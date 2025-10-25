Update [ ]: In October, it was revealed Factorio would be getting a Switch 2 Edition, including a free upgrade for existing Switch owners. It was scheduled to be released by December (before Christmas), and it's now appeared on the eShop.

According to the official store page, the estimated release date is 22nd December 2025. The Space Age DLC is apparently launching on the same date, and both will cost $35.00 (or your regional equivalent), with the upgrade pack a "free download".

Original Story: [Sat 25th Oct, 2025 04:00 BST]:

Since the launch of the Switch 2 in June, many developers have been announcing upgrades for existing Switch releases.

With this in mind, the construction and management title Factorio will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. This title was originally released on the Switch in 2022, and the Switch 2 version will be a free upgrade for existing owners.

"The price for this upgrade will be... free. We don't believe paying for a technical upgrade is reasonable."

If you don't already own the game, there'll be a bundle which includes the game and the Switch 2 Edition upgrade. Here are the features you can expect from this upgraded edition for Switch 2:

Better resolution. The game will run on the screen's native 1080p resolution instead of 720p. When docked, it supports all resolutions, including 2160p (4K).

Variable refresh rate support for the console's screen.

Some higher quality animations.

Some higher resolution sprites.

Other visual improvements.

Faster loading times.

Ability to build much larger bases.

Mouse mode support. Using the Joy-Con Mouse Sensor, the left or right Joy-Con can be used as a mouse.

Along with this, it's also been confirmed Factorio: Space Age is on its way to the Switch 2, as DLC for $35 (or the regional equivalent). It will include the same content as the PC version. The aim is to get both the Switch 2 Edition and Space Age out by December (before Christmas), but this is "not an official release date" just yet. So when we get a proper date, we'll let you know.

If you're curious to know more about this upcoming release, the developer has documented the title's "Journey to the Switch 2" on the official blog, and there are also some extra details about the one year anniversary of Space Age.