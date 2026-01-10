Did you know that the Japanese version of Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance has a 'Maniac' difficulty mode? You did? And did you know that this mode sort of fixes my biggest problem with the game? You did? Can I do the review anyway? Thanks.

Jumping back into Path of Radiance, the first home console FE, for the first time since all the way back at Christmas 2005 (I got Goblet of Fire underwear, thanks for asking), my one complaint from 20 years ago remains an issue: it's all a little bit too easy, most especially if you're a big fan who's been hoovering up the newer stuff and becoming a strategy master in the meantime. Veterans may find even the toughest of the three available difficulty options — appropriately titled 'Difficult' — too sedate for their tastes.

But let's park that one specific point for a moment, because as important as it may be, it doesn't manage to derail what's still a fantastic slice of vintage Fire Emblem goodness. Path of Radiance tells one of the series' strongest stories, you see. In fact, it's a story so strong (no spoilers ahead, I promise) that, regardless of how the combat may have aged over two decades, no matter how much sharper, more detailed and intricate the newer games are, this one still delivers a lot to love.

Path of Radiance is one of two FE games (the 'Tellius Duology' if you're down with the lingo) set on the continent of Tellius, with the other being its immediate follow-up on Wii, Radiant Dawn. So, upon locking into this one, you're all set for a doubleheader of epic proportions to disappear into. Which, let's face it, is exactly what everyone could be doing with right about now. *points at now*

Taking control of Ike, a member of the Greil Mercenaries, your job in Tellius as you join the action is to defend the borders of Crimea, a region of humans, against attacks and incursions from neighbouring Gallia, which is full of monsters. Because of course it is. Before long, things go quite spectacularly south, with the Crimean capital falling to invaders, and Ike and company spiralling into an arduous journey of revenge and justice-seeking. That's where we come in.

I won't detail anything further in terms of the story but it's fairly clear that, as the first Fire Emblem to feature voice acting (and 3D character models, maps, and battle locations) they went all-in, and as a result we get a banging narrative to jump into alongside battles that, whilst absolutely a little slow and cumbersome looking back from further down the series line, still provide the goods that series stalwarts thirst for.

This is, after all, an entry that consistently ranks highly in best-of lists, and once you dig in, regardless of all the time that's passed, you'll find it sinks its hooks in fast. It's one of those timeless, classic numbers you hear old people (me) banging on about. Furthermore, and it's an important detail in the grand scheme of things, once you've played through this wondrous thing, you're all set up, fully locked and loaded, to dive into Radiant Dawn, which is another cracker, though one which is unfortunately exclusive to Wii at the time of writing.

So, you've got a great story here (one that will likely lead you into playing the next part), it still looks and plays really nicely, and the combat? Even when a Fire Emblem game has got a little long in the tooth, that core turn-based strategy goodness sings.

The face-offs here stick to the series formula of a rock-paper-scissors weapons triangle at the heart of the action. So, axes over lances, swords over axes, lances over swords - you know the score. Path of Radiance then adds slick 3D battle sequences to the action. Okay, so they were slicker back in 2005, but luckily you can turn off these extended animations for clashes, making for quicker fights all around. Indeed, once you've switched these off, it's hard to tell the game is really that old at all, given how great the text menu avatars and scenery all look. Even the rumble support is on point.

Path of Radiance also brings Luguz enemies to the table - transforming, lycanthropic foes who will shape-shift throughout battles into other forms such as birds or even dragons. It makes for encounters which feel elevated from the run-of-the-mill stuff of the time. They still feel strategically whip-smart, and are then further enhanced by a cool Bonus XP system that rewards efficiency (in turn pushing you to up your game and engage with all of your options) and, of course, permadeath. Oh, sweet permadeath, how you infuse everything with a touch more excitement and meaning. And tears.

And, really, excitement and meaning (and tears) are what you're getting. Over the course of 40ish hours, this one still has the power to razzle-dazzle with its magical melding of strategy and a story that adds drama where it needs it, whilst also introducing a plethora of entertaining friends and foes.

It might not be the latest or greatest Fire Emblem, then, but Path of Radiance is certainly well up there, and now that we've got it so easily to hand via NSO on Switch 2, it's really hard to criticise its gentle ageing all that harshly. Get over the fact it's not quite as feature-complete as your Engages or your Three Houses, and you'll soon find yourself all wrapped up in an adventure that's sucked me in all over again.

Now. Where can I find a copy of Radiant Dawn that isn't more expensive than a holiday?