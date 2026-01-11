Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free 3.0 update alongside the paid Switch 2 Edition of the game next week. In case you missed it, there'll also be some additional free enhancements for Switch players who revisit the game on the Switch 2 but don't purchase the upgrade.

This is now highlighted on Nintendo's "free updates" page for existing Switch games. It notes how the original Switch version of New Horizons will get a visual update - optimising visuals on the "Switch 2 display" and improving the image quality:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Free Update (15th January, 2026)

Free updates for select Nintendo Switch games Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Updates included: - Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and improved image quality.

Again, this will arrive alongside the free 3.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch and Switch 2, which includes new features such as the Resort Hotel, Expanded Home Storage, the return of Resetti, collaborations and more.

As for the paid Switch 2 Edition (priced at £54.99 / $64.99) and upgrade (available for £4.19 / $4.99), users can expect improved graphics and resolution (4K), mouse controls, a megaphone for voice communication, and the ability to play with more friends. You can find out more about all of this in our guide: