Dotemu, Crush Guard Games, and Supamonks have today announced that big things are coming to their fantasy 'rouge 'em up', Absolum, next year, starting with the game's first major update.

The ver. 1.1 update, 'The Threads of Fate', will launch at some point in "Early 2026" (the studios haven't been more precise than that at the moment), and will bring a healthy dose of new content alongside the usual tweaks and bug fixes.

First up is a batch of new 'Mystic Ordeal' challenges, which will let you add challenging quirks to your runs to put your skills to the test — you'll even be able to set your own rules and share them with others via a code. Select stages of your journey across Talamh will also become corrupted, with stronger enemies therein granting bigger rewards. Don't worry if you're finding the base game challenging enough; both of these will be completely optional.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

The devs are also introducing newly evolved mounts that pack more of a punch, and a batch of fresh in-game skins and emotes, so you can get your party looking as sharp as they deserve.

The devs shared a full rundown of the upcoming changes in a blog post on Steam, concluding by thanking everyone who has played so far: "We wanted to take a moment, once again, to thank you for joining our rebellion, and lending your skills, passion and personality to our resistance movement."

We had a great time with Absolum on Switch earlier this year, calling it "one of the best of its kind, whatever that kind may be" in our 9/10 review. Let's hope we don't have to wait too long in 2026 to see its updates come our way.