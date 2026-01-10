Did you know that the Japanese version of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance has a 'Maniac' difficulty mode? You did? And did you know that this mode sort of fixes my biggest problem with the game? You did? Can I do the review anyway? Thanks.
Jumping back into Path of Radiance, the first home console FE, for the first time since all the way back at Christmas 2005 (I got Goblet of Fire underwear, thanks for asking), my one complaint from 20 years ago remains an issue: it's all a little bit too easy, most especially if you're a big fan who's been hoovering up the newer stuff and becoming a strategy master in the meantime. Veterans may find even the toughest of the three available difficulty options — appropriately titled 'Difficult' — too sedate for their tastes.
But let's park that one specific point for a moment, because as important as it may be, it doesn't manage to derail what's still a fantastic slice of vintage Fire Emblem goodness. Path of Radiance tells one of the series' strongest stories, you see. In fact, it's a story so strong (no spoilers ahead, I promise) that, regardless of how the combat may have aged over two decades, no matter how much sharper, more detailed and intricate the newer games are, this one still delivers a lot to love.
Path of Radiance is one of two FE games (the 'Tellius Duology' if you're down with the lingo) set on the continent of Tellius, with the other being its immediate follow-up on Wii, Radiant Dawn. So, upon locking into this one, you're all set for a doubleheader of epic proportions to disappear into. Which, let's face it, is exactly what everyone could be doing with right about now. *points at now*
Taking control of Ike, a member of the Greil Mercenaries, your job in Tellius as you join the action is to defend the borders of Crimea, a region of humans, against attacks and incursions from neighbouring Gallia, which is full of monsters. Because of course it is. Before long, things go quite spectacularly south, with the Crimean capital falling to invaders, and Ike and company spiralling into an arduous journey of revenge and justice-seeking. That's where we come in.
I won't detail anything further in terms of the story but it's fairly clear that, as the first Fire Emblem to feature voice acting (and 3D character models, maps, and battle locations) they went all-in, and as a result we get a banging narrative to jump into alongside battles that, whilst absolutely a little slow and cumbersome looking back from further down the series line, still provide the goods that series stalwarts thirst for.
This is, after all, an entry that consistently ranks highly in best-of lists, and once you dig in, regardless of all the time that's passed, you'll find it sinks its hooks in fast. It's one of those timeless, classic numbers you hear old people (me) banging on about. Furthermore, and it's an important detail in the grand scheme of things, once you've played through this wondrous thing, you're all set up, fully locked and loaded, to dive into Radiant Dawn, which is another cracker, though one which is unfortunately exclusive to Wii at the time of writing.
So, you've got a great story here (one that will likely lead you into playing the next part), it still looks and plays really nicely, and the combat? Even when a Fire Emblem game has got a little long in the tooth, that core turn-based strategy goodness sings.
The face-offs here stick to the series formula of a rock-paper-scissors weapons triangle at the heart of the action. So, axes over lances, swords over axes, lances over swords - you know the score. Path of Radiance then adds slick 3D battle sequences to the action. Okay, so they were slicker back in 2005, but luckily you can turn off these extended animations for clashes, making for quicker fights all around. Indeed, once you've switched these off, it's hard to tell the game is really that old at all, given how great the text menu avatars and scenery all look. Even the rumble support is on point.
Path of Radiance also brings Luguz enemies to the table - transforming, lycanthropic foes who will shape-shift throughout battles into other forms such as birds or even dragons. It makes for encounters which feel elevated from the run-of-the-mill stuff of the time. They still feel strategically whip-smart, and are then further enhanced by a cool Bonus XP system that rewards efficiency (in turn pushing you to up your game and engage with all of your options) and, of course, permadeath. Oh, sweet permadeath, how you infuse everything with a touch more excitement and meaning. And tears.
And, really, excitement and meaning (and tears) are what you're getting. Over the course of 40ish hours, this one still has the power to razzle-dazzle with its magical melding of strategy and a story that adds drama where it needs it, whilst also introducing a plethora of entertaining friends and foes.
It might not be the latest or greatest Fire Emblem, then, but Path of Radiance is certainly well up there, and now that we've got it so easily to hand via NSO on Switch 2, it's really hard to criticise its gentle ageing all that harshly. Get over the fact it's not quite as feature-complete as your Engages or your Three Houses, and you'll soon find yourself all wrapped up in an adventure that's sucked me in all over again.
