Here we go! Nintendo has announced that an Indie World showcase will be heading our way tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27th, 2024. Not only that but it will be immediately followed up by a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase!
Here are the times of the 27th August Nintendo Direct broadcasts:
- North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT
- UK/Ire: 3pm BST
- Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST
- Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST
From the announcement, we know the showcases will last roughly 40 minutes, bringing us news and announcements about indie games and third-party titles heading to Switch this year. Nintendo quickly followed up the announcement with clarification that the Nintendo Switch "successor" won't be making an appearance.
Of course, we will be livestreaming the event right here on Nintendo Life so you can watch along with us and we can soak up the surprises together.
As for what'll be included in this one, we'll just have to wait and see! Our best guess: err, a bunch of indies and third-party games... Heh. There are loads of great-looking titles out there waiting for more details like The Plucky Squire, Mina The Hollower, Vikings on Trampolines, and Rift of the NecroDancer that we'd love to see show up. Still, the best appearances are always the ones that catch us off guard, so we've got our fingers crossed for something unexpected!
What are you hoping to see from Nintendo's Indie World showcase and Partner Direct? Let us know in the comments!
Comments 167
Guess the next Direct is in September! People are going crazy over this announcement and think this means there’s gonna be a Switch Successor reveal in September, but I don’t think that’s what’s going on. Last year there was a smaller Direct in late August before the general Direct in September. We’re probably seeing something similar here. I’d say that this is just getting the 3rd party stuff out of the way for a September Direct and then possibly an October Switch Successor reveal.
Anyways please give us Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC!
Rumored games like MySims and Patrick Star will likely be here. Not terribly excited for this presentation, more excited for the potential upcoming ones after this!
Silksongless. It'll definitely be there.
Indie and partner showcase…
I wonder what remaining 3rd parties are there to port. Cloud versions?
Intelligent Systems is technically not owned by Nintendo and thus a partner...right?
There might be a chance for the rumored FE4 remake?
I'm just coping at this point, aren't I?
Every time you think you can predict Nintendo's next move, they chuck something like this at you XD
This sounds like it'll be a fantastic time! I've always held a soft spot for Indie Worlds so seeing a new one of those alongside a Partner Showcase is a great surprise. Gonna continue on my eternal 'Ace Attorney 7 is gonna happen eventually guys I swear' delusions once again for this 🥲
Unless they do a 1st party direct, I guess this is our big push for the holiday releases. I also doubt we'll get much in the way of surprise announcements. Given the state of the industry, I'm probably more excited by the indie releases right now. The AAA studios got too big and now they're laying off so many developers.
LEVEL 5!!! DROP A NEW LAYTON TRAILER AND MY LIFE IS YOURS!!!
Y'all know what time it is.
MySims port is being announced then. Plus Sonic footage, Epic Mickey, FC2025, plus a few third party ports in the run up to Christmas 🎄
So the Switch 2 reveal is in September huh?
I could be wrong. But September is the usual time for directs (and I’m counting partner showcases as directs). Them moving it forward to late August suggests they have something else planned for September.
@Fizza you do realize Investigations Collection hasn’t even come out yet right?
They probably will wait until that game is out.
Hopefully they give us the 2D Spark the Jester game too. I really don't like that they start with the 3D one. I don't like the 3D one as much similar to Sonic. Also more Metal Slug Tactics and World of Anterra info would be nice. Black Myth: Wukong was good but only took 20 hours to beat so now I'm hoping we get a 2D Wukong game soon too.
@Daggot we already got Zelda in September, Mario Party in October and Mario & Luigi in November. I think we have enough.
And Emio in August.
Hope they show more of MIO: Memories in Orbit. And of course ... Silksong.
Certainly looking forward to this 😋
@Serpenterror why do you think a 2D Wukong game will happen?
And of course, Black Myth Wukong ain’t coming to Switch at all. It’s too weak to run it.
Honestly I never thought that we would get another one of these at this point. Indies? Maybe, but partner showcase at this point on Switch's life? Maybe 90% of the Direct will be indie related. Not complaining
@TheStormGL Thats what I was thinking too. It would be pretty strange for Nintendo to have 2 showcases in August and none in September.
This is a very clever way to manage expectations. Makes sense that we won’t be getting a direct in September like we usually do.
Niiiice. This should be a good time
I think it's probably reasonable to lower any expectations of a "mainline" September Direct now. When you consider this is made up of 1st and 3rd party titles (which will be showcased tomorrow) + we know what Nintendo's main holiday titles are going to be already for the remainder of the year.
