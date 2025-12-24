Earlier this week, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for the Switch 2 was spotted going for 75% off its regular price in the US, reducing it from $69.99 down to just $17.49.

Fans were convinced it was an error, and now, sure enough, CD Project Red has confirmed the price displayed on the Switch 2 digital store "in the Americas on December 22, 2025" was "incorrect". It seems The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Switch was also accidentally discounted.

Fortunately, CDPR is in a festive mood, and if you did manage to purchase either of these games at the discounted prices, you'll be able to keep them.

CD PROJEKT RED: The discounts for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition displayed on Nintendo Switch 2 eShop in the Americas on December 22, 2025 were incorrect. The situation is a result of an error we made when submitting the discount. We have corrected the error and new discounts have now been applied. Purchases made at the previous discount rate are unaffected by this change.

As noted, there have been "new discounts" applied to the titles in the Americas. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is currently available for $39.99 instead of $69.99 (that's 42% off), and the Witcher 3 Complete Edition on Switch is now priced at $14.99 instead of $59.99 (75% off).

The Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 includes not only the base game, but also the DLC expansion Phantom Liberty. And the Complete Edition of The Witcher 3 comes loaded with Geralt's original adventure and the two expansions.