I suspect many of my fellow parents can relate to this, but when you have your first child, a whole bevvy of problems that never existed before are suddenly thrust upon you.
“Do we have enough nappies?”
“Oh God, she missed the potty again.”
“No, you can’t sit there Daddy, my Peppa Pig toy is sitting there.”
Granted, a lot of these aren’t necessarily ‘problems’ as such, rather minor inconveniences that, along with frequent moments of unbridled joy, make up the weird and wonderful world of parenthood. I do, however, have a bit of a bone to pick with Nintendo; specifically with its approach to game difficulty in the last mainline Mario, Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Before having a child, the idea of lowering a game’s difficulty had honestly never really entered my mind. If anything, I would crank the difficulty up wherever I could in the hope that it would both extend my overall playtime and provide a unique sense of accomplishment. Halo on Legendary? No problem. Bayonetta on Climax? Is that all you've got?
This all changed, however, when my daughter expressed interest in playing Mario Wonder. She watched the Super Mario Bros. Movie and became somewhat obsessed with the characters – especially Princess Peach. She’s only three, so I knew immediately that if I’m going to let her play, I’d need to make sure it was as approachable as possible, despite my own proclivities.
As you might know, however, Super Mario Bros. Wonder essentially locks its lower difficulty setting to specific characters: Nabbit and four Yoshis. So when the character select screen came up, I gently tried to explain this to my daughter, knowing full well how the conversation would go.
“Now listen, if you go for one of these characters, the game will be a bit easier for you and you’ll have a lot more fun.”
“I want to be Princess Peach thoooough!”
“That might be a bit trickier. If you go for the purple rabbit, it’ll be better.”
“No, Princess Peach!”
Sigh. Anyone who’s had the pleasure of raising a three-year-old knows that it’s borderline impossible to change their mind once their heart is set on something. In this case, Princess Peach is my daughter’s favourite character from the movie, so of course she’s going to want to play as her. This meant we'd have to do without the perks – including invincibility – that come with Yoshi or Nabbit.
Wonder's Badge system would have potentially eased certain tricky scenarios, but they're not a comprehensive replacement for proper difficulty options
So how did it go? Well, rather predictably, not well. The opening stage – Welcome to the Flower Kingdom – was doable, but it went rapidly downhill from there. I knew that changing to Yoshi or Nabbit wasn’t suddenly going to make the game a cakewalk; after all, while both characters boast unique abilities that would theoretically make most scenarios easier, there’s still the task of actually navigating the levels. Given my daughter’s age and inexperience, even that would no doubt prove quite the challenge.
Still, it seems baffling to me that Nintendo would create a game aimed at children and families and not offer any optional difficulty settings for the majority of its 12 playable characters. No offence to Nabbit, but no child wants to play him when the likes of Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach are sitting right there; especially when the Illumination movie had such an immediate, profound influence on my daughter's perception and preferences.
And yes, I know Wonder's Badge system would have potentially eased certain tricky scenarios, but they're not a comprehensive replacement for proper difficulty options, in my eyes.
I wish I could say that I managed to convince her so she could enjoy the game, but she was exceptionally stubborn in her desire to play as Peach. And honestly? I'm quite proud of that. It makes me think that perhaps, way off in the future, she'll be playing her games on higher difficulties just like me... Or she just loves Peach and wants to play as her – yeah, that's probably it. In the end, though, she gave up and went back to playing with her Peach plushie.
Games like Celeste have proven that even the most challenging of experiences can be accessible to almost anybody when it has the right options in place. Quite frankly, I think with invincibility turned on and unlimited stamina applied, my daughter could probably have more fun with Celeste than she did with Mario Wonder – and I consider the latter to be much easier on its default settings.
So come on, sort it out Nintendo. You've made some strides with difficulty and accessibility options over the years, but you've clearly got a long way to go. Applying blanket difficulty settings to a tentpole Mario title seems like the most basic of tasks when your goal is to reach as many potential players as possible, but as ever, the company stubbornly things its own way.
Forcing those who want a breezier time to play as a specific character, though..? Nah, that ain't it.
Comments 15
Some of 1st party Nintendo games have tendency to be different than other 3rd party games but they forget to put the basic things and it could be messed up the games.
Some examples I found:
1. According to this article, assigning the specific characters with their difficulty level is a wrong idea, it should be given by universal difficulty level that didn't tie on character choice.
2. Making villagers moving out by themselves in older Animal Crossing games was a wrong idea as not every player want to feel the losing of their villagers after they got them so bad. Thanks to ACNH for giving the players an option to keep them or kick the villagers out as they want. Problem solved.
3. Amiibo Festival gameplay by must scanning the Amiibo figurines / cards all the time was a wrong idea as it just make the gameplay become unnecessary complicated. The using of Amiibo on Amiibo Festival should be optional, not a mandatory use so it will give option to players who cannot collect every Amiibo stuffs enjoy the game with normal gameplay without too much gimmicky.
