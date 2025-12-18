The latest Japanese charts data is in from Famitsu, and surprising no one, Mario Kart World is once again at the top of the pile, shifting another 103,861 units.
Not even the combined sales of Pokémon Legends: Z-A across Switch and Switch 2 can keep up, though it's safe to say that the lifetime sales are closing the gap considerably. Otherwise, we've got Kirby Air Riders at number 4 with 39,206 copies sold, while Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment just makes the to ten with 8,001 units sold.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, meanwhile, is nowhere to be seen. Boo.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
Once again, the Switch 2 is absolutely dominating the competition, selling another 190,944 units to result in a current total of 3,362,777. The PS5 Digital Edition, meanwhile, is certainly benefitting from the recent price cut in Japan, but its 12,671 units sold wasn't enough to bag second place. That honour goes to the Switch Lite, which managed 14,885.
Combined sales of the Switch is 31,344, while the PS5 managed 18,912.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (8th - 14th Dec)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|190,944
|3,362,777
|2
|
Switch Lite
|14,885
|
6,780,048
|3
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|12,671
|1,090,710
|4
|Switch OLED Model
|9,747
|9,365,054
|5
|
Switch
|
6,712
|20,200,082
|6
|
PlayStation 5
|3,270
|5,861,281
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|2,971
|307,680
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|131
|24,405
|9
|
Xbox Series S
|
33
|
340,240
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
19
|323,801
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
13
|7,930,124
