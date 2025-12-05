Hello, fellow bounty hunters! We're back with our next section of the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond walkthrough, this time exploring the cold, oppressing region of Ice Belt.

There are lots more items and scans to collect here, so if you're looking to achieve that coveted 100% completion rating, then look no further – we've got 'em all right here. Let's dive right in.

Ice Belt Walkthrough

Upon exiting the Sky Shuttle, head into the Loading Crane area.

Missile Expansion #9

The door on your left is a Save Room, so make use of it. Circle around to the right and you'll find a bomb slot behind some breakable boxes. Bomb it to open the door nearby and grab your next Missile Expansion.

Now move through the door to the Snowfield Accessway.

Scan Entry: Ice Crawler

Immediately ahead is your first scan from Ice Belt: the Ice Crawler. Kinda looks like the Crystallite from Phendrana Drifts in Prime 1, right?

The end of this room is blocked with ice, so use your Fire Shot to get rid of it, then proceed through to the Snowfield

Scan Entry: Snow Wolf

Work your way around the Snowfield until you come to a large clearing. Fog will enshroud the area and a bunch of Snow Wolves will attack. Scan one of them, then fend them off.

A single Fire Shot should be enough to defeat a single Wolf, and if you've been following this walkthrough so far, the Shot Expansions you've picked up should ensure you have just enough bullets to survive; pick up any ammo drops to be sure, and keep moving to avoid attacks.

Just as the wolves start to overwhelm Samus, gunfire from afar will cause them to dissipate, so you're now free to proceed.

Before you do so, however, take note of the Scout Bot located on the edge of the Snowfield, near the wreckage of a delivery truck as you walk down from the Accessway.

Shot Expansion #5

Near the Scout Bot, a Shot Expansion can be seen behind some ice underneath the delivery truck wreckage. Shoot this with your Fire Shot, then morph ball into the opening to grab the expansion.

Now walk to the end of the Snowfield, through the door into Facility Entrance, then again into the Lobby. The opening to the left will take you up to the next floor. Then take the door at the back into the Control Room. Here, you'll meet Galactic Federation Sniper: Reger Tokabi.

Scan Entry: Reger Tokabi

When the cutscene ends, be sure to scan Tokabi to add him to your logbook. Then scan the terminal to proceed with the next cutscene. When it finishes, you'll have the Area Map and you'll need to reach the Power Generator.

Outside the Control Room, take the door to your left, then shoot the opening in the floor. Drop down.

Now whip out your scan visor. There are two creatures to scan in the Cryopod Conveyor.

Scan Entry: Snow Roach

Scan Entry: Dartwing

Be careful not to get too close to the Dartwings. They will, as the name implies, dart towards Samus and likely prevent you from scanning one. Keep your distance and scan from afar.

Follow the corridor around and melt the ice blockage with the Fire Shot. Melt a smaller opening with the Fire Shot and morph ball through, then get rid of the Dartwings on the other side.

In the Biolabs area, scan the Psychic Lock Unit at the far end. You'll need to locate TK Codes found in the immediate vicinity.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Endeavor'

Go through the door to the left of the Lock Unit to reach Bio-Labs Security. Immediately, you'll see a data pad on the right. This is your first Lamorn Data Log scan of the game, so scan it.

Next to the Data Log, you'll see some ice just begging to be melted, so oblige it with your Fire Shot. Now use the newly-revealed Bomb Slot, and then press 'A' against the powered-up terminal.

Head back out and around to the newly-unlocked doors. First, go into Cryopod Prep.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Security'

On the right is another Lamorn Data Log on the table – scan it. Now go back out and take the opposite door into Specimen Lab.

Scan the pod in the middle to reveal your first TK Code of two. You'll need to use your psychic powers to move the fragments into place to form a complete object.

Go back out and head down the corridor to the room leading to DNA Sequencing. Over on the right is a blocked bomb tunnel. Fire a missile to uncover it, then head on through. You'll emerge in the room opposite called Tracking Operations.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Gift'

As you exit the morph ball tunnel, another Lamorn Data Log can be found on the floor nearby. Scan it.

There's a Psychic Container in the middle of the room, so use your powers to unlock it.

Power Suit Upgrade: Lasso

Woohoo, you got the Lasso. Now scan the lock on the door behind you. Click the left analogue stick in to launch your lasso, then pull backwards to yank the lock off the door.

