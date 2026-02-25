Just when we thought we had managed to shake Jimbo and his super-addictive poker roguelike, LocalThunk has gone and released Balatro in an all-new Switch 2 edition. Oh boy, here we go again...

The new version is now live on the Switch eShop for £12.79 / $14.99 (with a sweet NA sale bringing it down to $11.99), or as a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the Switch 1 base game — come on, it's difficult to argue with that.

The eShop listing doesn't go into any detail about what's added on the new hardware, but we're already taking it for a spin and have noticed a smooth 60fps bump, HD Rumble 2, and the addition of Mouse Mode for super quick card selection.

It's all a very welcome sight, and an unfortunate sign that we're probably signing ourselves up to another batch of sleepless nights. The only wrinkle that we've found so far is that there doesn't seem to be any way to transfer your data from the Switch 1 version to the Switch 2, which is weird. We'll keep investigating and will update this post if we find a workaround.

Just in case you missed this one back in 2024, we described the original Balatro as "Utterly sublime" in our 10/10 review, praising just about everything it could throw at us.