I honestly don't really know what else Nintendo have up their sleeve before their Switch 2 announcement - but I don't see anything happening in September IMO.
@Neph Intelligent Systems is literally one of Nintendo's R&D dev so yes technically Nintendo own them, not just own them, Nintendo actually created them. R&D is an internal team within a company that usually experience with an idea many years before the company could choose to either run with it or dissolve it. They are also known for experiencing with Nintendo's dev tools and helping third parties in programming their engine with Nintendo's dev kits. Of course they are also known for the Fire Emblem and Famicom Wars series.
Rise of the Golden Idol news please!
Nine Sols was rated for consoles not that long ago so hopefully that’ll make an appearance.
my #1 want from the Partner Showcase: MySims Switch
my #1 want from the Indie World: Amber Isle (or Slay the Princess)
@anoyonmus Normally I'd agree with you, but that didn't stop Capcom from announcing the Apollo Justice Trilogy less than a month before Ghost Trick came out last year, nor did it stop them from announcing/releasing AAI Collection the same year that AJ Trilogy released.
They've very much set a precedent this past while that these kinds of games could be announced at literally any moment XD
@PepperMintRex hmm yeah that could be there.
@Fizza AAI collection was announced AFTER AJ was released. It had been some months. Apollo Justice had some decent sales.
But we got Investigations collection coming soon and especially one of the titles is a former Japanese exclusive. I don’t think they would want to ruin the sales of Investigations. If they announce AA7, then people will go for that game, rather than buy Investigations.
Also Ghost Trick is a bit different of a game and way way more niche than Ace Attorney.
Pretty sure we won't know which direct will unveil the next Switch... Until somebody notices: hey, why haven't they followed the announcement with their usual "no mention of the successor" tweet?!
I’m still one of the few people who hasn’t played through Hollow Knight yet. I plan to but for now, Silksong showing up isn’t a huge deal.
I do hope there’s a Pac-Man World 2 remake announced. And I hope Shantae Advance shows up as well.
I think that’s about it… maybe a third party studio is remastering Metroid Prime 2 and 3 😂
An interesting approach pairing both together, excited to see what comes. Hopefully Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac happens considering the teases from the Pac-Man twitter account earlier on in the year.
Can't wait for a double dollup of depression!
As the lines have become a bit blurred as to what constitutes a 'partner', I'm very intrigued to see what will crop up in the partner direct whilst keeping my expectations measured!
Interesting how they've paired it with Indie World...there's something about which I really like for some reason!
This is actually more than what I was expecting for the remainder of the year. Not sure why people think a 1st party Direct is gonna happen considering we have a Nintendo game per month until Dec.
Indie games!
Hopefully Nexomon 3 official announcement.
Removed - unconstructive
Papers please, please !!
Doubling up on Directs! That's a first!
I always go into these with little to no expectations so I should have a good time at least.
I get that they're segregated because the indie worlds are completely different games in the Japan and international versions, but this just makes the whole "lesser games" stigma that hangs over indie worlds even more apparent when stuck right next to a Partner Showcase; which themselves have a "diet soda" stigma hanging over them, though that's mostly cause of Demeechs and Arlos still stuck in the GameCube era kavitching about lack of Mario.
Also it's just plain weird this is last week of August and not the normal "week of" September 14th date the fall direct has had for the past 7 years.
I will give my boilerplate: Final Fantasy Tactics please!
Even if that isn't there, I am excited to see what they announce.
What's the most outlandish prediction I can make for tomorrow? An indie-developed Super Mario game? Elden Ring on Nintendo Switch 1? Perhaps Hollow Knight Silksong???
I’d love to see something new from Airship Syndicate. Then again they flirt a little closer to AAA than indie so maybe not
I usually enjoy the Indie World presentations so just that would have been enough for me. The Partner Showcase right after is just a bonus. Should be a fun time.
Looks like I'll have to catch it all after the fact again. I'm more interested in the Partner Showcase, so maybe I can slot that part in at work. Usually we're wrapping up a daily group meeting around 9 AM.
Meh, give me the release date for Fantasy Life 2 or bust.
Don't really care for titles i'm not already familiar with
Exciting... I was 100% expecting this to be a Partner Showcase. I can't see there being another general direct anymore, seriously what else do they have to announce? But now I'm convinced for a Switch 2 reveal in September.
Does a general first party Direct usually follow an indie/ partner Direct?
