Batman: Arkham Knight wasn't in the best state when it landed on the original Switch in 2023, but the Switch 2 has given it a second life.

Now, following a backwards compatibility update in November (which addressed some progression issues), another patch has been rolled out. This includes stability improvements as well as performance and visual improvements in handheld mode.

As an added bonus, the stability of the game on Switch has also been upgraded. Here are the details from WB Games Support:

Batman: Arkham Knight – Nintendo Switch Update (16th December 2025)

Update addresses the following:

Additional stability improvements for Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch.

Additional stability improvements when playing Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch 2 through backwards compatibility.

Additional performance and visual improvements when playing the game undocked on Nintendo Switch 2 through backwards compatibility.

In case you missed it, Nintendo also released compatibility fixes for multiple other games last week including Resident Evil 4 and Miitopia. You can check the compatibility of Switch titles on the Switch 2 via Nintendo's compatibility search page.