Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: A-3 Quiet Please!

Now we're on to our third game mission, and the Parascope is picking up some very strong signals from the library. Armed with a new crank, we're off to explore the north of the manor.

Gloomy Manor Gem #5

This one is tricky. Interact with the armour on the right of the door to get some treasure and grab the helmet that shakes loose. Then fire the helmet at that picture in the top right corner to get this gem.

Let's head for the foyer now where we want to use our new crank on the mechanism. With this done, the aquarium on the upper level shifts down to reveal a door. Keep an eye on this aquarium, as there is a gem in there!

Head upstairs to open the newly revealed door now and face off against two greenies and a slammer in the Lobby. Once these ghouls are toast, tear the picture off the wall to the left of the lift to reveal a safe. The lift is currently out of access, so let's head into the library now.

In the library, we find a ghost playing the piano very loudly. Run right around to the door on the other side of the upstairs here, avoiding the flying books and objects as you go. This door brings you to the Dining Room, where you can hoover up a load of coins and even whip the cloth off the table. Yes!

Gloomy Manor Gem #6

Look up in here to find a safe on the ceiling, then flash it to earn a gem. Now use the Poltergust on the curtain cord to open the service hatch. Climb in, Luigi, we're headed down to the Kitchen with a bump!

Gloomy Manor Gem #7

Once in the kitchen, you take on another trio of ghosts, and this time you'll need to watch the greenies as they use utensils as armour. Let them attack and dizzy themselves before flashing in order to grab them. Once the ghosts are clear, grab the ice block out of the fridge and melt it with the cooker for another gem.

Now head to the door on the left and enter the lower floor of the library to meet our first Poltergeist. This ghost will throw books at you, so watch for the floating book and flash that area to reveal and stun it. Once stunned it takes a few prompts to wrangle the poltergeist but it'll eventually, well, give up the ghost. Thanks.

Now that you have the hang of wrangling poltergeists, it's time to fight two more, watching for books being thrown as you tussle. Once these are cleared it's time to head back to the lab and see what the professor thinks. Nice work, my long-faced dudes.

Boo - Boo Boo

Once you have the dark-light head to the studio, rip the floating sheet away and dark-light the area to reveal Boo Boo!