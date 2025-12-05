Okay, the next section of our boss guide for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond focuses on Keratos, the big bad of Ice Belt.

This thing can deal some hefty damage with its various ice attacks, so if you're finding yourself in a bit of a bind, then read on. We'll get you sorted.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - How to Beat Keratos

For the majority of the fight, Keratos will be in a sort of boulder-like form, rolling around to hit Samus while spitting out bits of ice. Whenever you see icicles fly toward you, either dash out of the way or use your Fire Shot to destroy them. If they hit you, rapidly press 'A' until you break free from the ice.

You'll want to target the yellow eye in the centre of Keratos to weaken its armour. When Keratos is staggered, it will charge up a rolling attack in its boulder form. Dash out of the way and it'll lodge itself in the ice wall behind you. Make sure to position yourself in front of the ice wall, not the concrete wall. If Keratos hits the latter, it won't get lodged in place.

This is your chance to deal damage. Target the red spot on Keratos' underbelly and unleash a bunch of Fire Shots until you cut down its health by a quarter.

Rinse and repeat this until Keratos is down.

One deadly attack to watch out for is when Keratos surrounds itself with ice. It'll spin rapidly, drawing Samus in toward the ice. Shoot the ice with Fire Shots and Charge Shots to break it apart before you get too close.

Similarly, Keratos can spin around and kick out a bunch of icicles in one go, so move backwards in this case to get out of its line of fire.

Like all other bosses, apparently, Keratos can also send out shockwaves of ice in every direction. You'll want to double-jump over this to avoid damage. Later on in the fight, Keratos will occasionally shoot out a beam of ice in a circular motion, so jump to avoid this, too.

When Keratos is down, you can grab the Psychic Boost Ball. Well done!

That one was a bit rough, wasn't it? You managed it, though. Head through to our full Metroid Prime 4: Beyond walkthrough for more hints and tips.