Looking back over our 2013 review of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on the 3DS has been a timely reminder of why we love this game so very much, yet have failed to return to it beyond our original playthrough back in the day - an oddity, given that we're quite partial to hoovering up every last secret there is to find in most games we enjoy.
It was the controls, you see. They were fiddly in the first Luigi's Mansion, and in the second game the lack of an extra thumbstick on the 3DS made for an experience that felt marred slightly by the shortcomings of the system on which it was delivered. It wasn't a huge deal — this writer is still very much in agreement with the 9/10 score dished out by this site at the time — it was always just one of those things with this series. A great idea, smart games, excellent puzzles and tons of atmosphere, all held back a little bit. A franchise that felt like it needed unleashing onto a new platform.
This issue was then fully addressed with Luigi's Mansion 3. The big fancy Switch follow-up that showed just how amazing this spooky sub-series could be if it got the right sort of treatment and wasn't held back in the controls department. It's our favourite game of the franchise, an experience that outdoes the scope and scale found in the first two games, and the model that Next Level Games has worked towards with this HD revamp of the first sequel.
We've discussed already, in our preview of the HD version, how this shiny remaster sticks resolutely to what's found in the original package from a content perspective. There's no 'Deluxe' or other such moniker in the title, signalling that a resolution bump and some extra animations are all we are getting. And so it is, for the most part. It's gonna be a sticking point for some, but Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is the exact same game that many of you will have no doubt played 11 years ago - it just looks much nicer.
And we really do mean much nicer. Yes, a lot of the work is in the resolution bump — there was always a ton of detail and artistry to ogle in Luigi's Mansion. Lighting and environmental effects are improved, animations have been enhanced, cleaned up, and added to — Luigi and his enemies are so much more emotive than we recall — and the whole thing feels a whole lot more readable and effective as these fine details get a chance to shine in both docked and handheld modes. This is a very good-looking version of a very good game.
And then we come to the real high point, from a personal perspective at least, in that the controls with a second stick are just so much better. Your mileage will vary with this depending on how irksome you found directing the Poltergust 5000 into specific spots in the original, but for us it removes the one real niggle that we had back in the day. This now feels almost on the same level as Luigi's 2019 adventure in how it plays, and it makes for a decade old game that's not lost the ability to entertain in the slightest.
If you haven't ever played it before, Luigi's Mansion 2 ditches the claustrophobia of the creepier first game, in favour of a bigger and brighter adventure that gives the hapless Mario bro several locations to explore, rather than a singular mansion. It's a surprisingly large game, somewhere around the 30-hour mark if you dig in and explore for secrets, and each and every location is designed with a careful cleverness that really does make it feel like a bonafide Nintendo-made product, rather than the work of an outside party (Canadian studio Next Level Games, now owned by Nintendo).
Rumble has been added effectively to fight sequences on Switch, which feel much better now that wrangling ghouls and aiming is smoother. Motion controls are used for fine-tuning and directing the camera for certain parts, and these touches, along with the refreshed looks, make for a revamp that really does look and feel very modern.
The five distinct areas that Luigi and company must battle through in order to gather up pieces of the Dark Moon have lost none of their ability to draw you in, with each new mission balancing just the right amount of gentle combat with puzzles that make full use of your delightful surroundings - this is one of those games that makes hoking around in bins and drawers feel great. Treasure and hearts and secrets fly out of things in just the right way, in turn locking us into the pursuit of finding every last hidden Boo and gem. We've never spent much time with ScareScaper, the game's local and online multiplayer mode, we gotta be honest it's not really our bag, but it also makes the cut here for those who enjoy that sort of thing.
So, with so many good things to say about it all, how come (review spoilers!) we've gone with a lower score this time around? Well, because we reckon this HD package is all a little bit too safe and workaday given the premium price that it's being flogged for. Make no mistake, this is a great game, and it's never played better than it does here. But to leave little niggling legacy issues unaltered...it just doesn't sit quite right given the price point.
