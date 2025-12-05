Welcome to our guide on all Shot Expansion Locations in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Yes, in addition to Missile Expansions, Samus now has to maintain ammo for her various elemental beams, including the Fire Shot, Ice Shot, and Thunder Shot.

There are bloomin' loads of Shot Expansions to find on Viewros, so we'll be going through all of them right here, linking each entry out to their exact location within our full walkthrough. So if you're looking to obtain 100% completion, then be sure to consult this guide if you're struggling to find them all.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - All Shot Expansions

There are a total of 7 Shot Expansions located in Fury Green. Be mindful that you won't get your first elemental beam until you first jaunt into Flare Pool, so you won't find any Expansions early in the game.

There are a total of 6 Shot Expansions found in Volt Forge.

There are a total of 6 Shot Expansions found in Ice Belt.

Sol Valley

There are a total of 8 Shot Expansions found in Sol Valley. A few of these are tucked away in Shrines, while one of them is gifted to you by Federation Trooper Reger Tokabi.

Flare Pool holds the most Shot Expansions in the game, with a total of 9 hidden in the area.

There are a total of 6 Shot Expansions found within The Great Mines.

FAQs

Does each elemental beam use a different ammo type?

No. While missile use their own type of ammo, all elemental beams use the same Shot ammo. So whether you're using the Fire, Ice, or Thunder beam, they'll all sap away at your Shot count.

What's the difference between regular Shot Expansions and Large Shot Expansions?

Regular Shot Expansions grant an additional 10 shots to your arsenal. Large Shot Expansions, on the other hand, add a whopping 20 shots.

There's no major difference to how these appear in the environment, bar a slight change in visual appearance, so just grab as many as you can.

