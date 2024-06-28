Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: D-4 Chilly Ride

Let's finally go get the next dark moon piece from the possessor!

This fight sees you ride a toboggan down a chute first of all, smashing panels of ice off the huge beast as it's forced down the ice in front of you. Shoot off all the plates of ice and then finish this sequence with a shot at its face. You'll know you've scored a hit if its eyes light up red.

The big issue with this section is that if it takes too long to shoot off all the panels, they will respawn and you'll overheat trying to deal with them. So get them off quickly to prevent repeating the scrap.

Now we're back in the arena and the possessor is exposed so simply stun and grab it, maxing out your suction first time to break its shield and then again to damage it.

We return to the tunnel now and more of the same as we knock panels off the beast in order to expose its face then bomb in mouth and back to the possessor! This part remains the same too, dodge the rolling attacks and grab him.

Now the final part sees you down the hole again with the beast. This time it has even more plates, so it can be a little tricky to get them all off in time. Your best bet is to start with the centre plates first while it's up close and then pelt the outside plates as it moves away. There's an element of luck in this tedious battle, but keep at it and you'll get all those plates off and put him down.

One more scrap with the possessor and he is down, releasing his dark moon piece. Job done!