@ScalenePowers Airship is helping with Darksiders 4.
@Yalloo it is weird Focus hasn't even brought that up since the Ghost of E3 direct.
@Fizza Capcom has already said they have nothing new to reveal. They've locked in their TGS line-up and Ace Attorney is always blown out there.
@Serpenterror I knew that they were a First party studio/partner studio and thus nothing will likely be announced from them tomorrow but wow I didn't know that they were THAT involved with Nintendo so thanks for educating me, lol.
I'll have to watch after, unfortunately. I have an appointment at work at that time.
Probably some more Plucky Squire
It won't be but I'd love Sonic Adventure 2 remaster for Switch, (I'll be happy with just the 360 ones)
İ expect nothing from İndie World but from partner showcase there can İ expect something fun for me. Maybe a new big game from one third party. İ do not want anymore something from Dynasty Warriors or Warriors games something like that.
Ninja Gaiden 4 İ am not expecting that too but İ will expect that. Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge was a very fun game for me. İt was not like Ninja Gaiden 1 and Ninja Gaiden 2 but it was still so much fun. Ninja Gaiden 4 with same gameplay is no problem for me. İ will expect it.
What can be happen is a new Project Zero game from Koei Tecmo too. Project Zero 6.
@Selim Tbh, I was hoping for Project Zero 2 to come to Switch first at least...
But Ig a 6th game would be nice.
I am keeping my expectations low as usual for these. So if anything I can get surprised rather than dissapointed. Having said that, I would be very happy if they show more of Mina the Hollower. That game looks amazing
Wow should be some good content.
40 minutes long too.... wow, so much in the pipeline still for Switch!!
Turned out to be a total 180 turnaround from horrid Wii U days that is for sure!!
I was quite skeptical for the first couple years but Switch has more than won me over.
So basically a "No Nintendo published games"- Nintendo Direct.
@anoyonmus There had been lots of good games coming out from China or Chinese devs as of late and since Wuxia, the Three Kingdoms, Kung Fu, and Chinese mythology are popular among topic there it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to see another Wukong/Journey to the West related game for more platform especially the Nintendo Switch.
I really want to see Sonic x Shadow Generations please.
Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac would be hype, yes....
but you know what would be even more hype?
Please SEGA. I am literally on my knees, begging you. You have to know that classic JRPGs are in vogue right now.
Very excited to see what they have in store for us. I'm still not expecting a Switch 2 reveal until after Christmas, but a price drop on consoles and games in time for the holidays would be appreciated.
@Zverik Yeah. I've noticed that as well. Or they could do a sneaky teaser drop without an announcement (like they did with the Switch)
What is „xPM“ supposed to be?
Hopefully you'll have everything compiled into one article by the time I'm able to check my phone tomorrow.
I think its right of Nintendo to temper expectations. I also think it'd be daft of them to reveal their new console before Christmas and torpedo holiday sales, but a price cut to clear old stock would be appreciated, especially seeing as my 2 eldest kids have asked for a switch with pokemon for Christmas.
@KeeperBvK It's Elon Musk. Hes bought out CEST and now every hour is X o'clock
@Serpenterror I agree with you. I would like to see some of those types of games come to Switch.
I think we got one like that coming. I think Red Candle Games said that Nine Sols will come to Nintendo Switch and PS.
@PikminMarioKirby Usually when we get a Partner Showcase, it means there's no general Direct during that time of the year at all. So probably we're not getting a general Direct for 2H 2024.
Wish the Partner Showcase was coming first, no interest in Indie World.
@Don No. Partner Showcases are for times when Nintendo doesn't have enough first party games to show but they still need a Direct to fulfill contractual obligations to show third party games. This means there's probably not a general Direct for the rest of the year.
Yay. More stuff barely anyone cares about. I’d probably skipping this even if I could watch it. At least it means the Switch 2 announcement might be near
All I could care about is like something What the Golf related because that’s like the only indie game I play
Not really expecting anything other than maybe a release date for Marvel vs. Capcom Arcade Collection.
Hahah.. Nintendo! Stop teasing us! I cant wait anymore.
When the switch 2 will be revealed, it will break the internet 👏. We will see youtube (reaction)videos where people are crying lol.
This direct will be the final direct for the current switch (i think) i hope not
@PikminMarioKirby
I just can't see them revealing the Switch successor before Christmas.
They did it with Switch because Wii U was already dead in the water but Switch will still have a good last push this Christmas.
