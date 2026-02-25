Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube843k

Well, folks, after it was briefly teased at the end of last year, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition has finally arrived on Switch 2.

Yep, just in case you haven't picked this one up in the last decade, you now have another chance to do so (or an opportunity to simply pick it up again, we won't judge). The Anniversary Edition throws in all six official add-ons — Automatron, Far Harbor, Nuka-World, and the three Workshop expansions — and over 150 pieces of Creation Club content, so there's a lot to tuck into.

Of course, you're probably wondering how it all holds up on Switch 2. In the above video, we'll show you exactly that! The gameplay footage covers the opening section of Fallout 4, some open-world exploration, more than a dash of combat and even a cutscene or two. In short, there's a little bit of everything.

The good news is that it looks really rather good. Sure, the visuals are looking a little outdated today, but everything seems to be holding up nicely, performance-wise. Heck, after Bethesda's disastrous launch of Skyrim on Switch 2, you can never be too careful.

We'll have our full review with you before long, so keep an eye out for that one. In the meantime, you can pick up Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on the Switch eShop for £52.99 / $59.99, or hang around until 28th April to get the code-in-a-box 'physical', if you want.