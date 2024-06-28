Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: C-2 - Underground Expedition

Now that we have the special compass we can make our way down an underground path that it's revealed. Spooky!

We're at the entrance again and we can move straight to the X spot on your map and place the special compass to reveal a door to the underground. There's some flying money insects to stun in the chest we revealed last time in this area too.

Pass through the underground entrance to the Storm Cellar now and have a look in the barrel on the right to instigate a scrap with two greenies (pssst, the other one is under the bed).

Old Clockworks Gem #4

There's a gem portrait above the bed so hoover off the fabric covering it and get your dark-light device!

Trying to get on the lift device only opens the door out a little bit, so head over and grab the rock that the barrel greenie was using and hold it as you stand on the lift to open the door the full way. Now drop the rock on the lift and step off with the door still unblocked.

We're in Canyon Hall now, head right to gather up coins, destroy a red orb, and peek through the wall to Canyon Narrows. Now, pull the sheet off the wall and ride the chain across the gap like a long, green Indiana Jones. Wheeee!

Now grab the next ball and chain to move back over to canyon hall on the other side of the blockage. You'll see a mirror halfway up the corridor that's a nice visual gag, but it also gives you the first glimpse of a purple ghoul you'll need to stun and destroy in this small space.

Through the next door and we are into the Roundhouse Pit and everywhere you check here, there's a bomb! Head to the mummy's tomb and interact with it to get sucked into a forced camera mode. Here we can see who's been laying all the bombs.

Now use the chain to yank the wall down and head through the door to go even deeper. Even the professor is sounding worried as we reach the Pit Slide! Ride the slide down hoovering up lots of treasure.

Now take the gold dog bone from the trash beside the door and pass through to the Quarry. In here you're gonna have one of the biggest fights in the game so far. We've got an initial greenie as soon as you pull the mine cart right over to where the sand is pouring in.

Then we have a total of six more greenies, a yellow treasure ghost, and three purples to deal with. Phew! Once done, the sand level has risen and you can move around on an upper level.

Boo - Bootine

Use the dark-light to reveal a bridge in the centre of the upper wooden walkway in the Quarry and Bootine will jump out for a spot of the old mortal combat. You know what to do, Luigi.

Head over the revealed bridge when you're done fighting to grab a whole bunch of treasure from a chest. Now we can move for the door on the right of the room, taking us to the Antechamber.

Use your strobulb to get a better look around in here and you'll find a web ball on the floor to the left, just up slightly from the entrance. Use this on the torches at the door to burn away the webbing to the right for a chest and some other coins.

Now return to the door area and burn the webbing directly ahead to proceed down the main corridor. There are nooks to the left and right with treasure as you go along, and remember that if you drop your web ball torch, the ball will always rematerialize back at the same spot beside the door.

There's a whole bunch of bats at the final web so keep your torch high to burn them as they come towards you then you'll find yourself in a Tomb!

Interact with the tomb to meet a new ghost type - who promptly disappears with some very important-looking clock hands. Once it flees the room you're up against three greenies dressed as mummies. The trick to these guys is to stun them so they run at you and hit a wall as you move away. This causes them to fall over so you can pull their bandages off with the Poltergust. Now flash and suck 'em up!

Once this scrap is done, the professor wants you back to base, so it's mission complete. For now.