I think Feb reveal, May release.
@Serpenterror Intelligent Systems also make WarioWare and Paper Mario.
@Bolt_Strike
Not a chance.
Once again (/sigh) hoping for Ogre Battle remasters/remakes. All of them.
I'd love to see a Star Wars Rogue Squadron collection.
@Ade117
That would be great.
Not by Aspyr though.
@Fizza I'm with you on this boat. And I ain't leaving it.
@Zverik Naw it will be in the form of a stability update
Xpm CEST?! It should be 4pm CEST! xD
figured this would be the fall direct. January's reveal can't get here soon enough.
@Zeebor15 is it confirmed that they will be working on Darksiders 4? I had just assumed Gunfire Games was on that one.
@Fizza I agree not to rule it out considering Capcom chose to release 2 AA collections in a year.
To be honest, this is maybe the first time in a while where I feel like my release slate is stacked. It’d take something really special to shift my purchases for the rest of the year. Not a lot on Switch this fall for me, but man there’s a lot elsewhere
Neat! I like it when these are announced the day before they air, as opposed to sometimes, when they're announced two days before they air.
Oh, the humanity.
Well hot diggity do dog.
Suikoden please.
I just want them to announce when Donkey Kong Country is opening! I go to Japan in November.
@Bolt_Strike
That’s disappointing. I was hoping for a general Direct next month based on what some were predicting.
My guesses for tomorrow:
A farming game
Another farming game
No Hollow Knight again
A farming game
A Metroidvania
A farming game
A release date hopefully for Fantasian as it looks awesome.
Some people are wanting non-Indie stuff announced, ha ha.
Anyhoo, I'll just enjoy it and see what they announce. No use in predicting for me. Ha.
@ArcadianLegend99 One day. ONE DAY!
@ScalenePowers they collaborated on 3 so it stands that THQNordic and Gunfire would want to keep as much of the original team together like that if they can.
No one would’ve predicted a Partner Showcase AND Indie World Showcase combined into one. That’s unprecedented.
I don’t know why I should bother when Nintendo is unpredictable as usual, but now I think the Switch 2 reveal is in September. Nintendo games already announced will get random news updates or small new games like a Kirby spin-off would be announced out of the blue, because there may not be enough Nintendo for another normal Direct.
JimNorman wrote:
@JimNorman Whoa, what an exotic hour to broadcast this! 😉
All kidding aside, did you perhaps mean to write 4pm CEST?
@Grumblevolcano "An interesting approach pairing both together, excited to see what comes."
I honestly probably couldn't have been bothered to watch either of these tomorrow but 40 minutes of back to back I may put my feet up w/ a cup of hot tea and relax for a bit. Maybe between the 2 something will appeal to me?
Also makes me think they're doing back to back so they can get an actual Nintendo Direct in sooner rather than later, but that could just be wishful thinking on my part.
Dang, hopefully my boss leaves the office long enough for me to watch it live 🫠😂
Interesting that it's one Direct followed by another! I don't generally get much out of other events like GamesCom so I'm looking forward to this 🙂 better watch it without my brother though or I'll have to listen to his nauseating 'ew, anime' comments every 5 minutes 😅
This 2 fer 1 looks like it could be your cup of tea @k8sMum 😄
There's a joke in there from my comment 2 above. 😁
Perhaps this is when we'll finally see an Into the Pit console release date. The devs said they were hoping to release the game on consoles by the end of August, maybe they found out about the Indie World? Nah, I'm definitely just coping, it probably won't happen. Still, a guy can dream.
@Melee_Ace
I was just going to say the same! Any updates on the Suikoden remasters would be a wonderful.
Also, any news about R-Type Tactics I-II Cosmos would be most welcome. It's been nearly a year since we heard anything about that project.
Hopefully we'll get the release date for the Marvel Superheroes vs Capcom collection, too, and end that suspense.
As for Indies, I would like a release date for Resistor, and physical release announcements for The Plucky Squire, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, Volgarr the Viking 2-pack, and I'm eternally waiting for a Spelunky 1 & 2 double pack.
If an insect-based Metroidvania sequel to Hollow Knight were ever to arise, the "one last thing" spot in this presentation would be perfect!
so no general nintendo direct in september..usually nintendo general directs have a lot of partner and indie games to show..
will be interested to see what square-enix has to show tomorrow...
