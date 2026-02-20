The news that the GBA Gen 1 refreshes, Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen, are coming to Switch next week has gotten us excited this morning, but it's also raised some questions with fans.

How come these games aren't coming to Nintendo Switch Online like the other GBA games in the Expansion Pack? Will I be able to trade? Will we be seeing more Virtual Console-style releases like this?

Well, preempting all those questions, Nintendo of America has put out a FAQ answering all those and more.

On the question of why these GBA games are being handled differently from others available on NSO, the article says:

In celebration of 30 years of Pokémon, we thought it would be fun to return to the ultimate versions of the original Pokémon adventures in the Kanto region with these special releases.

They've also addressed the following:

"Online play is not supported."

"The games will not receive physical releases"

"We have nothing to announce regarding any other potential titles" (re. whether Red, Blue, or other Pokémon games may come to NSO in the future)

(re. whether Red, Blue, or other Pokémon games may come to NSO in the future) "We remain focused on offering classic games through Nintendo Switch Online" (re. whether further standalone retro releases are planned)

(re. whether further standalone retro releases are planned) "We thought users will appreciate the ultimate versions of those original adventures" (re. why these aren't the OG Game Boy versions)

On other pages beyond this FAQ, support for Pokémon Home is confirmed to be on the way, and these games won't work with NSO Save Data Cloud backup. [Update: The mentions of upcoming Home compatibility seem to have been removed from the game listings (thanks, Serebii). We've reached out to TPC for comment.]

We'll reproduce the entire FAQ below for your perusal:

Frequently asked questions

Are these the original versions of the games? Have they been enhanced or modified in any way?

Some specifications may differ, but broadly speaking, the contents of Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version are the same as in the games’ original release.

Due to the differences in hardware, the following features operate differently: Whereas the games’ connectivity features required the Game Boy Advance Game Link cable or Game Boy Advance Wireless Adapter on the Game Boy Advance system, those features can now be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch via built-in local wireless connection. As with games played on Nintendo Switch 2 in general, Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version can be enjoyed while using the GameChat feature.



Is a Nintendo Switch Online membership required to purchase or play these games?

No, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is not needed to purchase or play these games.

Will it be possible to trade or battle Pokémon with other players? How will it work?

All of the games’ original connectivity features will work just as they did on Game Boy Advance via local wireless connection.

It will be possible to connect with up to four other players in the Pokémon Wireless Club, located on the second floor of a Pokémon Center. Players can access Union Rooms to trade, battle, or play a minigame.

Online play is not supported.

Will these games also be coming to the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics collection?

These games are being offered as standalone software and are not planned for release as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics collection.

Why are you handling these classic games differently?

In celebration of 30 years of Pokémon, we thought it would be fun to return to the ultimate versions of the original Pokémon adventures in the Kanto region with these special releases.

If these titles are meant to celebrate 30 years of Pokémon, why aren’t you releasing the original Pokémon Blue Version and Pokémon Red Version games that launched 30 years ago?

We thought users will appreciate the ultimate versions of those original adventures, which add various features and upgrades to the contents of Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version.

Will you add the original Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Blue Version or other Pokémon games to the Nintendo Classics collections available with Nintendo Switch Online?

The following Pokémon game is currently part of the Game Boy – Nintendo Classics collection, available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership: Pokémon Trading Card Game

In addition, the following Pokémon games can be enjoyed with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership: Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Classics: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics: Pokémon Puzzle League Pokémon Snap Pokémon Stadium Pokémon Stadium 2

We have nothing to announce regarding any other potential titles.

What about other classic games beyond Pokémon titles? Is this the return of standalone Virtual Console types of offerings?

We remain focused on offering classic games through Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Why are different versions of the games being released for each language? Shouldn’t all languages be selectable within a single version, as with other games?

The games remain unchanged from their original release on Game Boy Advance, and as was often the case in that era, different versions of the games needed to be created for each supported language.

In total, there are three different language versions of each game available in the Americas: English, European French, and European Spanish. These are the same language versions that were offered with the games’ original release on Game Boy Advance.

We encourage people to verify the language of the game before completing their purchase.

What if someone accidentally purchases a version with the wrong language?

We encourage people to verify the language of the game before completing their purchase.

If a mistake is made, we encourage people to contact us for support.

Where can I purchase these games? Will there be physical versions?

Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version will be available as digital software in Nintendo eShop. The games will not receive physical releases.

Pre-purchase is available now on Nintendo eShop.

Will the games receive any enhancements when played on Nintendo Switch 2?

There are no major differences in how the games perform on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

As with games played on Nintendo Switch 2 in general, Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version can be enjoyed while using the GameChat feature.

So, it seems NOA tried to head the big questions off at the pass.

With the games priced at £16.99 / $19.99 each, and with all those separately listed language variants opening further possibilities for confusion, it seems wise to answer the biggest head-scratchers before a barrage of clarification requests from press and fans alike. The language version thing, in particular, seems more complicated than necessary, but hey, we'd expect no less.

Has NOA answered your main questions here? Let us know below if you're looking forward to a return trip to Kanto on Switch next week.