You know the festive season is well and truly here when No Gravity Games announces its annual 'Switchmas Giveaway', where the studio dishes out a selection of its back catalogue for free.

Well, the time is almost upon us once more, as No Gravity Games has announced that this year's giveaway will kick off on 12th December, with one free game available each and every day until 18th December, before the event wraps up with a whopping three freebies on 19th.

As ever, there are a few hoops you'll need to jump through if you want to add every game in the giveaway to your library. Firstly, the giveaway is only for those with a North American eShop account. Secondly, you need to own any game from the No Gravity Games portfolio to get the offer up and running — and that includes the one you can get for free by signing up to the company's newsletter.

We'll be updating this post with the full list of this year's free games, though you can check out last year's line-up to get an idea of what's in store.

The giveaway works on a chain basis, where you have to redeem each day's freebie if you want to be entitled to the next drop. No Gravity Games will list the free game of the day on the eShop with a '100% off' discount for 24 hours, and will keep it "heavily discounted" the next day, so you have a chance to buy back into the chain if you forget to download one day.

To be clear, these giveaways are rarely packed with blockbuster hits, but if you're keen to beef up your Switch library and don't want to spend a penny while doing it, you might want to follow along.

Will you be taking part in this year's No Gravity Games giveaway? Let us know in the comments.