We really do wonder why there's no rejigged save system - you have to restart a mission from the very beginning if you die, and that's not changed here. Loading times haven't seen the sort of shortening we'd have expected either, so there are no benefits in terms of being able to dip in and out of levels any quicker than in the original. We also did notice one moment during an early cutscene where the frame rate stutters a little, which is just a little surprising. It doesn't affect the gameplay at all, but it fits in with the overall vibe of "All very good but a wee push could have made it amazing, lads."
Speaking with other folk who've played this one in the past, there is always a little pushback against how slow these games can make the time between missions feel. Luigi's Mansion 2 suffers from this sort of plodding pace in its menus and in how often it feels the professor pulls you out of levels instead of just letting you rip a bit longer. It would have been great seeing some of this stuff side-stepped to make it all a bit...quicker, we guess. A bit snappier in how it moves us around. However, that's for the deluxe models, not the HD ports of this world.
For the price, it would have been nice to see these things remedied, to see more options for saving/pausing progress, or for some new aided modes for players like the sorts we see in those snazzy deluxe reissues. However, away from these niggles, and away from the fact they've not made climbing that big bloody staircase in the Hollow Tree any easier, what we've got here is a very straightforward — but also very shiny and nice — HD revamp of one of the 3DS' best games. It looks great, it feels better than ever to play, it does just about enough to warrant revisiting. All of these thing are true.
Conclusion
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is Luigi's Mansion 2 with a fancy HD lick of paint. Surprise! It looks great, and the new models, animations, and revamped visuals make for a game that's close to the glorious Luigi's Mansion 3 in how modern and swish it all is. It also controls much nicer thanks to the second stick on the Switch. It's just a shame we haven't got any added extras, then, any new means to save mid-mission, added content, or bonuses. This is 100% the best way to play the game as of 2024, there's no doubt, but it would have been nice to get something a little extra, especially given the price point. Maybe we'll get a Deluxe edition someday.
Comments 61
So nothing surprising then. I'm for sure interested in this, but full price for what ultimately amounts to an HD remaster is a bit much for me. Maybe on sale sometime after Switch 2 is out.
Are the motion controls optional? I'm interested in giving this game another try on Switch, but I don't like motion controls and I never have.
Can't wait to give this a go; Loved it on 3DS, but I lost my cartridge.. The only Luigi's Mansion I actually enjoyed too.
so they didn't do anything with the boss fights? I was hoping they would at least make those better because they're pretty bad and are major low points of a game I otherwise really enjoy
I've never had issues with the controls on 3DS. I thought they worked pretty good.
But...again, as I've said many times over, I'm skipping this on part of the outrageous price.
I know that a lot of posters had every Nintendo console ever released, but some of us did not. I had a Wii which I sold. Switch is my second Nintendo console. This game is more meant for players who might not had the opportunity to experience the game.
$60 USD for a game that sold as cheap as $20 USD, with no new features.
No thanks.
I'll be skipping this one, but I hope the people who do buy it enjoy. If it were cheaper I may have given it a try, but nothing in the review really says must-buy.
I'll probably stick with the 3DS version if there is no new content. I simply love the 3DS and just enjoy using that console in general, so despite the improvements I know that I would prefer the 3DS version. Plus I'm one of the few people that thinks that the 3D on the 3DS was super cool, and I often like to get 3DS versions of games just for that!
Regardless though, I of course acknowledge that the Switch version is obviously superior on a technical level, so I hope people enjoy the generally improved experience!
I haven't played this in ages and updated controls sound enticing. Plus, I remember really liking multiplayer when this game was relatively new. Think I'll pick it up when it's 41.99.
Luigi owned a mansion and lost it all. A tragic tale of lies, greed, and power.
I am a bit disappointed they did not make it look as good as Luigis Mansion 3. There is a clear difference.
