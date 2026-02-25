Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Nintendo has already released an update for the Switch 2 exclusive Donkey Kong Bananza this year, and it has now rolled out another one. So, if you like staying on top of your game updates, consider this a PSA and get downloading!

This latest update follows on from Version 3.1.0 (which added Polish as a supported language) and bumps the latest build of the game up to Version 3.2.0. According to Nintendo's official patch notes, this patch addresses "several issues" to "improve the gameplay experience".

If we find out what exactly is going on behind the scenes with this latest update, we'll be sure to let you know.

In case you missed it, Donkey Kong Bananza was followed by the paid DLC DK Island & Emerald Rush in September last year. This DLC includes special in-game events, where you unlock statues to display on DK Island and the latest event is already underway.

There's also a demo for Donkey Kong Bananza available on the eShop, so if you haven't already tried it out, this is a great way to jump in. In some other update news, Nintendo has released a new patch for Kirby Air Riders this week.