Nintendo has already ruled out the Game Boy Advance titles Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen coming to the Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' service, so how about the possibility of more Game Boy purchases via the eShop, similar to the Virtual Console releases during the 3DS and Wii U generations.

Well, in case you missed it, this release for Pokémon's 30th anniversary, which is taking place next week on 27th February 2026, is a special occasion. In other words, it doesn't necessarily guarantee more standalone purchases from this era (or from other generations of "classic" Nintendo hardware) going forward, as there are seemingly no plans for "Virtual Console types of offerings".

According to its official FAQ for the upcoming Pokémon releases, the company "remains focused" on offering its classic titles through the Switch Online + Expansion service.

What about other classic games beyond Pokémon titles? Is this the return of standalone Virtual Console types of offerings?



Nintendo: "We remain focused on offering classic games through Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack."

The reason behind these particular classic game releases being handled "differently" is because the company apparently thought it would be "fun" to celebrate 30 years of Pokémon like this. To join in on the fun, you'll be required to pay £16.99 / $19.99 for each title.

Although Nintendo's comment appears to rule out the return of "Virtual Console types of offerings", more recently, Hamster Corporation has stepped up its retro support with the announcement of its Console Archives collection. This new library from Hamster revives select titles from console generations, and some titles are already available on the Switch eShop.

Nintendo's most recent update to the Switch Online service is the launch of the Virtual Boy library earlier this week. To access this particular library of games, you'll need to have an active Expansion Pack membership and one of the new accessories, although there are some workarounds.