Shot Expansion #6

Before you leave, use the lasso to pull the cover off the Bomb Slot on the right. Meanwhile, you'll see two morph ball tracks that you can yank down using the lasso, so do this on both.

Now head up the morph ball tunnel and weave your way around it to eventually reach your next Shot Expansion.

Now go back into DNA Sequencing. Use the lasso on the containers. One of them will contain a green vial, so scan this to reveal your second TK Code.

Head to the room on the right of the Lock Unit – you'll need to use your lasso to unlock it. Now move around to the right and scan the terminal to get the Area Map. Go back out.

Missile Expansion #10

Opposite, you'll see two crates blocking the way, so use your lasso to remove them. Follow the corridor around, get rid of any Snow Roaches along the way, then melt the ice to find a Missile Expansion.

Okay, now you can use your two TK Codes on the Lock Unit. Use your psychic powers to follow the same pattern indicated on the right of the screen to unlock the way.

Scan Entry: Light Maintenance Tank

Go through the Medical Bays Access. Just around the corner is a Light Maintenance Tank, so scan it, then kill it.

When you get into the Staging Corridor, you'll see another Psychic Lock Unit on your left. You'll need four TK Codes for this one, so let's go search for them.

The only door available right now leads to a Save Room, so use it. Turn right upon exiting.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Anxiety'

On the counter, you'll see another Lamorn Data Log, so scan it.

To the right of this is a broken window, so use a missile to shatter it and jump through.

As you head down the corridor, one door on the right will be open. Walk through, then morph ball through the tunnel into the next room across. Scan the capsule on the side to reveal a TK Code.

Head through the door at the end of the corridor to reach Medical Hub. There are three doors here with lasso locks. Let's take the one on the left first to reach Storage Corridor.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Attempt'

Move forward and turn left to see your next Lamorn Data Log on the far wall.

Now go through the next door into the Storage Bay. Move right and use the lasso on the door lock. Dispatch the Light Maintenance Tanks on the other side, then take the door on your left. Touch the two terminals to open the cryopods, then use the Fire Shot on the block of ice above to lower a third cryopod.

Touch the terminal to open the cryopod, then scan the Griever specimen to reveal your second TK Code.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Limit'

Before we leave, there's another Lamorn Data Log to get. Go back out the room containing the Griever specimens and head all the way around to the other side. The Log will be waiting in the corner.

Go back into Medical Hub and take the next lasso-locked door to your left into Surgery Corridor.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Breakthrough'

On the counter to the left is your next Lamorn Data Log – scan it.

Missile Expansion #11

Before we go into the next room, melt the block of ice on the wall in Surgery Corridor. Use the lasso to pull the lock off the morph ball tunnel and roll on through. Bomb the gate blocking access to the Missile Expansion, then roll through to grab it.

Now move through into Surgery Bay.

Walk to the back of the room and scan the terminal to activate the Balsallae System. Scan this to reveal your third TK Code.

Go back to Medical Hub and take the third lasso-locked door to your left.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Awakening'

Immediately on your right is the next Lamorn Data Log on the counter, so scan it.

Move on through to Recovery Bay.

Work your way to the back of the room and fire a missile at the grating on the wall. Jump through in morph ball mode.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Analysis'

On the table opposite is another Lamorn Data Log. Scan it, then defeat the Light Maintenance Tank.

On the wall by the window is a block of ice. Melt it, then use your lasso to pull the monitor down from the wall. Scan this monitor for your fourth and final TK Code.

Unlock the door with your lasso, then make your way back to Staging Corridor and the Psychic Lock Unit. Save your progress upon your return, if you wish.

Use the Lock Unit in the same way as before – follow the pattern on the right with your psychic powers.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Resignation'

Move down the corridor and you'll see a Lamorn Data Log in front of you. You know what to do.

Move through the next room and into Upper Airlock. Melt the ice blocking the way, and head through into Ravine Monitoring. Now move left and through the next room until you reach Ice Canyon.

Scan Entry: Blue Krauk

When you emerge outside, you'll see some creatures fly by. These are Blue Krauks, so scan one of them.

Now work your way across the walkways, being careful not to let the icy blasts of wind knock you off the edge. Take note of the Energy Tank on the island to the right – we'll come back for that later.

Move around the mountain and use your missile to destroy a walkway over on your left. This will allow you to jump to the platform in the middle, but again, watch that wind. Walk across the last walkway and fire a missile at the window. Jump through.

