Best Switch 2 Ports

Since its launch, Switch 2 has quickly followed in its predecessor's footsteps, attracting impressive ports from other consoles which belie the modest power of its mobile chipset. It's a massive jump up from Switch 1, but we're still talking about a tablet smaller than the average paperback, and it's mightily impressive to see it handling some of the biggest games from the best devs on the planet.

Naturally, some efforts are better than others, and here we're highlighting the very best ports on Switch 2; a selection of the finest performers, encompassing not just "impossible" ports of games designed to run on much more powerful, home-bound hardware, but also efforts from developers who made the right choices — the right compromises — to get their game singing on Switch 2 without sacrificing what makes it special.

Running these side-by-side with the same game on PS5 Pro, sure, you'll note the difference! But if you're a Switch-only gamer (or you just treasure the convenience of portable play), you won't feel short-changed. These deliver the fully-formed experience in style.

Let's crack on in alphabetical order...

Apex Legends (Switch 2)

















Following the disappointing Switch 1 version Apex Legends redeems itself on Switch 2. This upgrade gives us 60fps shooting action with crisp, clear resolutions and none of that juddery, unresponsive, blurry stuff we had back in 2021. It's arguably still the best hero shooter/Battle Royale out there, with amazingly fluid traversal, best-in-class gunfeel, and a ping system that puts proper teamwork and tactics front and centre. The cherry on top, of course, is that it's free to play, too, so there's no good reason for shooter fans not to dive right in.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (Switch 2)



















Assassin's Creed Shadows uses DLSS for upscaling and VRR to maintain stable frames in undocked mode, with a 30fps target. Visual sacrifices have been made to the game's detailing to preserve stability, yet it remains impressive-looking. Taking its most captivating open world to date and offering two distinct playstyles, Ubisoft goes a long way toward appeasing current franchise fans while nurturing a new generation of assassins, presenting a huge, intricately crafted depiction of feudal Japan and giving you enjoyable dual protagonists to usher you through it. Shadows isn't a perfect port, but it’s still a colossal achievement and one of the best-looking games on Nintendo’s console.

Red Dead Redemption: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)



















This might have been a 15-year-old game by the time of its Switch 2 re-release, and this update, on paper, served up the basics and no more. But after a barebones Switch 1 version, this feels like the game it was meant to be. You've now got mouse controls for fine-aiming, and the expected resolution and frame rate increases look and feel very nice indeed. Remember the journey into Mexico, that magical bit with the music, the showstopping part? It's all the more magical when you can see the very dust in the air, the shimmering heat haze in the distance, now as clear as day thanks to pristine visuals. HDR helps things pop in comparison to the older port, that's for sure. There's still no multiplayer, but it now feels as though the game is being presented on a Nintendo console in a manner befitting such an epic slice of gaming history. With slick controls, DLSS, HDR, volumetric effects, options to personalise mouse mode, 60fps that feels near-flawless, and a resolution bump that's got it looking super sharp, this is a gem that still feels modern, immediate, and relentlessly replayable on Switch 2.

And there we are - Switch 2's best ports. Not a bad start!

Honourable Mentions

Here is where we'll give games we really liked a nod, even if the Switch 2 version didn't do quite enough to make the list above.

Divinity Original Sin 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

A solid 60 when docked, and a resolution bump helped readability, too, although no Mouse Mode or touchscreen support made this upgrade feel a little bare-bones.

30fps was a bit of a disappointment, but this is still a good version of a great game.

Switch 2 Port FAQ

Before we go, some housekeeping and thoughts on ports.

What do you mean by 'port', exactly?

Generally, when we say 'Switch port', we're referring to a game that launched on more powerful home-console hardware in the past and has been adapted for Switch (or in this case, Switch 2).

However, Switch 2 blurs the line more than ever between straight-up simultaneous cross-platform releases — the likes of the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, for instance — and games we'd more traditionally think of as 'ports'.

Historically, a port would refer to a downsized or adapted version of an arcade game rebuilt to run on less powerful hardware. If a game is built to run natively on a (sometimes very) different system architecture, a port attempts to translate it to another environment. Think the Atari 2600 version of Pac-Man, for instance, which shares only the most basic gameplay template and iconography of the original coin-op.

Nowadays, game makers and engine designers typically factor in scalability from the beginning of development, thanks primarily to the importance of mobile gaming and the success of the Switch. This muddies definitions, regardless of whatever a game's 'lead platform' might have been. As an Unreal Engine 4 game, is Persona 3 Reload on Switch 2 a port, technically, or just a late-releasing version of the 2024 game? Are the NS2 Editions ports? Are all games ports?!? WHAT IS VIDYAGAM?

For Switch 1, The Witcher 3 and Doom 2016 were quintessential "miracle ports" that brought big, technically ambitious games to a small console - games which you wouldn't expect to run on a handheld hybrid at all, let alone well.

The list above mainly focuses on games that launched elsewhere prior to appearing on Switch 2 and performed beyond our expectations on Nintendo's system. Something like Yakuza 0 (where the Switch 2 version is technically the first release of the Director's Cut) doesn't feel out of place here, though, so if you'd colloquially call it a 'Switch 2 port', you may find it listed above — if it's good enough.

As a further example to illustrate the fuzzy definitions, the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched on Xbox back in 2024, fits the more traditional definition of a port - a game developed with more powerful hardware in mind that's adapted to something smaller. But then RE Requiem, despite launching simultaneously on all platforms, also arguably fits that definition, wouldn't you say? IF that turns out to be an excellent version, we don't think it would be out of place here.

tl;dr

If it's a multiplatform game and an impressive technical achievement on Switch 2 — and if the game is great, of course! — we'll consider it for the list.

What about first-party Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of old Switch 1 games?

We've focused on third-party efforts here. The Switch 2 versions of Nintendo's first-party output — games like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, for instance — are generally excellent 4K/60 versions (Metroid Prime 4 boasts a 120fps mode, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons will stick to 30fps) and definitely the ones to pick given the option between S1 and S2.

