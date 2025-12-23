$11.99 (-20%)

BALL x PIT is a tremendous brew of so many ideas it ought to collapse under the confusion. However, it operates in such perfect balance that it appeals both to the one-more-go instinct and to more cerebral planning and creativity. Kenny Sun Studios set itself a heck of a challenge but, fortunately, hasn’t dropped the ball.

Blade Chimera (Switch eShop) Publisher: PLAYISM / Developer: Team Ladybug Release Date: 16th Jan 2025 ( USA ) / 16th Jan 2025 ( UK/EU ) $13.99 (-30%) Blade Chimera is an ode to a very specific kind of Metroidvania — the sort that eschews cryptic puzzles and an open-ended structure and revels in the simple joys of ultra-fluid movement and blasting through enemies with an ever-growing arsenal of powerful weapons and equipment. It may not particularly impress with its explorative or narrative aspects, but its striking, stylish identity and endlessly entertaining shoot-and-slash combat loop elevate this to the heights of the classics it’s so clearly inspired by.

Cat Quest III (Switch) Publisher: Kepler Interactive / Developer: The Gentlebros Release Date: 8th Aug 2024 ( USA ) / 8th Aug 2024 ( UK/EU ) $11.99 (-40%) Cat Quest III is a familiar yet flawless action adventure with fluid and fantastic-feeling combat. Its charming story and witty writing bring life to the Purribean, one of the best-designed mini-open worlds in recent memory. That open world is packed with satisfying quests and engaging puzzles to solve that almost always throw some new idea or challenge at you. The progression here is smooth, and the entire experience is precisely paced with no performance issues at all. Some stunning animation work, accompanied by a gorgeous shanty-like pirate soundtrack tops off an excellent adventure. All of that together ensures that Cat Quest III is a pristine pirate adventure and action RPG. Cat Quest III $29.99 $29.75

Catherine: Full Body (Switch) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Studio Zero Release Date: 7th Jul 2020 ( USA ) / 7th Jul 2020 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-80%) Catherine: Full Body is a fantastic revamp of a bona fide cult classic. With an excellent new character and several new endings slickly inserted into an already highly entertaining narrative – not to mention a slew of fun new modes – this is the definitive version of an outstanding game. If you've never played Catherine before, then you're in for an absolute treat, and if you have, we'd say there's enough new content here to make it worth diving in all over again. Catherine Full Body $49.99

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU ) $9.99 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Cyber Shadow (Switch eShop) Publisher: Yacht Club Games / Developer: Mechanical Head Studios Release Date: 26th Jan 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Jan 2021 ( UK/EU ) $14.99 (-25%) If you consider yourself a fan of retro action platformers (and you probably do if you're a Nintendo fan), you owe it to yourself to pick up Cyber Shadow. It’s clear in virtually every facet of Cyber Shadow’s design that this project was a labour of love and that its designer is intimately familiar with what makes the stalwarts of this beloved genre so great. Well-built levels, authentic presentation, tight controls, and high difficulty all combine to make this a supreme and focused experience. Mechanical Head Studios set a high bar with its inaugural release.