Honestly, I don't get why Nintendo invest a lot of time creating those easy-mode characters when they could just create an option to toggle lives off. I think this is a textbook example of re-inventing the wheel.
Yeah, pretty much the same for me and I wish they would have made the difficulty options better. Like Mario Party has the star handicaps and it works great as a very basic but effective option. I thought Wonder would be a good experience with my oldest kid and it lasted all of a half hour on Christmas morning. This game is in no way friendly for multiplayer with kids. Which y'know, is funny because at her age I was playing much more difficult unfriendly NES games and trying over and over through failure. And multiplayer was having to watch as my older brother played almost all the way through Super Mario Bros before I'd get a chance to play for 60 seconds again and fail.
But as Bandit says in Pass the Parcel, this isn't the 80s!
My daughter just turned 5 last month, but we suffered a similar experience in Wonder prior to that. She also wanted to play as 'one of the girls' which made it a little more difficult.
She ultimately lost interest in Wonder, but Lets Go Pikachu has been her jam as a support character. She gets to do all the fun stuff, while i help the story move along. Its also allowed her to get more comfortable with a controller, which could have us go back to Wonder after we beat the game.
She's also played Mario Kart with a wheel accessory, and accessibility is tops for that.
I grew up playing NES games as a kid.
Most of them were brutally hard, but that didn’t make me enjoy them any less.
Mario Kart is the best game for introducing kids to video games, you can pick any character, any kart/bike combinations, and still enable the steering and acceleration assists independently for each player. Our daughter can play as Princess Peach or Cat Peach and doesn't get frustrated because she drove off a cliff over and over.
This whole article made me smile. Literally me at my home with our 3 year old daughter right now as well. Good to know I’m not the only one with a 3 year old girl that has definite Princess Peach demands. 😂
@BoFiS @Divide_and_Wander Right! The Mario Kart steering assist keeps them from falling off ledges.
A very good point. Young kids are going to want to play other characters, not just the ones designated for easy mode. 😊
@8bit-Man THIS! Exactly my thoughts, let’s compare it to SMB3, Wonder still much easier than it. I was 4/5 when I started playing NES.
@DwaynesGames kids these days want everything, or maybe always wanted, but nowadays instead of taking as a lesson the parents complain for their little Timmy Tommy
I agree wholeheartedly. Why limit easy mode to a dumb character like Nabbit? Not that I hate the guy or anything lol. But kids don't know or care about Nabbit's relevance in Mario Bros U.
@8bit-Man - As did I, but she has zero interest in even trying games that look like that. She likes video games, but I'm looking to wait a little longer before the 'git gud' days of gaming for her. 🤣
Games like Little Kitty, Big City and Lil Gator game have been great for her to get used to 3d world games too.
My 10 year old and 7 year old have struggled with difficulty levels in certain games. They stick to 50-100CC in Mario Kart, and pretty much refuse to play online modes in games against other players like in Smash. We tried playing Wonder as a family but ended up playing it separately, because we are all at different levels of coordination and it was frustrating to keep leaving the kiddos "behind".
That said, there are plenty of options for kids who want a laid back time – Minecraft has a creative mode where monsters don't attack. My daughter loves Cat Quest and can probably beat it in her sleep at this point. They also recently discovered Stardew Valley, Dreamlight Valley, and we all love playing the low-difficulty indie co-op game Ages of Mages together.
Mario 3D World is my daughter's favorite Mario game. She would often hang out in her "bubble" when things got hard, and would use the white tanooki "cheat" suit if she was playing single player and couldn't get past a certain level. I would encourage her to not use the special suit, though. It's no bad thing to challenge your children – the feeling of achievement they'll receive when they beat a level "fair and square" may incentivize them to not shy away from hard things.
Indeed – I challenged my daughter to NOT use the suit on a level she was struggling with – and though it took her over 50 tries, we celebrated and she was beaming when she beat it. Now, she can do it pretty easily without so much struggle. Certain things come with age.
The kids watched me sweat and squirm through the last level of World Crown in Mario 3D World (probably played 150 times to beat – and that using Peach who can float), so it's good to show them that adults who have been gaming their whole lives still struggle with – and can ultimately conquer – difficult levels.
For your 3 year old, give it time. She'll improve, and it will be a joy to watch. There's a huge difference a few years make.
Funnily enough Wonder's badge system would be the perfect solution to this: add a badge that grants invincibility instead of it being tied to specific characters - that would be great also the other way around for those that want to play as the Yoshis and/or Nabbit without the invincibility (it would be even better if each player could pick their own badge instead of having the same one for all, but that's a much bigger change and so more difficult to implement)!