"Surprisingly meaty campaign mixes decent combat and clever puzzles to charming effect"
(suggestion for this article (and any future article similar to this one on this site): consideration for any vegetarian or vegan visitor of this site)
It's strange to read about the 3DS controls being not that good. That's the way I've always played it (and I'm replaying it now once again) and I have absolutely no issues about the controls. Having no saves in the middle of a mission, in turn, is a problem for me. Sometimes it gets boring to do it all over again and I end up rushing it just to get to the end if I die and have to redo it.
That being said, I'm not getting the remaster for 60 bucks and nothing new besides the new look. I'll wait for a good sale, it doesn't matter when. The 3ds version it's still as fun as it's always been. A wonderful game to play. If you don't have it, consider playing it!
In a way 2 was probably my favorite of the 3 I really like the difficulty and the spider boss was awesome.
Hopefully we get the first Luigi’s Mansion soon!
Yeah, the price is inexcusable and just a FEW extras would’ve been appreciated, but after some hesitation, I went ahead and downloaded this with a voucher.
What can I say? I’m a big Luigi fan, it’s been years since I’ve played this, I don’t buy that many games to begin with, and while I didn’t care for the mission structure, the lack of checkpoints was never an issue for me. I’m even triple dipping on Donkey Kong Country Returns. There’s something to be said for playing a game on a bigger, prettier screen with better, more traditional controls. Since I’ll still enjoy it and more than on either of my old 3DSs, that matters more to me.
@Mario500 Seems you have beef with the article.
I'm at least glad we got it, now all they need is remaster the first one for Switch and we'll get the entire trilogy on Switch. Then they could make a new 4th one on Switch 2 or starred Luigi in a whole different game.
@BHPM Yeah, I’m guessing I’ll also end up preferring the 3DS version, mostly due to the 3D. I’m still gonna pick up the Switch version for my kids though.
@PJOReilly Do you know if this 2024 version is by Next Level Games? If not do you know who made this remaster?
Also is Big Boo renamed Boolossus to add more consistency in the series?
@Mario500
Luigis Mansion 1, 2 and 3 contains meat/bones in kitchens, on dinner tables and other places - so this game series might not be for those who are offended by the word "meaty".
@PJOReilly greatly written review ! just wondering, would you say its one of the best looking Nintendo Switch games ? Is it up to the visual greatness of Luigi’s Mansion 3 ?
So from what I understand, this is a must purchase if you have never played it before or are a hardcore fan of the series. Will be getting day one! Glad it scored this high.
HD but no more 3D. Was a £16 selects title on just the previous handheld. And you didn't have to pay for the online either. An HD coat of paint is not worth £34 + online. It's a wonderful game, but this is outrageously poor value from Nintendo here.
"It's going to be compared to Luigi's Mansion 3."
I feel like if you're going to compare it to something, it should be the original, not the game that followed it.
@Lofoten Each Luigi’s Mansion game has it’s own unique style, it would be a disappointment if they made it look exactly like 3
I'm really looking forward to playing it for the first time. I did own it on 3DS but never got around to playing it because the lineup was so packed back then that it got sent to the backlog (haven't played a Mario & Luigi game before either for the same reasons).
I've played Dark Moon on 3DS, and 9/10 seems pretty high for that game. Shame they didn't make the improvements to this release that it should have received.
Played the 3DS original to death, if this was a collection of 1 and 2 I would have jumped but no thanks.
8/10 is a bit high for a remake especially with not many extras
@DripDropCop146 Second only to the tragedy of Yoshi, whose whereabouts are still unknown due to being on the run for tax evasion after refusing to pay property tax on the island he owns.
@YunoboCo
"Each Luigi’s Mansion game has it’s own unique style, it would be a disappointment if they made it look exactly like 3"
I was thinking mostly of improving lightning, textures and deitails.
2 HD seems to look a bit flat compared to 3.
2 is one of the best looking games on the 3DS, but 2 HD is not pushing the envelope on the Switch.
How would you describe the different styles of Luigis Mansion 1, 2 and 3?