@Don Yeah, that's looking like it's not happening. It might not be all bad though, there is a possibility we could get the Switch 2 reveal and learn about its launch games outside of a Direct. But there's also the possibility that the Switch 2 could be revealed in Q1 2025, with Q4 2024 being a dry period for first party announcements. At this point, you should probably expect the latter and be pleasantly surprised about the former, you'll be less disappointed that way.
I'm not 100% sure what a Partner Direct is. Is it just a Nintendo Direct minus 1st party games?
i expect switch 2 to be revealed in september or october and be released about 6 months later that is how it usually goes when a console is first revealed and then released..
@PikminMarioKirby I'd say there won't be no more Directs this year, next video related announcement will be the introduction to the next console.
Really interesting that they're combining an Indie World with a Partner Showcase, no wonder it ignited speculation as it could mean one of the following things:
We'll just have to see, but the presence or not of Nintendo announcements and their kind in the Partner Showcase (it's possible although limited to a couple as we've seen in the previous one) could give us a clue as to which explanations are the most likely ones.
Speculation aside, so looking forward to seeing what they have in store for us with these presentations!
I’d be interested in Zero Ranger or the M2 port of Ketsui Deathtiny.
Golly Gee! I'm so thankfully excited about these upcoming directs!! YAYAYAYAYAY!
@CupidStunt Add a couple "cozy game" and I think you've nailed it.
I wouldn't expect to see Silksong, honestly (I bet that game has been cancelled), but I DO expect to see release dates for Fantasian, Suikoden and Decapolice, hopefully for Mina the Hallower too.
Also, I hope we get surprise ports of Visions of Mana, Metaphor and/or No rest for the wicked. Who knows!
yakuza pleasee
@Purgatorium Yes… and yes
I’m really trying to keep my expectations low here, but a two-in-one direct is insane! I would love to see an official release date for the MvC Collection
@Edu23XWiiU Yeah it’s like they’re clearing the board to make sure the announcement gets all the focus (when that happens)
Hatch Tales! 🎵woo-oo🎵
Sigh… here we go again…
Come get your Silksong ballots!! 🤡
lol Nintendo refusing to announce the Switch 2 officially. Bell ends...
Visions of Mana. They suddenely changed their mind and also release on Switch!
Super unlikely. I just hope they put it on Switch 2 though.
@johnedwin Visions of Mana!
I don't really think, but the release date and showcase date would work so well.
Switch successor will be 2026 at this rate.
@CupidStunt A farming sim that is ALSO somehow a metroidvania?
.......just waiting for someone to say this already exists!
Maybe we will get info about that infamous cloud version of dying light 2
Partner Showcase Ends with Xenoblade Warriors
Oasis' announcement and Nintendo Direct on the same day? Cool!
Megaman Legends collection...Megaman Legends collection...Megaman Legends collection, PLZ!
I wonder what cheat game they could do? Last time they had Endless Ocean and Mother 3(in Japan). Imagine if they sneak in Prime 4 because of Retro. Just kidding, probably not.
I’d like some more Dragon Quest III footage.
@Bolt_Strike
We got plenty of first party games releasing the rest of this year so, we’re fine I guess. Probably new first party games maybe in February.
@LadyCharlie I'm digging the new avatar.
@TheMainMii Or Theatrhythm Xenoblade. 🧐
Okay Silksong for real this time!
@Zverik Nintendo hardware is usually announced outside of Directs these days.
@Snatcher No! Stop that! It’s never goin to be Silksong!
Pretty cool. Hoping to finally get that MVC collection release date, Nintendo seems to have the marketing for this game so it would make sense to get another quick trailer and release date.
@anoyonmus Quantity wise, yes, there's plenty of 1st party games for the time being. Quality wise, I can see why people are antsy for Switch 2 and its 1st party games because we're waiting on those big AAA games. I mean, 3D Mario and Mario Kart have been waiting close to a decade (more than a decade in Mario Kart's case) for their next big entries for example.
My prediction: Nintendo will announce a price drop for the Switch between now and Christmas but WILL NOT reveal Switch 2 until Jan/Feb next year, with a May or June release.
Metroid Prime 4 will be a cross gen release with a Switch 2 version offered, and the system will launch with a new 3D Mario title. $499.
Just guesses, but let's see what happens.
I don’t want much. Just a brand new ridge racer and bully 2, thank you 🙏
@konicstar
It would be so awesome if they announce a localized Mother 3 for NSO or eShop tomorrow.
In response to the speculation about when the Switch successor will be announced, I genuinely think they'll leave it until January so that they can get one more Holiday season out of the Switch/OLED/Lite.
