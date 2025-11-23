Update [ ]: After announcing last month DLC and updates for Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition would finally be launching in December, here's your reminder that this "major update" is out today.

The DLC includes new characters, and along with this there's also additional music, battle experience improvements and much more. Here's the rundown via the official Arc System Works website:

Guilty Gear Strive Nintendo Switch Edition - Major Update (18th December 2024)



This update brings a variety of content and features to the Nintendo Switch Edition, such as three additional characters.

Here are the main details of the update.

1. Additional Characters

Three long-awaited additional characters are finally here!

VENOM

"Unrelenting pursuer in the dark of night

DEEP PURPLE BILLIARD PHANTOM"

A legacy character with devoted followers, Venom calls his shot! Long-range specialist who controls the battlefield by freely manipulating balls like in billiards. Toy with your opponent using skillful positioning and magnificent shots!

UNIKA

"Untarnished resounding thunderclap

TRICK WEAPON WIELDING SUPER ROOKIE"

Making her debut from the TV anime, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers! Unika is an all-rounder with an easy-to-use moveset, recommended for beginners as well. Unleash the power of her huge armaments to suppress the opponent!

LUCY

"Elite hacker, cyberspace surfer

THE MYSTERIOUS NETRUNNER"

From Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Lucy, the first guest character in the Guilty Gear series joins the roster!

Combining excellent mobility and range, her appeal lies in using her hacking abilities to overwhelm opponents with various status ailments.

2. Additional Colors

Collaboration Colors

Commemorating Lucy’s arrival, special colors have been added for multiple characters!

*Additional Character Color 16 is scheduled to be available at a later date.

3. Additional Music

Adds numerous tracks from previous titles in addition to the themes of the new characters!

Furthermore, to commemorate Lucy’s participation, special tracks from the anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the game Cyberpunk 2077 are also included!

Set your favorite tracks and enjoy your battle!

4. Additional Avatar Parts

Adds avatar parts for the new characters to commemorate Lucy’s arrival, along with parts inspired by David and Rebecca!

5. New Digital Figures

New digital figures for the additional characters are now available! Obtain them via FISHING to build your collection and enjoy taking photos.

6. Battle Experience Improvements

Enhanced Training Mode

Now supports displaying frame data and other features, improving the quality of practice significantly for players of all levels, from beginners to experts.

Addition of Ranked Match

A new online mode featuring a ranking system arrives on the Switch edition! Enjoy tense battles with players of similar skill levels.Exclusive rewards are also available for top players in the overall and character-specific rankings!

Addition of Vote to Cancel Match Feature

Features pre-match connection status confirmation and a mid-match Vote to Cancel Match option! Provides a more comfortable and fair online battle environment.

7. Battle Version Update

Updated to Battle Ver. 4.09, which is currently deployed on other platforms! You can now enjoy the Nintendo Switch Edition with the latest character balance.

8. New Language Support

Supporting Brazilian Portuguese

We expanded supported languages even further! More players can now enjoy GGST in a comfortable environment.

*The following content is not supported in GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition.

Additional BGM “I Really Want to Stay at Your House”

Additional Stages “In the Name of Peace” and “New Dawn, A Future Unfolding”

That covers the featured update contents. We hope this major update serves as a great opportunity for both returning and new players to fully enjoy the Nintendo Switch Edition experience!

You can find out more about this latest update for Guilty Gear Strive on the Switch in the story below.

Original Story: [Sun 23rd Nov, 2025 07:00 GMT]:

Guilty Gear -Strive- Nintendo Switch Edition arrived earlier this year in January, but fans on the hybrid platform were left behind when the new DLC and other updates never showed up.

Now, alongside an apology about missing the previous window, Arc System Works has confirmed the Season 4 "DLC characters" and "implementation of ranked matches" will be arriving in the Switch version of the game on 18th December 2025. As a reminder, these characters include Venom, Unika and Lucy from the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Here's part of the translated message about the update and DLC delay on Switch:

We had initially announced that the game would be released in the fall of 2025, but due to additional issues arising during the operational testing process, we have changed the release date. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been eagerly awaiting the update for any inconvenience caused. The development team is making every effort to ensure a high level of perfection so as not to impair the gaming experience of our users. We hope you continue to enjoy GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition.

We sincerely apologize to everyone waiting for this update for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding.

In case you need a reminder, the Switch version of Guilty Gear Strive includes 28 playable characters in the base package, including the first three seasons of the title.