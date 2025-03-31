Nintendo Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

The Switch 2 is the next console from Nintendo and is a direct successor to the original Nintendo Switch that launched all the way back in March 2017.

Switch 2 was officially revealed on 16th January 2025, yet rumours circulated for almost as long as its predecessor had been on store shelves. It wasn't until May last year that Nintendo announced its intentions to reveal a Switch successor before the end of the 2024/25 fiscal year.

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube801k
Watch on YouTube

To keep you going until the next official announcement, we've put together this Switch 2 guide which contains everything we know about the next Nintendo console. We've got all the confirmed details here in one place, as well as insight into what you can reasonably expect when it comes to the Switch 2's specs, price, and possible release dates.

Nintendo Switch 2: Confirmed Information

The new Nintendo console was officially revealed to the public on 16th January 2025. It confirmed the name 'Switch 2' where previously Nintendo had only referred to "the Nintendo Switch successor".

Here's every confirmed detail that we have about the next Nintendo console.

On 16th January 2025, Nintendo posted a 2-minute-22-second Switch 2 reveal trailer, giving the public its first look at the new console:

Nintendo Switch 2: Hardware & Specs

When it launches, Switch 2 will be the top-of-the-line Nintendo Switch available, with new features that set it apart from the old Nintendo Switch model, the handheld-only Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

Switch 2 Logo
The Switch 2 logo is very similar to the original version. The Joy-Con symbols shifted to the left to make space for a large 2. — Image: Nintendo

Switch 2 maintains the same basic design as the current console. Detachable controllers attach to the sides of a touchscreen, tablet-like device that's also playable on a TV. It will be backwards compatible with most Switch 1 games.

The base console is a touchscreen tablet-like device with a kickstand, two USB-C ports (one on top and the standard one below).

As for its screen, the Switch 2 is rumoured to feature an LCD screen rather than an OLED display to reduce manufacturing costs.

A new Switch means new controllers. The Switch 2's Joy-Con are a little larger than the previous ones - and hopefully a lot less prone to drift! The new Joy-Con attach magnetically and feature a mysterious new button and what appears to be mouse-like functionality. The 'mouse mode' was seemingly confirmed on 6th February when patents filed in April 2023 were made public.

Switch 2 appears to sit slightly higher in the new dock, with more of the screen visible at the top. Leaks suggest that it takes a 60W charger and is capable of 4K upscaling, though we'll have to wait on official word from Nintendo for confirmation.

What are the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 specs?

Switch 2
Image: Nintendo

As with any upcoming console, speculation around Switch 2 specs was, well, highly speculative for a long time. However, the many Switch 2 leaks proved to be on the money, so we can at least look at some of the more credible leaks and rumours to get an idea of what to expect though.

The new Nintendo console is rumoured to run on Nvidia's T239 system-on-a-chip, which is capable of offering approximately PlayStation 4/Xbox One levels of performance and visuals in a handheld form factor. That's not bad, and a solid step up for a next-gen Switch.

The Switch 2's power was also reportedly demonstrated using the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023.

Reports also suggested that the new Nintendo Switch will feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers (since confirmed in the reveal) and that the current Switch Pro Controller will be forward-compatible with Switch 2.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be backwards compatible?

Yes, the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, with some exceptions.

Nintendo confirmed this functionality during its November 2024 financial results presentation. Company president Shuntaro Furukawa also released a statement on Twitter saying, "Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch". This was reiterated when the console was revealed, with more details coming "at a later date".

In the past, Nintendo has often included backwards compatibility with its preceding console's library. The original Wii model could play GameCube software, for example, and the Wii U was compatible with all Wii games.

Likewise, the Game Boy Advance played Game Boy and Game Boy Color software. Original Nintendo DS models were compatible with the GBA library, and the 3DS played all DS games.

Will Nintendo Switch Online be on Switch 2?

Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online will be on the new system.

As part of the same statement, Shuntaro Furukawa said:

"Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."

Will Nintendo Switch 2 offer 4K visuals?

The next-gen Switch is rumoured to feature an upscaling solution for 4K output, which is comparable to Nvidia's DLSS technology.

This would enable the Switch 2 to output visuals that appear to be higher resolution while hitting a reasonable, consumer-friendly price point.

Patents have revealed that Nintendo has experimented with upscaling technology, and an upscaled 4K solution is more likely than a native 4K presentation.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 have a better battery life?

