It’s been a long time coming — almost nine years, in fact — but Capcom’s The Disney Afternoon Collection is now finally heading to the Switch and Switch 2 under the stewardship of Atari and developer Digital Eclipse. Not to rub it in the faces of PlayStation and Xbox owners (except that’s exactly what I'm doing), but it’s also better than ever, offering up a total of eight playable games with the addition of two SNES titles exclusively for Nintendo’s platforms.
The end result is a glorious throwback to the early ‘90s (or very late ‘80s if you bought DuckTales at launch in North America) that wisely refrains from messing too much with the games’ presentation. For folks who grew up with these titles, playing them will be the equivalent of Anton Ego reminiscing about his childhood in Ratatouille, while newcomers may be surprised at just how satisfying they remain after all these years. Difficult, yes, but satisfying.
The full lineup includes the aforementioned DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, DuckTales 2, and Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2, all for the NES. Representing the SNES for this release, meanwhile, is Goof Troop and Bonkers. The former is a particularly interesting slice of history, since it’s one of the first games designed by Shinji Mikami, famed creator of the Resident Evil series.
Goof Troop is actually the outlier in that it’s really the only one that’s not a side-scrolling action game of sorts. Instead, you navigate a top-down environment with each screen presenting a small selection of light puzzles. You’ll spend your time kicking blocks to reveal secrets, chucking items at enemies, and using a hookshot to get out of tricky situations. It’s a lovely little game, though one that’s clearly designed for two players.
Indeed, there are no gameplay changes to account for whether you play solo or with a friend, so given that it’s very much intended for the latter, you might find it lacking if you’re going it alone. Still, it’s a worthy addition for the Switch 1 and 2 edition, and one that boasts some absolutely banging music.
The other SNES game, Bonkers, is a delight. Published by Capcom, but developed by Sun L, it’s a pretty basic platforming experience in which you navigate a series of simple levels with a few boss battles thrown in. The key mechanic here is that you’re able to dash, using the added velocity to destroy items and defeat enemies.
Visually, Bonkers looks, well… bonkers for 1994. The character sprites are wonderfully detailed, and the backdrops make great use of colour gradients to depict sunsets. It really is a beautiful game, and though it feels a little sluggish at first compared to the NES games included, the more approachable difficulty makes for a nice change of pace.
Speaking of NES, the remaining six games are mostly great. Honestly, the only one I’d say you could get away with skipping entirely is TaleSpin, and maybe Darkwing Duck at a stretch.
TaleSpin, which is a side-scrolling shooter, isn’t even that bad. My main issue is that it’s just overly difficult thanks to the excruciatingly slow rate of fire and brutal precision of your enemies’ shots. Even the collection’s rewind feature — triggered at any point by holding ‘ZL’ — isn’t enough to alleviate the frequent frustrations.
Darkwing Duck, meanwhile, is a perfectly fine spin on Mega Man, though I’d argue the level design just isn’t anywhere near the ingenuity showcased in Mega Man 2 or 3. That said, there are some flashes of inspiration, including the ability to temporarily light up a pitch black sewer by hanging from light switches. Like Mega Man, it’s also really challenging at times, and will require lightning-fast reflexes to vanquish some of the more devious foes.
DuckTales and Rescue Rangers, plus their respective sequels, are the stars of the show here. Both offer up compelling mechanics (the pogo jump in DuckTales and the box throw in Rescue Rangers) that, while certainly not new or unique by today’s standards, nevertheless contribute greatly to the games’ overall appeal. Add in some surprisingly appealing visuals for the NES and a smattering of catchy music, and these four games really stand the test of time, representing Capcom at the top of its game in the early ‘90s.
Originally launched in 2017, The Disney Afternoon Collection was one of Digital Eclipse’s first projects under its current form. As such, the way in which it presents its bonus material doesn't quite reach the heights of Atari 50 or Tetris Forever, but there’s still a lot here to appreciate.
Concept art, packaging material, and original advertisements can be found in the Gallery feature, with some useful contextual annotations provided for each piece. A music player is also available immediately, letting you replay your favourite tracks at any point (and yes, I have the To The South tune from Goof Troop playing right now).
You've also got the usual visual options available for each game, including TV and monitor filters alongside the ability to view each game in its original resolution, enlarged to touch the top and bottom of the screen, or stretched to fill the entire view (don't go for this last option, though, for goodness' sake). You also have optional custom borders, though I'd argue that it's best to play these kinds of games without any border.
Finally, all of the NES titles also include Time Attack and Boss Rush modes to increase their otherwise short length. These are nice additions and I imagine a small chunk of the retro community will relish chipping away at their times and climbing the leaderboards. The SNES games don’t include these, which is a shame.
It’s worth just considering that even with eight games to enjoy, The Disney Afternoon Collection is still a fairly brief experience. Its longevity will ultimately rest on your willingness to replay each game and improve your completion efficiency.
Conclusion
The Disney Afternoon Collection is a delightful throwback to the '90s, offering up eight mostly great games across the NES and SNES. While you could potentially skip one or two, the lineup represents a particularly prolific period for Capcom, one in which licensed games were — contrary to much of the competition — actually worth your time and money.
With a handy rewind feature and the sort of supplemental material you've come to expect from Digital Eclipse, this is a great compilation that deserves a second chance on Switch 1 and 2.
Comments 30
Goof Troop was super popular in Brazil, ans we had a blast playing it when I was a kid!
So... what does the Switch 2 version have over the Switch 1 version? I'm baffled as to why this is getting a separate, more expensive release when there hasn't been any Switch 2 specific features advertised (unless I have missed something).
It doesn't seem to be a "Nintendo Switch 2 Edition" either, so the cart likely won't be compatible with the Switch 1 either. Weird, weird, weird.