@rjejr
That deafening WHOOOOOSH you're hearing is the joke going over my head. I may just be feeling a bit more dense than usual, heheh.
I have low expectations, so here is my predictions:
Indie Showcase:
Silkong
Hades 2
Lethal Company
Baldur's gate 3
Fear and Hunger 1 & 2
Partner direct:
Call of Duty(the old ones)
Rare Replay
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Helldriver 2
Concord
Sonic Frontiers 2
Cyberpunk 2077
Persona 6
GTA 6
@BANJO Ya know, those are some pretty realistic predictions
Keeping my expectations low but considering how many JRPGs are often announced during Nintendo direct, I know I'll be satisfied
My only hope at this point is probably a Visions of Mana and a Tales port (Xillia and Graces F would be nice)
I just want a release date for Killing Time Resurrected and Guns of Fury
@Serpenterror Intelligent Systems is deeply intertwined with Nintendo, but they're not directly owned by them. They're much like HAL Laboratory in that regard (being in exclusive partnerships, contributing to hardware and pack-in software, etc.). And seeing as HAL was in a Partner Showcase in 2020 for the Switch version of Part Time UFO, Intelligent Systems showing up is not impossible.
@NFrealinkling What the Car? from the same developer releases on Steam next week on September 5th, so maybe there's a slim chance it'll be announced for Switch tomorrow?
Excited to see what gets announced!
Personally I bet they announce the S2 before their museum opens. Have it a reason to go to the museum, see the new machine before it's released..
(wishful thinking, you never know)
@Edu23XWiiU That's my opinion, too. Tomorrow's indie and third party directs will cover everything non first party up until Christmas. Nintendo will then release the odd video for first party Zelda/Mario Party/ Mario RPG on its socials as and when near to their release.
Then, in late Jan 2025, we get a direct announcing the Switch 2.
We won't get any reveal or any info (officially) until 2025 for Switch 2. Nintendo wants one last big Christmas for the Switch.
@Deev Yes, boring, but predictable. They have about 10 - 12 solid third party games they can talk about (that we know of) in my view. Then announce a few more, they can easily pad out 40 minutes. They may use it as an opportunity to give a few titles screen time that usually wouldn't get it.
@BANJO : Well that's the common sense way of doing it. Or reveal it on March 3rd like they did the switch.
But I dunno.. the timing of the museum.... And it IS Nintendo, always expect them to do something strange
@PikaPhantom yeah that would be cool. Doubt it’ll happen though 😞
"It's Silksong you guys"
@Clammy Yes, financially revealing a successor before the holiday period when most of your sales are made is just plain wrong. Especially when they may have a considerable inventory of Switches they still wish to sell.
However, Nintendo is Nintendo, they often do something a bit unpredictable... You just never know with them.. 😆
I was under the impression that we'd JUST gotten an Indie World, the one with Schim and such, guess my time perception is kinda off
@fenlix Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and GTA 6 are low expectations...?? It's a joke, right? Lol
@LEGEND_MARIOID Obviously there are going to be non indie games. Only the first part is the Indie World showcase.
Seems they're determined to squeeze every last breath out of that thing.
@LastFootnote If I say it every time I’m going to be right one day!
@Snatcher I mean, I admire that optimistic spirit, but no, you won’t necessarily. Setting aside the possibility that Silksong never releases, I really doubt it’s going to feature in a Nintendo Indie World before release. I’d love to be wrong!
Only interested in the partner showcase but even then I think this one will be disappointing, will just be updates and reminders of the games already announced like Romancing Saga, Farmagia and Dragon Quest 3 HD.
Also to those hoping for a new Fire Emblem I'd say it's way too soon, not even 2 years from the last game plus it's a Nintendo owned IP so they wouldn't put it in a partner showcase.
@Neph They are not owned by Nintendo but they have an exclusive agreement with them and Nintendo publishes the titles and has partial ownership over their IPs so I don’t think they’re games would be shown
@fenlix
If Rare Replay does get a Switch release, I hope it includes DKC trilogy, DK 64 and Diddy Kong Racing.
@PikminMarioKirby Yes, I think you are correct. Makes sense to get all the smaller 3rd party stuff announced now, and even some of the bigger 3rd party stuff that will be launched for Switch 1. Then they can dedicate more time on the next full direct to showing off and explaining the Switch 2, new Nintendo games, and the big AAA publisher Switch 2 games.