The Switch 2's battery life is expected to be comparable to the current console, with increased power requirements being offset by improved efficiency.

The new Nintendo console is expected to demand more power from its battery in other words, but the battery itself will work smarter to keep the play time the same.

The Switch OLED offers "4.5 to 9 hours" of play following a full charge, depending on the game, the brightness setting of the display, and other factors. We'd expect a similar performance range for the new Switch.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 replace the existing Switch?

The current Switch will likely exist alongside Switch 2 for some time, possibly several years. That's not unusual for a new Nintendo console.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 150 million units, and — as with previous Nintendo consoles such as the Wii and the 3DS — developers will continue to support it for some time following the introduction of a Switch successor.

Backwards compatibility also means that Switch 2 players can still buy and play 'old' Switch games, which should sound good to publishers.

Nintendo has announced two Switch 1 games that will launch in 2026 — Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream — indicating its plans to support the system beyond Switch 2's release.

Could the Nintendo Switch 2 have VR support?

It's unlikely that the Switch 2 will have VR support — not out of the box.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit brought limited virtual reality capabilities to the original Switch, so it's possible future software and peripherals could add VR functionality.

Nintendo Switch 2: Launch & Price

Will Nintendo Switch 2 arrive in 2025?

Nintendo confirmed the release window when it unveiled the console: Switch 2 will launch in 2025.

What's the latest Nintendo Switch 2 release date speculation?

Following the official reveal in January, players and developers are naturally eager to get a better idea of the Switch 2 release date, too.

A Nintendo Direct is scheduled for 2nd April 2025 followed by a hands-on tour of several major international cities. The tour begins in New York and Paris on 4th April, with dates in other venues throughout April and May, with the final event ending in Seoul on 1st June.

It's possible that Switch 2 will launch before the end of the tour — some fans are predicting a 15th May launch — though it seems unlikely. Prior to the console's reveal, accessory manufacturers claimed to be targeting a March or April date for peripherals, but a June release date (at the earliest) would make more sense given the tour dates.

Speaking of which, a new report from Insider Gaming states that the Switch 2 will launch in June alongside a supposed three-phase software plan. None of this has been officially confirmed, but it's adding more fuel to the fire.

How much of a gap there'll be between the announcement of the new console and an actual Switch 2 release date remains to be seen. We'll update this section of our guide as soon as we know more. A webpage published by Best Buy (and since removed) indicated that Switch 2 pre-orders will open on 2nd April after the Switch 2 Direct.

What should we expect the Nintendo Switch 2 price to be?

The Switch 2 price is likely to be at least $349.99 / £309.99 - in other words, the current price of the flagship Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

More powerful components will only drive up the Switch 2 price, and rumours point to several features in the new Switch console that will likely increase the cost over the current models.

Although it's not impossible, we certainly don't expect the Switch successor to be cheaper than the current hardware.

Can we go further than that? Dr. Serkan Toto of game industry consultancy firm Kantan Games predicts that the new Switch will cost $400, and other analysts generally agree with that figure. We'd certainly be happy with that!

What Nintendo Switch 2 games might be launch titles?

Nintendo will be eager to repeat its success with the original Switch, which it supported with new first-party games launching at a near-monthly cadence. If it wants to hit the ground running with Switch 2, it will want to launch games from its major franchises in the first year of a new Switch console.

Which games do we think we might see in the early days of a Switch successor then?

The reveal trailer offered a glimpse of a new Mario Kart game. While not confirmed, this could be a launch game for the new system. Mario Kart 8 was the best-selling game for both Switch and Wii U, so you can be certain this is a top priority for Nintendo.

Super Mario Odyssey (2017) was the last fully original 3D Mario game, so there's speculation that a new 3D Mario game could arrive during the Switch 2 release window. Not only is a new Mario game of this kind overdue, it'll be a stone-cold system seller, too.

New updates for Splatoon 3 recently ceased as well, so a new entry in the Splatoon series is a definite possibility.

A new Animal Crossing game must be in development for the new Nintendo console — Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched in 2020 and was a huge hit — although whether it would be far enough along to make Switch 2's release year is debatable.

A new entry in the Legend of Zelda series feels pretty unlikely, given that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched in May 2023 and Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launched in September 2024.