In any case, I'll likely pick this up eventually, but I'm kind of tempted to just grab the Switch 1 edition as that will definitely be compatible with both consoles, while the more expensive Switch 2 release may not even have that perk.
Would buy Goof Troop alone for €20,- this is a steal.
This will be a fine nostalgia addition to my collection once the physical edition comes out
Duck Tales and Rescue Rangers were the ones I completed numerous times as a kid.
Looking forward to getting these.
@SillyG Gameshare.
I'll go for the physical Switch 1 version. It might not make a big difference for a retro collection like this.
Thanks for the review, as usual for me personally games being relatively short is more of a positive than a negative, at worst I'll just stop playing TaleSpin and/or Darkwing Duck if they end up being too frustrating even with the luckily available rewind while everything else absolutely appeals to me - regardless, so glad this collection is finally coming also to Switch 1 and 2 and better than ever with the additional games (will try to get a physical copy of the former if it ends up being confirmed that there aren't differences between the two versions, otherwise the latter)!
@dazzleshell : There is an interview where it was confirmed that GameShare won't be included, unless there is evidence to the contrary.
@SillyG I asked this question on the Digital Eclipse Discord server, and they confirmed that the only differences are graphical upgrades in the Switch 2 for the menus. Also, from what they told me, buying one digital version will also get the other, even if the saves aren't compatible.
Yay, thanks for reviewing this! I'm interested.
The games in the collection have already sold me on that aspect (didnt have a nes/snes since i was a sega kid but have enjoyed many retro games in collections)
the main thing im curious about now is things like input-lag and whether its worse than the other versions or comparable to something like the megaman legacy collection (it definitely felt like some jumps were a lot more awkward on that)
This will be mostly new to me. Only played DuckTales Remastered on Wii U and had a good time with that. With these games on top of Aladdin, Lion King and Jungle Book, having a pretty solid collection of retro Disney games on my Switch 2 is awesome possum!
I prefer bulk pricing like this. A much better deal than buying games individually. 😊
This should have released on the 3DS and later on Switch within the first year. Glad it is finally here! 🥳
Only played DuckTales: Remastered as well, playing the original will be a new one to me. plus, I've read good things about Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck, the latter as being pretty much Mega Man.
The original Ducktales is obviously great and brings back chilhood memories, but I still prefer Ducktales Remastered with it's lovely remade visuals. I wonder why that one has never been ported to Switch? Licensing issues with Disney?
@SillyG Does it run native 1080 in handheld versus 720? Not sure if that would even matter for retro games.
FINALLY I can play this with my NES controllers... buying the Switch 2 Digital version (which also provides the Switch 1 version) and I will be purchasing the Switch 1 physical version as well!
There are some real gems in this collection. Wish everyone fun with (re)playing them! I won't be getting this myself, as I already own a couple of them.
@Olliemar28 The game profile sidebar for this is wrong. It says the S2 edition launches in May; that's the physical version only, not the one on the eShop.
The physical edition launches on the same day for both consoles.
@SillyG Yes there is no reason for the Switch 2 physical to exist.
Same with Digimon Time Strangers.
The only thing I can think is it gets the game in the Switch 2 section at retail but for informed customers, there is no reason to get the Switch 2 version of either game (Afternoon or Digimon) over the Switch 1 release UNLESS you are deadset on having everything in a Switch 2 box and wish to pay the premium for that.
Darkwing Duck is good though!
This is honestly a far more solid collection than it has any right to be. Disney and Capcom were firing on all cylinders in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s. Got to wonder what a modern Capcom/Disney game might be like.
Have they ever said why Bonkers and Goof Troop won't come to he older versions of the collection? My only guess is that those two are using a Nintendo made SNES emulator instead of Capcom's NES emulator.
I had a blast with these games on the NES/SNES as a kid so it's going to be a trip down the old memory lane for sure, when I can play these games again, starting tomorrow.
I remember them racking up quite a bit of a challenge back then but with persistence i managed to beat them all.
It will be interesting to see if they still offer a challenge now that i'm an old fart and haven't played any of the games since childhood. 😅
I have the PS5 version, which is missing two of the "new" games, but that's okay - I ordered a physical copy for the switch, because these games are a natural fit for a nintendo console.
I will not stand for the Darkwing Duck slander, that game slaps and personally I enjoy it a lot more than Mega Man 2 or 3 (but I'm also a person who thinks Mega Man 2 is kinda bad and 3 is a mixed bag but that's a whole different discussion)
Are there save states as well? I know most of the games are short, but I would like to savour them a little. I read on a previous review (not for Switch) that there was only 1 save state per game. I didn't really know what they meant by that. Not sure if I ever beat Ducktales as a kid, but did enjoy it! Rescue Rangers was a fav my brother and I played over and over and over. Still have the cart. Never played either sequel the game got. Goof Troop is a solid solid banger. It had no right to be that good! They really went out of the way to do something different and bloody well. Agreed, better in 2 player though, but still fun.
This has gotta be one of the few 3rd party physical Switch 2 releases that isnt a game key card or 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' right? Don't think there's many beyond Cyberpunk and Yooka-Replaylee.
The TV shows probably predate me, but I loved the DuckTales movie and A Goofy Movie as a kid so still kind of nostalgic for this era and tempted to pick this up
I’ll never forget how we got Sonic Mega Collection, complete with an ONLY FOR GAMECUBE logo in the corner, only for Sega to later release Sonic Mega Collection+ for Xbox and PS2, which had all that and then some.
In my head, even if a different company, us getting the better version of this is the universe giving Nintendo fans reparations🤣 .
Love that Goof Troop comes out the day before RE, getting that Mikami love.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...