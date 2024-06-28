Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: Boss Battle - Tree Topping

Now that the professor has wiped all the dog slobber off our special key, we can head to the tree house and the dark moon piece.

Eerie Staircase Walkthrough

We start out at the bottom of the eerie staircase here with three choices of route, left, right or centre.

It can be irritating, but fortunately we've got some eerie staircase directions for you. Here's how to get through this section:

For the first section, head for the right staircase to avoid a fight with a greenie. We then stick to the right again, then the centre, then the left, centre again, right, right, centre, left, centre, centre, centre, centre, right, right, right, left, right, right, right. Phew!

Easily one of the most annoying parts of the entire game but we did it!

Now move forward and across the wooden platforms to pull a cord down and move up the steps to the treehouse.

Boss Battle - Possessor

Phase 1

First off, don't panic, it's not a tough fight. Let the boss smash around here until it decides to do a ground-pound style attack that leaves the cord at its back open to your Poltergust. Pull the cord to unleash the ghost and then avoid its rolling attacks as you've done in previous encounters with the possessor.

Watch for the shield ball to disappear after the ghoul's second dash attack then quickly stun and suck that bad boy to have it disappear back into the wooden frame.

Phase 2

This phase is exactly the same, keep dodging the attacks until the boss lifts off into the air and slams down, exposing its weak spot in the process. The only difference this round is that the boss shoots sets of blue laser fire. Easy to see coming and easy to avoid.

Slam the ghost again by pulling on the cord, stunning and using your Poltergust to move onto the final phase.

Phase 3

Another very similar phase here, the only difference this time being the blowing attack and a few more lasers added to the mix. Just keep Luigi moving and wait for that pounding attack to make your move and reveal the ghost for a final time.

Once down, you'll get the next dark moon piece, finally!