We may, however, see updated ports of existing Switch or earlier Nintendo games for the new Switch console - in much the same way as 'Deluxe' versions of Wii U titles made up a generous serving of the Switch's release schedule!

My Time at Evershine, Pathea Games' sequel to My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, has been announced for launch on "future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced", although there's no date on it yet.

Nintendo Switch 2: FAQs

Should I wait for the Nintendo Switch 2 to be released before buying a Switch?

Do you already own a Switch? If so, you should wait for the Switch 2 before considering an upgrade.

Once the new Switch has been fully unveiled, you'll have a better idea of the new features and software it will offer and you'll be able to make an informed purchase decision.

If you don't currently own a Nintendo Switch, it's an excellent system with an exceptional library. Nintendo has confirmed that Switch 2 will play existing Switch games, therefore you can start building your game collection now, knowing they will be compatible with the new hardware.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 codename?

References to the codename 'Muji' were found in software development kits in May 2024, although members of Famiboards suggested in September that 'Ounce' was the Switch 2's codename.

A shipping manifest supposedly listed Switch 2 components using the code 'HGU' and also mentioned 'BEE' which is speculated to be Switch 2's retail product code.

Nintendo Switch 2: Latest Information & Rumours

What are the latest Switch 2 rumours?

On 28th March, leaker eXtas1s claimed that one function of the mysterious 'C' button is to link your Switch 2 to an original Switch and have the latter function as a Wii U-like GamePad controller for Switch 2 games, enabling dual-screen functionality for use with Wii U ports such as Nintendo Land and games in the (3)DS library.

On 13th March, a newly updated patent lent further credence to the rumour that AI upscaling could be used in Switch 2.

On 13th March, Famiiboards member LiC shared shipping details apparently showing 383,000 Switch 2 units had been transported to the US already.

On 13th January, podcaster Nate the Hate claimed that Nintendo would officially reveal Switch 2 on Thursday 16th January in a video similar to the original Switch reveal. The reveal trailer did indeed drop on that day.

On 8th January 2025, accessory maker Genki revealed a Switch 2 "replica" shown behind closed doors at CES 2025. A page on the firm's website also showcased an animated video of the system with accessories attached. Genki's CEO claimed that the magnetic Joy-Con can be removed by brute force without pressing the release button and that indentations on the console make it incompatible with the original Switch's dock.

In response to the images and information presented by Genki, Nintendo commented to Japanese outlet Sankei on 9th January that they were "not official". This was after Nintendo "lawyers" reportedly made contact at CES. The subsequent official reveal confirmed Genki's model was a close match for the genuine article.

On 1st January 2025, photos claimed to be of the Switch 2's motherboard were posted to Reddit. The images appear to match previous component leaks from September 2024.

In December 2024, someone claiming to have handled the final retail model took to Reddit and reiterated several rumours, including magnetic Joy-Con, 4K output, and the name 'Switch 2'. They also added further details including mentions of a wider, shorter dock. These details were confirmed to be accurate following the official reveal in January.

Accessory maker Dbrand's CEO, Adam Ijaz, claimed that an image of the console in one of its cases is the actual Switch 2. He also provided The Verge with exact measurements which he said were based on a 3D scan of the hardware.

Mention of Samsung's SD Express tech in a Nintendo of America job listing led to speculation that Switch 2 may use the upcoming micro SD cards for higher transfer speeds.

Nintendo is aiming to manufacture and ship approximately 7 million Switch 2 units ahead of launch, according to a rumour concerning initial shipments that came to light on 20th November 2024.

A series of unverified, 'leaked' Switch 2 images (confirmed to be accurate following the reveal) appeared online on 18th September 2024.

These images supposedly show larger Joy-Con controllers with rounded edges and extra buttons, and an additional USB-C slot on the top edge of the main unit, beside a headphone jack.

YouTube channel 小宁子 XNZ published a video showing a 3D-printed version of the 'leaked' Switch 2 model comparing it to the current, smaller model. In December, YouTube channel SwitchUp took a closer look at a similar 3D-printed model from case manufacturer iVolver.

Earlier in September, "industry insider" Nate the Hate claimed that Switch 2 "has backwards compatibility support". This has since been officially confirmed.

The CEO of accessory company Blade claimed that Nintendo was eyeing a March or April 2025 launch date for Switch 2, depending on the firm's financial results.

Other claims in a post on Reddit suggest that the new Joy-Con controllers may integrate scroll wheel-style shoulder buttons.

