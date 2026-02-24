The annual Pokémon Day Presents showcase is rolling around once again this year, though there's a big birthday to celebrate this time as the series turns 30.

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen have already been revealed for Switch, but there's every chance that this year's event still has a surprise or two in store — and with 30 years of series history at its disposal, TPC has more than enough nostalgia to pull from.

In this guide, we'll run down everything you need to know about the February 2026 Pokémon Presents, including when it begins, how you can watch it, and what we expect to see.

What time is the Pokémon Presents February 2026?

The first Pokémon Presents of the year will take place on 27th February 2026, with the main show kicking off at 2pm UTC.

Here is the precise time that the Presents will start in your timezone:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

Where can I watch the Pokémon Presents February 2026?

You'll be able to watch the February 2026 Pokémon Presents via a whole host of streaming options. The entire event will be streamed on The Pokémon Company's official YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok accounts, with regular updates shared to TPC Instagram.

Of course, you can also watch along here on Nintendo Life. We'll be sharing our usual livestream post before the event kicks off, so you can pop in for some pre-show chat.

How long will the Pokémon Presents be?

This year's February Pokémon Presents will run for 25 minutes.

As pointed out by Serebii's Joe Merrick, this actually puts the showcase on the longer side when compared to previous year's Pokémon Day presentations, tied only with the 2023 event for the longest runtime yet.

What will be announced in the Pokémon Presents February 2026?

Well, your guess is as good as ours!

As we noted at the top of this guide, The Pokémon Company lifted the lid on FireRed and LeafGreen a week in advance of the event, but we're not ruling out more news about beloved series classics.

Whatever happens, you can guarantee that a good section of the show will be dedicated to the series' mobile apps, competitive scene and trading card game, and we're keeping our fingers crossed for some Gen 10 info, too.

