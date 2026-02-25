Review Resident Evil Requiem (Switch 2) - Action And Horror Combine In A Series Highlight Blood, blood, gallons of the stuff

But, of course, we're not the only ones with a Requiem review out today. Being the big multi-platform release that it is, there are a fair few write-ups for the game at large across the internet, and below, we've gathered a bunch of them together for you to easily see the full range of opinions. Do note that while we've highlighted some reviews that focus solely on the Switch 2 version, many outlets will have been playing on different platforms.

We'll kick things off with a full beans 10/10 score for the PS5 version from GAMINGbible, where the outlet praised just about everything the game had to offer, particularly in its lore drops:

As a horror game in its own right, Resident Evil Requiem is a very solid nine out of ten, but as a passionate fan of the series, it earns an additional bonus point thanks to the attention to detail and craft that’s gone into every pore of this game

The full scores kept coming with Eurogamer's 5/5 review, where even the game's strange second act wasn't enough to detract from the overall experience:

Is Requiem uneven? Absolutely. Does it eventually, slightly, run out of steam? I think that's a fair criticism too. But carried away on a wave of increasing nostalgia, I didn't especially care

Pocket Tactics opted for the same score as us in another 9/10 Switch 2 review, calling out how impressively well the title runs on Nintendo's new hardware:

It runs incredibly well on the Nintendo Switch 2, boasts a compelling cast, and a story that fits nicely into the Resident Evil universe at large

It's an opinion that was echoed in Vooks' 4.5/5 review of the Switch 2 version, where the hybrid's visuals got a major nod of their own:

I wouldn’t say it’s the very first visually impressive game running on the Switch 2; however, it does stand out as one of the first day-and-date games that truly holds its own

The Switch 2 version was laden with even more praise in TechRadar Gaming's 4/5 review, even if the outlet was a little disappointed with the game's second half:

To developer Capcom’s credit, while events may veer unapologetically into the camp and ridiculous, I was practically on the edge of my seat, wondering what on Earth could possibly happen next

With a slightly lower PS5 review, our friends over at Push Square gave Requiem an 8/10 after struggling with the "imbalance" between the survival horror and action gameplay:

Resident Evil Requiem is brilliant, both when you’re avoiding zombies as Grace and cracking their skulls as Leon — but, eventually, there’s slightly too much of one and not enough of the other

We'll round things out with The Mirror's multiplatform 3/5 review, where, despite the "drop-dead gorgeous" visuals (even on Switch 2), that sense of imbalance was enough to bring things down a little:

Resident Evil Requiem attempts to blend all eras of the franchise together with a dual-pronged campaign that features terrifically scary highs and some all-too terrifying lows

Some range in opinions, then, but it looks rather positive overall. As it stands, Resident Evil Requiem on Switch 2 is currently sitting at a 90 Metascore across 12 critic reviews, and an 88 on PS5 across 112.