Really not worthy, there was no reason to not put LM1 and LM2 together and release it as HD compilation
Yeah it needs more improvements over the original, compared to Luigi's Mansion 3 the graphics are okay. The controls and mission style gameplay are also a little weird.
I have beaten Luigi's Mansion 1 & 3 and found them pretty boring. I've heard this one is notably different, but is it so different that I might actually enjoy it?
@Mirastrix Yeah they can be turned on and off.
@sketchturner Nah. It's a middle ground between those really. I cant see you being converted. It's very good though, if it happens!
@OctolingKing13 Nope. It's very obviously a reworking of an older game, not quite as polished as 3, but still very nice.
@PikminMarioKirby Yep. that's the dev. I can''t answer the other question atm, not allowed!
@Mario500 Hahaha. My apologies, I was hungry.
Good enough for me considering I've preordered it discounted for whenever I feel like replaying it (not any soon though since I finished the original a couple of years ago for the first time), thanks for the review!
@PJOReilly Ok thank you!
Great game but I prefer the 3d than HD
This wasn't developed by Next Level Games. Tantalus Media, who previously worked on Twilight Princess HD and Skyward Sword HD, was confirmed as the developer. Next Level may have supervised, but they shouldn't be touted as the developer when they weren't.
@PikminMarioKirby The developer is not Next Level Games. VGC reported that it's Tantalus Media.
@PJOReilly Thank you for taking the time to reply! I may very well pick this up now, I loved the first game and was a little upset that my experience with the second was soured by frankly abysmal gyro controls.
I love the 3DS original but a 9/10 is a bit high, it's more of an 8/10 but still a great time. Its disappointing they didn't do more with the remaster but I'm glad to see it available in a more polished form for those who didn't get a chance back on the 3DS
Still have to finish the 3DS version, but after reading this review I'll skip the HD one and stick to the original. For people who doesn't have it already, sure, it must be the best way to enjoy it, despite the lack of 3D effect, of course.
Played and beat it on 3DS then sold it. I plan to get this again on sale later down the line.
Lately I’ve been buying the B-level (to me) Nintendo releases from play asia, and it looks like this will be one of them. It’s about 40$ from there if you can live with some Japanese on the cover, and if you get a few at a time and hit $100 it’s free shipping
@Mario500 I hope this is a joke…
@Lofoten The first game has a dark style, the second has a brighter more "Mario" feel, and the third game went for a very realistic appearance
My big issue with the original game was having to redo each mansion 5-6 times, so you go through N rooms, then N+2 rooms where the first N-1 play out EXACTLY THE SAME with the same scripted cutscenes, enemy layputs and having to re-pick-up gems and coins.
Basically it's like you have to replay a demo of the same level at least four times before they let you do the whole thing and it irked me bad enough that I finished the first mansion and the first level of the second, realized this is gonna be the way till the end and put the game down never to return.
Anytime a game migrates from 3DS to switch is a good thing in my book. Will get sometime over the next two months.
I really enjoy Dark Moon's variety, but I'm in no rush to replay it at the moment. This is in my pick up eventually pile.
Maybe on sale I’ll get it. Apart from graphical improvement, there is nothing else. Not worth it for 60 bucks. At the very best 10 to 30 bucks. For a high price, at least 40.
I think the right balance between nuance/graduation and simplicity is scores for every half-point. I notice on here sometimes the tone of the review causes me to "unround" the review score up or down a half. In this case, I'd say it reads like an 8.5.
Ubisoft same week drops Beyond Good and Evil remastered for $20….
@RainbowGazelle I do wonder who actually pays RRP for games on release. I haven't bought a new game on release for the Switch in the UK in years for more than £40, with the exception of TOTK. Argos, Amazon, Currys, Smyths etc. I think the comparison to £50 can be a little overdone when the reality is quite different.
This was always a solid game. I enjoyed it on the 3DS. That said, I also always felt that it was disappointing compared to the original. It lost some of the charm.
@Mirastrix No worries. Have fun if you decide to go for it!
Tap here to load 61 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...