Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: C-4 - Play Catch

So, we've got one clock hand but not the other. Hmmmm. Looks like we're off to the Clockwork Court to follow another signal. As soon as we arrive at the entrance, the ghost pooch is back and he's swallowed our prize and smooshed himself through a wall. We'll need to give chase.

Old Clockworks Gem #9

This gem is right off to the far left of the opening area. You can get this the first time you arrive at the entrance here too, but we found it now! Head to the right and use your dark-light to reveal the chest.

Now let's follow the dog with our dark-light and head into the warehouse to take on a few greenies. Once you've done this move on through to the workshop and make sure to investigate the device the dog prints lead to in order to have the pooch pop out and dash through the ceiling!

Boo - Jamboolaya

The boo is in this level is in the Clock Tower Gate. Simply yank the red chain on the right near the grate to have it pop out and instigate a scrap!

Follow the level round to the right, through the cargo room and up the stairs to pick up the scent in the drafting office. Interact with the chest of books here to nab the ghost once again and then follow him back the way you came, as he's gone through a wall above the hidden bureau.

Into the warehouse now and we've got another greenie as we follow the prints across the back wall and through to the clockmaker's chambers and then across those ruddy pipes again. From here we move through the transportation hall and into the finishing room to scrap a whole bunch of slammers and a greenie.

Once done head back into the cargo room and do the whole thing again, placing the orbs in the scale to open the route to the next part of the main hall where the dog is waiting. There's also a gold dog bone in a bin as you leave the cargo room this time!

All that's left to do is very slowly approach from behind now and use your Poltergust to capture him at last! Yass.