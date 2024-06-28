Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.
Now, let's take a look at every gem location in the game!
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: All Gem Locations
Gloomy Manor
- Gloomy Manor Gem #1
- Gloomy Manor Gem #2
- Gloomy Manor Gem #3
- Gloomy Manor Gem #4
- Gloomy Manor Gem #5
- Gloomy Manor Gem #6
- Gloomy Manor Gem #7
- Gloomy Manor Gem #8
- Gloomy Manor Gem #9
- Gloomy Manor Gem #10
- Gloomy Manor Gem #11
- Gloomy Manor Gem #12
- Gloomy Manor Gem #13
Haunted Towers
- Haunted Towers Gem #1
- Haunted Towers Gem #2
- Haunted Towers Gem #3
- Haunted Towers Gem #4
- Haunted Towers Gem #5
- Haunted Towers Gem #6
- Haunted Towers Gem #7
- Haunted Towers Gem #8
- Haunted Towers Gem #9
- Haunted Towers Gem #10
- Haunted Towers Gem #11
- Haunted Towers Gem #12
- Haunted Towers Gem #13
Old Clockworks
- Old Clockworks Gem #1
- Old Clockworks Gem #2
- Old Clockworks Gem #3
- Old Clockworks Gem #4
- Old Clockworks Gem #5
- Old Clockworks Gem #6
- Old Clockworks Gem #7
- Old Clockworks Gem #8
- Old Clockworks Gem #9
- Old Clockworks Gem #10
- Old Clockworks Gem #11
- Old Clockworks Gem #12
- Old Clockworks Gem #13
