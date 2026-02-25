Alongside an update to Donkey Kong Bananza, a new update for Kirby Air Riders has also been released this week.
This particular update adds support for three more amiibo. This includes the Meta Knight, King Dedede and Chef Kawasaki figures. Apart from this, Version 1.3.1 also includes multiple balance adjustments, and a bunch of bug fixes.
As usual, the latest update may not be compatible with replays from existing versions. Here's the full rundown of this update via Nintendo's official support page:
Kirby Air Riders: Ver. 1.3.1 (Released February 24, 2026)
General
The following amiibo figures are now supported.
- Meta Knight & Shadow Star
- King Dedede & Tank Star
- Chef Kawasaki & Hop Star
Balance Adjustments
The performance of certain riders has been adjusted.
|Rider name
|Adjustment details
|King Dedede
|
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
|Waddle Doo
|
Affected modes: All modes
|Gooey
|
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
|Cappy
|
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
Affected modes: Air Ride/Top Ride
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Scarfy
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Noir Dedede
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
The performance of some machines has been adjusted.
|Machine name
|Adjustment details
|Warp Star
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Winged Star
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Slick Star
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Bulk Star
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Swerve Star
|
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
|Turbo Star
|
Affected modes: All modes
|Jet Star
|
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
|Wheelie Bike
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Rex Wheelie
|
Affected modes: All modes
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Wheelie Scooter
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Hop Star
|
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Vampire Star
|
Affected modes: City Trial/Air Ride
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Paper Star
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Chariot
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Battle Chariot
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Tank Star
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Transform Star
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
The performance of some Copy Abilities has been adjusted.
|Copy Ability name
|Adjustment details
|Wheel
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Steel Ball
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
|Missile
|
Affected mode: Top Ride
Bug Fixes
- Improved communication stability during online play.
- There was a problem in the Checklist where the number of events, machines, riders, etc. would not be counted correctly in applicable tasks. This has been fixed so that even if the issue has already occurred, players can restore counts to the correct number by restarting the game.
- Fixed an issue in the Checklist where rewards for completing all the tasks for Air Ride, Top Ride, City Trial, and Road Trip could not be obtained.
- Fixed an issue in the Checklist where the task “Hit 2 riders with Kaboombs in a single race” would not be considered accomplished in an online match, even if conditions were met.
- Fixed an issue where multiples of the same legendary-machine parts would sometimes appear during online matches in City Trial.
- Fixed an issue in the Air Ride course Cyberion Highway where riders would sometimes go off course after getting off the grind rails and be unable to return to the course.
- Fixed an issue where, by performing a Quick Spin on a grind rail just before a specific rider’s Special would end, the Special would not end.
- Fixed an issue in the Air Ride course Crystalline Fissure where riders could go at abnormally fast speeds when jumping out of the ground of the half-pipe using the Drill Copy Ability.
- There was a problem with Taranza where spider silk could be produced even when in a frozen state from something like a rival’s Freeze Copy Ability, so the frozen state could be quickly lifted. This issue has been fixed so that Taranza cannot produce silk when frozen.
- Fixed an issue where headwear was not reflected when riders were randomized in Local Play.
- Fixed an issue where, if a player-controlled Scarfy was near when a Transform Star placed in a garage transforms, Scarfy could end up entering angry state.
- Fixed an issue in the Air Ride course Checker Knights where the appearance effects of the jump ramps that appear and disappear were sometimes out of alignment with their actual position.
- Fixed an issue with Transform Star where it would sometimes not accelerate if a Boost Dash was performed when a mode switch finished.
- Fixed an issue where certain Copy Abilities wouldn’t work properly after Scarfy’s angry state ended while the Copy Abilities were activated.
- Fixed an issue where the thumbnails for My Machines would, in rare instances, be incorrect.
- Fixed an issue in City Trial where items would sometimes not appear when destroying crystals in the underground area with Knuckle Joe’s automatic attack.
- Fixed an issue in Free Run where, after recording a Personal Best with Transform Star (star mode or bike mode), the Best Run data could not be loaded when trying to start a race in a different mode from the one in which the Personal Best was recorded in.
- Fixed an issue where online-events records could sometimes be used as a reference value for the “High Score” search condition in Spectate.
- Since records that could not be produced in normal play were sometimes used as a reference value, all reference values for “High Score” have been initialized in this latest update.
- “High Score” search results will temporarily not be displayed until players race with and on the corresponding machines/courses.
- Fixed an issue where the game would stop progressing if the course was randomized during a Top Ride Series in a paddock.
- Made several other miscellaneous gameplay fixes.
Note: Ver. 1.3.1 may not be compatible with replays from Ver. 1.3.0. Ver. 1.3.1 is not compatible with replays from Ver. 1.2.0 and earlier. Convert replays you want to keep to video files by selecting Record on the playback-settings screen within Cached Data and Data Replay before downloading the update. (Note: A microSD Express card is required to use this function.)