Now. Where can I find a copy of Radiant Dawn that isn't more expensive than a holiday?
Conclusion
Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance still has the power to pleasantly surprise, bringing strategically satisfying battles in the signature series style, alongside a story that packs in plenty of fun characters and big moments across its running time. Yes, it's aged a bit, the 3D battle cutaways (which you can switch off) are a bit naff two decades on, and it's not as swish as the newer entries, but that's all to be expected.
Look past a little dust and time-weathered rough edges, and there's a wonderful time to be had here that leads you right into an equally excellent sequel.
We like Ike! We like Ike!
Great review! Playing it for the first time right now and it’s so good!
Booted it up last night and already having a grand time! I totally missed out on this game back then! It's cool to finally play the game that Ike is from, having only known him mostly from his membership on the roster in Smash Bros.
One of the top 3 games in the series, alongside the GBA games.
This game is a blast, and among the most accessible entries in the entire series. I feel like it's also where the "modern" brand of Fire Emblem music started, and since this game each entry has had a banger soundtrack I count among my favorites. In fact, Path of Radiance was one of the games I played as a kid that made me want to be a game composer!
I still don't get the point of the biorhythm mechanic, the lack of stats during fights is annoying, and the map design could be a little better (COUGH COUGH CHAPTER TEN), but other than that, this game is definitely worthy of its praise. Ike is a great character who definitely earns his position in the story, and the overall gameplay is as good as ever, even if the laguz still feel like discount manaketes.
EDIT: forgot to mention the amazing inclusion of bonus XP, something I've only ever seen in the Xenoblade games.
Thanks for the review, so looking forward to finally playing Path of Radiance myself especially considering its story now that it's on NSO and so in a much more convenient way - that said, most likely I'll finish SoulCalibur II first and foremost and then I'll play the remaining GameCube games that I've never played according to their length so Wario World and Chibi-Robo before this (F-Zero GX I'm keeping for last also considering its difficulty while I played Wind Waker and Strikers back in the day, will replay the former in Japanese for my channel eventually while the latter I've already done so)!
I miss this old easy battle system than the new Fire Emblem games' new battle and silly subquests and millions of dialogues! Thank God you can skip all these cutscenes and dialogues but the latest entries have become like drama soap opera. They also add new stuff and the battle system is getting complex! This title and the next one in Wii, were for me one of the best FE titles!
It’s worth noting that while POR is definitely too easy for a lot of players, the general consensus among western fans that have played it is that the Japan-only Maniac mode is pretty miserable because enemies become way bulkier without necessarily becoming much more threatening. It makes the game take a lot longer. Also, the Japanese version used to have a fun glitch with forged weapons where you could basically max out their crit rate, but the NSO release has actually fixed that!
I think there might just be a curse on this franchise where every game has to either have a great story or great difficulty modes, but can never have both
Always found it weird how much people loved this entry, so many people say it's their favourite. Doesn't even make my top 5
Can't you just download the japanese gamecube thing and play japanese POR that way if you really do want to play Maniac? People familiar with the game should be able to navigate the game even in japanese I'd like to think.
Not that you'd really want to because the Maniac difficulty in this game is one of the worst takes of higher difficulty in this series ever. The enemies aren't relatively that much harder, there's just more of them and everyone is super obnoxiously tanky, it's a chore to play honestly.
The game itself is fine, I used to like it much more as it was one of the first FEs I played but it's kind of lost its luster in some ways, the Wii sequel Radiant Dawn is way better.
@GoproGO I think for a lot of us it was our first Fire Emblem. Melee came out and introduced us to Fire Emblem, then SS and than PoR which was this cooling looking 3D game.
@GoproGO honestly, you could say that about any game in this franchise. Genealogy is praised to the moon and back, but those maps are way too big for their own good, even if they are integral to the plot.
This game was so good when it first came out. Ike is one of my all time favorite characters.
No, Path of Radiance is not "too easy". The difficulty is just fine. Not every game needs to be overly punishing.
Once everyone is done playing it online, can we have a cart for it pretty please?
Back when the series had good writing, gameplay and some "soul" in it. GBA games were the peak.
Easy, you say? Historically I suck at Fire Emblem, so sign me up.
