Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.
Let's get stuck in!
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: All Boo Locations
Finding every Boo that's hidden away throughout each area's levels opens up a bonus mission for that chapter. So it's a good idea to catch 'em all. Let's get into it.
Gloomy Manor
Haunted Towers
Old Clockworks
Secret Mine
Treacherous Mansion
- - coming soon -
