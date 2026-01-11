Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Image: Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free 3.0 update alongside the paid Switch 2 Edition of the game next week. In case you missed it, there'll also be some additional free enhancements for Switch players who revisit the game on the Switch 2 but don't purchase the upgrade.

This is now highlighted on Nintendo's "free updates" page for existing Switch games. It notes how the original Switch version of New Horizons will get a visual update - optimising visuals on the "Switch 2 display" and improving the image quality:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Free Update (15th January, 2026)

Free updates for select Nintendo Switch games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Updates included:

- Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and improved image quality.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo

Again, this will arrive alongside the free 3.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and Switch 2, which includes new features such as the Resort Hotel, Expanded Home Storage, the return of Resetti, collaborations and more.

As for the paid Switch 2 Edition (priced at £54.99 / $64.99) and upgrade (available for £4.19 / $4.99), users can expect improved graphics and resolution (4K), mouse controls, a megaphone for voice communication, and the ability to play with more friends. You can find out more about all of this in our guide:

This Animal Crossing: New Horizons free Switch 2 update scheduled for 15th January 2026 joins the existing free updates for the following Switch titles:

Here's a bit more about these free updates for "select Nintendo Switch games" and how exactly they work:

"Free updates to enhance the gameplay experience on the Nintendo Switch™ 2 system will be released for select Nintendo Switch™ games.

"By connecting your Nintendo Switch 2 to the internet and performing a system update, you can download free updates for selected games that may improve graphics or add support for features such as GameShare*. The contents of these free updates will differ depending on the game."

[source nintendo.com, via reddit.com]