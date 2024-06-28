Note. While these guides were written specifically for the Nintendo Switch HD remaster of the game, the vast majority will be relevant for the 3DS original, Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon.

Let's-a-get stuck in!

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Full Walkthrough Guide

Here we've got every level in the game, fully guided with all Boo and Gem locations.

Gloomy Manor

Professor E.Gadd has detected strange activity in this most spooky of manors, and when the Dark Moon suddenly shatters into pieces, it's up to us to investigate.

Haunted Towers

Built around a huge tree, this pair of towers contain haunted gardens, exotic plants and more than a few surprises and secrets.

Old Clockworks

The finest clocks in the world were once made here, now it's full of ghosts and puzzles, which is much better.

Secret Mine

An abandoned geology outpost full of ghosts, treasure and stuff to hoover up? We're in.

Treacherous Mansion - Coming Soon -

The final mansion. A terrifyingly twisted finale awaits. Ahhhhhh!

Coming soon!

All Boo Locations

All Gem Locations

