The latest Japanese charts data is in from Famitsu, and surprising no one, Mario Kart World is once again at the top of the pile, shifting another 103,861 units.

Not even the combined sales of Pokémon Legends: Z-A across Switch and Switch 2 can keep up, though it's safe to say that the lifetime sales are closing the gap considerably. Otherwise, we've got Kirby Air Riders at number 4 with 39,206 copies sold, while Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment just makes the to ten with 8,001 units sold.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, meanwhile, is nowhere to be seen. Boo.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (8th - 14th Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario Kart World Switch 2 103,861 2,458,007 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 50,292 1,397,534 3 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 40,813 903,190 4 Kirby Air Riders Switch 39,206 327,824 5 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 18,964 132,058 6 Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen Switch 18,015 177,007 7 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 12,519 403,783 8 Minecraft Switch 11,770 4,078,169 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 9,513 8,283,927 10 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Switch 8,001 126,461

Once again, the Switch 2 is absolutely dominating the competition, selling another 190,944 units to result in a current total of 3,362,777. The PS5 Digital Edition, meanwhile, is certainly benefitting from the recent price cut in Japan, but its 12,671 units sold wasn't enough to bag second place. That honour goes to the Switch Lite, which managed 14,885.

Combined sales of the Switch is 31,344, while the PS5 managed 18,912.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console Unit Sales (8th - 14th Dec) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 190,944 3,362,777 2 Switch Lite 14,885 6,780,048 3 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 12,671 1,090,710

4

Switch OLED Model

9,747

9,365,054

5

Switch 6,712 20,200,082

6

PlayStation 5 3,270

5,861,281

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,971

307,680

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 131

24,405

9

Xbox Series S 33 340,240 10

Xbox Series X 19 323,801

11

PlayStation 4

13 7,930,124

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.