Alongside an update to Donkey Kong Bananza, a new update for Kirby Air Riders has also been released this week.

This particular update adds support for three more amiibo. This includes the Meta Knight, King Dedede and Chef Kawasaki figures. Apart from this, Version 1.3.1 also includes multiple balance adjustments, and a bunch of bug fixes.

As usual, the latest update may not be compatible with replays from existing versions. Here's the full rundown of this update via Nintendo's official support page:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Kirby Air Riders: Ver. 1.3.1 (Released February 24, 2026)

General

The following amiibo figures are now supported.

Meta Knight & Shadow Star

King Dedede & Tank Star

Chef Kawasaki & Hop Star

Balance Adjustments

The performance of certain riders has been adjusted.

Rider name Adjustment details King Dedede Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride Increased attack detection for Quick Spin during Special. Waddle Doo Affected modes: All modes Improved Turn performance on the ground. Gooey Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride Lengthened the amount of time Special is active. Cappy Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride Lowered Top Speed of Special. Affected modes: Air Ride/Top Ride Lowered durability of the mushroom cap. Affected mode: Top Ride Lengthened the amount of time it takes for the mushroom cap to come back. Scarfy Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed in angry state. Noir Dedede Affected mode: Top Ride Lowered Turn performance.

The performance of some machines has been adjusted.

Machine name Adjustment details Warp Star Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground. Winged Star Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed while gliding.

Machine will now jump higher when going over jump ramps, etc. Slick Star Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground. Bulk Star Affected mode: Top Ride Increased charging speed while drifting.

Reduced amount of charge-gauge consumption during Boost Dash. Swerve Star Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride Increased charging speed.

Strengthened acceleration of Boost Dash. Turbo Star Affected modes: All modes Raised Top Speed on the ground. Jet Star Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride Weakened acceleration of Boost Dash.

It’s now harder to maintain speed on perfect landings when landing from a course gimmick. Wheelie Bike Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Machine will now jump higher when going over jump ramps, etc. Rex Wheelie Affected modes: All modes Strengthened acceleration when going over a jump ramp, etc. Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride Raised Top Speed. Affected mode: Top Ride Weakened deceleration when hitting a wall. Wheelie Scooter Affected mode: Top Ride Lowered Top Speed on the ground. Hop Star Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride It’s now easier to maintain speed on perfect landings. Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed. Vampire Star Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride Raised Top Speed while gliding. Affected mode: Top Ride Reduced reaction from rivals when preyed upon. Paper Star Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed while gliding.

Strengthened acceleration while gliding. Chariot Affected mode: Top Ride Machine will now jump higher when going over jump ramps, etc. Battle Chariot Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Machine will now jump higher when going over jump ramps, etc. Tank Star Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Weakened deceleration during Boost Charge. Transform Star Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Raised Top Speed while gliding. (Star mode only.)

Machine will now jump higher when going over jump ramps, etc. (Bike mode only.)

The performance of some Copy Abilities has been adjusted.

Copy Ability name Adjustment details Wheel Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Improved Turn performance while drifting. Steel Ball Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Weakened deceleration while drifting. Missile Affected mode: Top Ride Raised Top Speed on the ground.

Bug Fixes

Improved communication stability during online play.

There was a problem in the Checklist where the number of events, machines, riders, etc. would not be counted correctly in applicable tasks. This has been fixed so that even if the issue has already occurred, players can restore counts to the correct number by restarting the game.

Fixed an issue in the Checklist where rewards for completing all the tasks for Air Ride, Top Ride, City Trial, and Road Trip could not be obtained.

Fixed an issue in the Checklist where the task “Hit 2 riders with Kaboombs in a single race” would not be considered accomplished in an online match, even if conditions were met.

Fixed an issue where multiples of the same legendary-machine parts would sometimes appear during online matches in City Trial.

Fixed an issue in the Air Ride course Cyberion Highway where riders would sometimes go off course after getting off the grind rails and be unable to return to the course.

Fixed an issue where, by performing a Quick Spin on a grind rail just before a specific rider’s Special would end, the Special would not end.

Fixed an issue in the Air Ride course Crystalline Fissure where riders could go at abnormally fast speeds when jumping out of the ground of the half-pipe using the Drill Copy Ability.

There was a problem with Taranza where spider silk could be produced even when in a frozen state from something like a rival’s Freeze Copy Ability, so the frozen state could be quickly lifted. This issue has been fixed so that Taranza cannot produce silk when frozen.

Fixed an issue where headwear was not reflected when riders were randomized in Local Play.

Fixed an issue where, if a player-controlled Scarfy was near when a Transform Star placed in a garage transforms, Scarfy could end up entering angry state.

Fixed an issue in the Air Ride course Checker Knights where the appearance effects of the jump ramps that appear and disappear were sometimes out of alignment with their actual position.

Fixed an issue with Transform Star where it would sometimes not accelerate if a Boost Dash was performed when a mode switch finished.

Fixed an issue where certain Copy Abilities wouldn’t work properly after Scarfy’s angry state ended while the Copy Abilities were activated.

Fixed an issue where the thumbnails for My Machines would, in rare instances, be incorrect.

Fixed an issue in City Trial where items would sometimes not appear when destroying crystals in the underground area with Knuckle Joe’s automatic attack.

Fixed an issue in Free Run where, after recording a Personal Best with Transform Star (star mode or bike mode), the Best Run data could not be loaded when trying to start a race in a different mode from the one in which the Personal Best was recorded in.

Fixed an issue where online-events records could sometimes be used as a reference value for the “High Score” search condition in Spectate. Since records that could not be produced in normal play were sometimes used as a reference value, all reference values for “High Score” have been initialized in this latest update. “High Score” search results will temporarily not be displayed until players race with and on the corresponding machines/courses.

Fixed an issue where the game would stop progressing if the course was randomized during a Top Ride Series in a paddock.

Made several other miscellaneous gameplay fixes.

Note: Ver. 1.3.1 may not be compatible with replays from Ver. 1.3.0. Ver. 1.3.1 is not compatible with replays from Ver. 1.2.0 and earlier. Convert replays you want to keep to video files by selecting Record on the playback-settings screen within Cached Data and Data Replay before downloading the update. (Note: A microSD Express card is required to use this function.)