Guide Nintendo Direct April 2025: Time, Where To Watch, What To Expect On Switch 2 It's time for Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2: Confirmed Information

The new Nintendo console was officially revealed to the public on 16th January 2025. It confirmed the name 'Switch 2' where previously Nintendo had only referred to "the Nintendo Switch successor".

Here's every confirmed detail that we have about the next Nintendo console.

On 16th January 2025, Nintendo posted a 2-minute-22-second Switch 2 reveal trailer, giving the public its first look at the new console:

Nintendo Switch 2: Hardware & Specs

When it launches, Switch 2 will be the top-of-the-line Nintendo Switch available, with new features that set it apart from the old Nintendo Switch model, the handheld-only Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.

Switch 2 maintains the same basic design as the current console. Detachable controllers attach to the sides of a touchscreen, tablet-like device that's also playable on a TV. It will be backwards compatible with most Switch 1 games.

The base console is a touchscreen tablet-like device with a kickstand, two USB-C ports (one on top and the standard one below).

As for its screen, the Switch 2 is rumoured to feature an LCD screen rather than an OLED display to reduce manufacturing costs.

A new Switch means new controllers. The Switch 2's Joy-Con are a little larger than the previous ones - and hopefully a lot less prone to drift! The new Joy-Con attach magnetically and feature a mysterious new button and what appears to be mouse-like functionality. The 'mouse mode' was seemingly confirmed on 6th February when patents filed in April 2023 were made public.

Switch 2 appears to sit slightly higher in the new dock, with more of the screen visible at the top. Leaks suggest that it takes a 60W charger and is capable of 4K upscaling, though we'll have to wait on official word from Nintendo for confirmation.

What are the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 specs?

As with any upcoming console, speculation around Switch 2 specs was, well, highly speculative for a long time. However, the many Switch 2 leaks proved to be on the money, so we can at least look at some of the more credible leaks and rumours to get an idea of what to expect though.

The new Nintendo console is rumoured to run on Nvidia's T239 system-on-a-chip, which is capable of offering approximately PlayStation 4/Xbox One levels of performance and visuals in a handheld form factor. That's not bad, and a solid step up for a next-gen Switch.

The Switch 2's power was also reportedly demonstrated using the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 demo behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023.

Reports also suggested that the new Nintendo Switch will feature magnetic Joy-Con controllers (since confirmed in the reveal) and that the current Switch Pro Controller will be forward-compatible with Switch 2.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be backwards compatible?

Yes, the Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, with some exceptions.

Nintendo confirmed this functionality during its November 2024 financial results presentation. Company president Shuntaro Furukawa also released a statement on Twitter saying, "Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch". This was reiterated when the console was revealed, with more details coming "at a later date".

In the past, Nintendo has often included backwards compatibility with its preceding console's library. The original Wii model could play GameCube software, for example, and the Wii U was compatible with all Wii games.

Likewise, the Game Boy Advance played Game Boy and Game Boy Color software. Original Nintendo DS models were compatible with the GBA library, and the 3DS played all DS games.

Will Nintendo Switch Online be on Switch 2?

Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online will be on the new system.

As part of the same statement, Shuntaro Furukawa said:

"Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well. Further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date."

Will Nintendo Switch 2 offer 4K visuals?

The next-gen Switch is rumoured to feature an upscaling solution for 4K output, which is comparable to Nvidia's DLSS technology.

This would enable the Switch 2 to output visuals that appear to be higher resolution while hitting a reasonable, consumer-friendly price point.

Patents have revealed that Nintendo has experimented with upscaling technology, and an upscaled 4K solution is more likely than a native 4K presentation.

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 have a better battery life?

The Switch 2's battery life is expected to be comparable to the current console, with increased power requirements being offset by improved efficiency.

The new Nintendo console is expected to demand more power from its battery in other words, but the battery itself will work smarter to keep the play time the same.

The Switch OLED offers "4.5 to 9 hours" of play following a full charge, depending on the game, the brightness setting of the display, and other factors. We'd expect a similar performance range for the new Switch.

Will Nintendo Switch 2 replace the existing Switch?

The current Switch will likely exist alongside Switch 2 for some time, possibly several years. That's not unusual for a new Nintendo console.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 150 million units, and — as with previous Nintendo consoles such as the Wii and the 3DS — developers will continue to support it for some time following the introduction of a Switch successor.

Backwards compatibility also means that Switch 2 players can still buy and play 'old' Switch games, which should sound good to publishers.

Nintendo has announced two Switch 1 games that will launch in 2026 — Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream — indicating its plans to support the system beyond Switch 2's release.

Could the Nintendo Switch 2 have VR support?

It's unlikely that the Switch 2 will have VR support — not out of the box.

The Nintendo Labo VR Kit brought limited virtual reality capabilities to the original Switch, so it's possible future software and peripherals could add VR functionality.

Nintendo Switch 2: Launch & Price

Will Nintendo Switch 2 arrive in 2025?

Nintendo confirmed the release window when it unveiled the console: Switch 2 will launch in 2025.

Following the official reveal in January, players and developers are naturally eager to get a better idea of the Switch 2 release date, too.

A Nintendo Direct is scheduled for 2nd April 2025 followed by a hands-on tour of several major international cities. The tour begins in New York and Paris on 4th April, with dates in other venues throughout April and May, with the final event ending in Seoul on 1st June.

It's possible that Switch 2 will launch before the end of the tour — some fans are predicting a 15th May launch — though it seems unlikely. Prior to the console's reveal, accessory manufacturers claimed to be targeting a March or April date for peripherals, but a June release date (at the earliest) would make more sense given the tour dates.

Speaking of which, a new report from Insider Gaming states that the Switch 2 will launch in June alongside a supposed three-phase software plan. None of this has been officially confirmed, but it's adding more fuel to the fire.

How much of a gap there'll be between the announcement of the new console and an actual Switch 2 release date remains to be seen. We'll update this section of our guide as soon as we know more. A webpage published by Best Buy (and since removed) indicated that Switch 2 pre-orders will open on 2nd April after the Switch 2 Direct.

What should we expect the Nintendo Switch 2 price to be?

The Switch 2 price is likely to be at least $349.99 / £309.99 - in other words, the current price of the flagship Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

More powerful components will only drive up the Switch 2 price, and rumours point to several features in the new Switch console that will likely increase the cost over the current models.

Although it's not impossible, we certainly don't expect the Switch successor to be cheaper than the current hardware.

Can we go further than that? Dr. Serkan Toto of game industry consultancy firm Kantan Games predicts that the new Switch will cost $400, and other analysts generally agree with that figure. We'd certainly be happy with that!