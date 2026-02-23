Colour us surprised, and delighted, when Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition dropped last week. Silky smooth 60fps with updated textures and resolutions? Count us in.

And while, initially, we were in awe of how Mira looked on the newest Nintendo console, as time has gone on, and fans have been digging into the update, some are disappointed, reportedly asking Nintendo to refund the $5 NS2E, Eurogamer reports.

The problems are largely related to handheld play, where fans speculate that a "filter" or upscaler has been used to improve the textures. But it hasn't really worked in some cases, with some saying that the game looks worse that the Switch 1 version.

GVG has highlighted some shimmering and texture issues throughout, both in docked and handheld — though the latter is much more prominent. SwitchUp spotted some shimmering on character and enemy shadows. Depending on how sensitive you are to some of this, you might not notice too many issues, but there are some here, and many aren't happy.

Over on Reddit, some have managed to snag a refund, with others claiming the Switch 2 edition looks worse than the Wii U version. We wouldn't go that far — and we think in docked the game looks and runs beautifully, for the most part — but it's clear people are unhappy.

Following our pretty glowing hands-on time with the game last week, we've since revisited Xenoblade Chronicles X on Switch 2 over the weekend and have spotted some of the larger issues ourselves; we've updated our thoughts on the upgrade since then.

Docked, the NS2E is great, and the 60fps boost might be worth it alone. And in handheld, we could eventually look past some of the bigger upscaling issues because we were running around so much. But when you start to focus in on some of the details, you can spot the problems.

Are you unhappy with Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition's Switch 2 upgrade? Let us know in the comments.