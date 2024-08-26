Here we go! Nintendo has announced that an Indie World showcase will be heading our way tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27th, 2024. Not only that but it will be immediately followed up by a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase!

Here are the times of the 27th August Nintendo Direct broadcasts:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST

From the announcement, we know the showcases will last roughly 40 minutes, bringing us news and announcements about indie games and third-party titles heading to Switch this year. Nintendo quickly followed up the announcement with clarification that the Nintendo Switch "successor" won't be making an appearance.

Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 26, 2024

Of course, we will be livestreaming the event right here on Nintendo Life so you can watch along with us and we can soak up the surprises together.

As for what'll be included in this one, we'll just have to wait and see! Our best guess: err, a bunch of indies and third-party games... Heh. There are loads of great-looking titles out there waiting for more details like The Plucky Squire, Mina The Hollower, Vikings on Trampolines, and Rift of the NecroDancer that we'd love to see show up. Still, the best appearances are always the ones that catch us off guard, so we've got our fingers crossed for something unexpected!

