Bethesda has released a new launch trailer for Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Switch 2, celebrating the release of what might be the ultimate version of the post-apocalyptic RPG.

It gives us a proper good look at some of the characters and locations you'll see on your journey through The Wasteland, and while the recent announcement trailer admittedly did little to excite us, this one is pretty darn cool.

The Anniversary Edition contains the main game itself along with six official expansions, including Far Harbor, Automatron, Nuka-World, and more. There are also over 150 Club Creation items included in the bundle, so plenty to tinker around with.

We'll have our own review of the game soon, so if you're waiting to see how it holds up on Nintendo's console, then we'll have all the answers for you. And after what happened with Skyrim on Switch 2, you never know what to expect, hm?