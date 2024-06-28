Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: Boss Battle - Showtime

It's finally time to go face off with the possessor at the top of the clock tower, so let's get to it, Luigi!

We start at the clock tower gate now and head inside to put the gear on the main clock. Once this is done, we can peek into the hole in the wall again here to remind ourselves of the numbers 7-3-0, or 7:30 on the clock. Use the Poltergust to adjust the time to this and open the door to Movements.

Old Clockworks Gem #13

There's a gem sat in the window on the left of the room. Poltergust it!

Now use your Poltergust to ascend by blowing the cogs dotted around the main mechanism. As the platform ascends you can stop regularly to hoover up treasure, zap spiders, and open a chest. Reach the top and enter the door to the Belfry.

Once in here, we need to do battle with a bunch of ghosts for each hour on the clock. These battles are interspersed with the possessor itself having a go. Deal with the initial wave of greenies, then slammers. Then wait for the possessor to do four rolling attacks, at which point he'll dizzy and you can strobulb him and start doing a little damage.

Now we're back to the clock face and this time we've go to deal with some greenies with welding masks. These guys will dizzy themselves when they attack so bait them and then take them out. We've also got some weak bugs and some mummies in this round.

Make sure to avoid the clock hand as it spins to a new hour as well, as it does damage. The possessor will reemerge now so move quickly, avoiding the four rolling attacks and using your Poltergust to drain him again. You'll get some hearts to top up your health as he disappears again.

For the third round of ghouls, we've got some squishy purples. These guys turn into puddles that you need to dark-light in order to have the ghosts emerging. Get too close and they grab you, even in liquid puddle form. There are three waves of these to mop up!

A wave of exploding orbs is next, so set one off and then run to avoid the fallout. As the clock hits midnight we get a final flurry of greenies and a slammer before the possessor shows up for a final shot. Finish it off and grab your next Dark Moon Piece. Nice work!