Have there been any Nintendo Switch 2 leaks?

Just a few! Various Switch 2 leaks occurred in the months leading up to the public reveal, which were confirmed as accurate on 16th January 2025 with the official announcement. Prior to confirmation, some of the images and information purporting to show the console were widely considered legitimate.

Tech experts considered images showing what appeared to be the Switch 2's motherboard to be authentic, and it became clear that many of the internal tech leaks popping up across the internet were also accurate.

On 5th January 2025, two photos depicting what looked like the left Joy-Con controller from the Switch 2 were posted online. Eventually proved to be real, although it was unconfirmed at the time, they were the most convincing hardware 'leaks' so far. To back this up, users online had tested the supposed serial number from the controller on Nintendo's own warranty website, seemingly confirming its authenticity.

The August 2024 hack of Pokémon developer Game Freak, which came to light in October 2024, resulted in leaked material containing references to 'Ounce', believed to be an internal company codename for Switch 2.

Photos purporting to show 'Switch 2' prototype moulds and 3D renders of the upcoming console appeared plausible according to industry experts Digital Foundry, now confirmed.

What is the history of Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa discussed in May 2022 how cautiously the company is approaching the launch of the Switch's successor, be it a Switch 2 or some new console concept.

In September 2022, an Nvidia employee confirmed the existence of the T239 system-on-a-chip, a long-rumoured frontrunner for the silicon Nintendo would use in a Switch 2. In March 2023, chip rumours surfaced once again, with further mentions of the T239.

Following the FTC vs. Microsoft case in the US, it was reported that executives at Activision-Blizzard had met with Nintendo to discuss the Switch 2 in December 2022. While significant details of the resulting documents are redacted, Activision had implied that the next Nintendo console would be comparable to PS4 and Xbox One performance-wise.

In June 2023, while discussing the disappointing commercial performance of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the company intends to "update [the game] for the new machine that will come in the future," explicitly referencing Nintendo's Switch successor. While no details were supplied, the ability to port games over to the next platform suggested that Nintendo's follow-up would be similar in form to the current Switch.

In July 2023, it was claimed that development kits were with multiple "key partner studios".

Nintendo reportedly demoed Switch 2 hardware at Gamescom to select developers and games media, with sources indicating that the power of the new hardware was demonstrated and that a version of Breath of the Wild was used to showcase the new Nintendo console's power. This was apparently a demonstration only and there was no indication Nintendo plans to release an updated version of that Switch launch title.

In February 2024, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe claimed that the next hardware will not be released until Q1 2025. This report was quickly corroborated by both VGC and Eurogamer.

On Tuesday 7th May 2024, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa released a statement saying that the Nintendo "Switch successor" will be announced "within this fiscal year" — so, 'Switch 2' would be revealed before 31st March 2025.

On Wednesday 6th November 2024, as part of Nintendo's six-month financials report presentation, Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that Switch software would be playable on the Switch successor. He also confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online would be available on the new system.

On Thursday 16th January, Nintendo posted a reveal video to YouTube initially titled 'An Update from Nintendo', later changed to 'Nintendo Switch 2 - First-look trailer' - officially revealing "the successor to Nintendo Switch" and the 2025 release window.

A Switch 2 Nintendo Direct is scheduled to be broadcast on 2nd April 2025.

What do people mean by the 'Switch Pro'?

Rumours of a new Switch began early in the system's life. In January 2019, analysts predicted multiple new Switch SKUs including both a Switch Lite and a Switch 'Pro'.

Nintendo dismissed these rumours, saying that a "successor" wasn't being considered at the time, although both Switch Lite and the then-unknown Switch OLED model are variations on the base console.

Various rumours surrounding a 'Switch Pro' did the rounds throughout 2020 and 2021, although many of these were related to Switch OLED, not a next-generation Switch with notable performance improvements.

In September 2021, reports surfaced of developers using 4K Switch software tools provided by Nintendo. Nintendo swiftly issued a denial. A patent was subsequently made public suggesting that Nintendo is working on upscaling technology, and 'Switch Pro' speculation reignited after references appeared following a massive Nvidia leak in March 2022.

Whether this referred to a cancelled Switch 'Pro' variant or the true Switch 2 is unknown.

In December 2022, Digital Foundry claimed that Switch Pro was indeed real at one point, but it was cancelled by Nintendo.