Open the door and melt the ice to access Lower Airlock. Melt the next block of ice to morph ball through the opening.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Records'

Over on your left is another Lamorn Data Log, so scan it.

Take the door on the left and move through the corridor into Deep Archive. Go right into Maintenance Access and use the Save Room on the left.

Now take the door on the left into Heat Exchange Column.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Query'

You'll see your next Lamorn Data Log on the counter to your right, so scan it.

Work your way down the corridor and through the door into Energy Regulator. Melt the blocks of ice in your path and continue through to the Power Generator.

Scan Entry: Lamorn Data Log 'Prayer'

Look down to your left and you'll see another Lamorn Data Log. Scan it!

Scan Entry: Psychic Ball Track

On the lower level directly underneath the floor above, you'll see some purple haze. Scan it to reveal the Psychic Ball Track, then scan again to add it to your logbook.

Okay, now melt the block of ice on the lower level to reveal a Bomb Slot. Before you use a bomb, lasso the slot around the track to the other side. Then, lasso the Slot Connector above to connect the Bomb Slot to the Generator. Once it's connected, drop into morph ball mode and bomb it.

You can now interact with the terminal on the upper floor, so head on up and press 'A' next to it.

The turbines will start, and then abruptly stall. You'll need to use your Control Beam to hit the targets on each turbine. The first is directly in the middle, the second on the lower left, and the third on the upper right. You'll see the latter two easily thanks to the light that they emit from the sides of the walls.

The turbines will kick into high gear and the room will fill with light (the proper Ice Belt theme tune will kick in now, too – it's another banger).

Before you head back to Tokabi, use the terminal on the lower right to activate a ramp leading further down.

Energy Tank #4

Use a missile to uncover the morph ball tunnel, then work your way through, avoiding the columns of electricity as they move toward the screen. Bomb the opening on the right, then head through to grab your next Energy Tank.

Head back up to the Deep Archive, saving your game along the way.

A newly-activated Bomb Slot will be available, so use it. Watch the cutscene to learn more about the Lamorn and the Grievers.

A morph ball tunnel will also now be open to the right, so head on through until you emerge back in the Lower Airlock.

Shot Expansion #7

You'll see a bomb slot above a large gate, so use your psychic abilities to throw a bomb and activate it. The gate will open, revealing three cryopods: three directly ahead, and one to your immediate left.

Open the pod on the left to get your next Shot Expansion.

When you get back into the Ice Canyon, you can head left and activate the shuttle to move back up to the other side,

In the Upper Airlock, an alarm will trigger and lock the doors. Take the morph ball tunnel to your left into the Storage Conduit.

Scan Entry: Frostburn Griever

When you emerge in the Storage Bay, the cryopods will open, revealing the Frostburn Grievers. Scan them, then focus on using your Fire Shot primarily to beat them.

Another morph ball tunnel will be open near the exit to Storage Corridor, so go through there and into Surgery Conduit. You'll see a Shot Expansion as you go through, but we'll have to come back for it later.

Exit into the Surgery Bay, then use the next morph ball tunnel opposite. Roll on through the Recovery Conduit until you reach Recovery Bay.

Head through into the Recovery corridor and kill the Grievers that emerge. Go into the Medical Hub and dispatch the Grievers there, then use a missile to unblock the door leading back into Staging Corridor.

Missile Expansion #12

A Griever will burst out of a previously locked-off door on the right. Defeat it, then go through the door and into the morph ball tunnel inside. In the adjacent room, you'll find your next Missile Expansion.

Use the Save Room next to the Staging Corridor, if you wish. Otherwise, head back up the Medical Bays Access, straight through the Bio-Labs, and up the cryopod conveyor. You'll need to use the morph ball tunnel here to access Lobby Conduit, then bomb the vents to shoot you back up to the top.

When you reach the lobby, help Tokabi fend off the Grievers. Keep an eye on his health, and prioritise any Grievers that might be targeting him.

Watch the cutscene, then take the large elevator in the middle of the Lobby.

Use the Save Room to the left when you enter Elevator Landing – you'll likely need it. When you reach Security Gates, scan the clamps on the large door, then use the lasso to pull them both off. Tokabi will remotely open the door. Get ready for a big fight...

Jump down into the middle of the Quarantine Chamber.

Scan Entry: Keratos

Keratos is a big boy, huh? Scan it, then consult our full guide on How to Beat Keratos if you're struggling with this one.