look at Phenoros, the menacing monster residing in Flare Pool. Truth be told, this one isn't quite as intimidating at it may first appear, but if you're struggling regardless, we'll take you through exactly how to defeat it.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Defeat Phenoros

The first phase of the battle is pretty easy. Phenoros will simply swim around the lava, and you'll want to target the blue nodes on its underbelly. These will periodically emerge from the lava, so just time your shots well, and you'll get them all in no time.

In the second phase, you'll face off against Phenoros head-on.

Target the blue nodes on its face. When you burst one of them, Phenoros will open its mouth wide to scream. This is your chance to deal damage, so unleash a load of Ice Shots and Power Beam shots.

Watch out for two key attacks. Phenoros will breathe fire and sweep it across the arena horizontally. Drop down into morph ball mode when this happens to avoid damage. The other is a simple charging attack from Phenoros, so dash sideways at the right moment, and you'll be fine.

If Phenoros does catch you in this attack, rapidly press 'A' when the prompt appears to escape its grasp.

Phenoros will also occasionally spit out balls of fire in the air, so you can shoot these out of the sky to reveal health and ammo pickups. Charge your power beam to draw them in.

When you've destroyed all four blue nodes, Phenoros will be staggered for an extended period of time, so use this opportunity to shoot a bunch of Ice Shots into its mouth and deal significant damage.

When you've done enough damage, Phenoros will crash down onto the lava, but it's not done just yet.

You'll want to fire your Control Beam and guide the shot through its mouth, right down its body, and hit the target at the back. That's it for poor ol' Phenoros.

You can now grab the Psychic Grapple upgrade.

Good job, bounty hunter! Phenoros was no match for you. Now check out our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond walkthrough for more tips and tricks.