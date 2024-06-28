Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: C-1 - A Timely Entrance

Our next dark moon piece is in our third location, the Old Clockworks.

Start at the outside of the gate here and head right to grab some gold and look through the telescope to see a possessor right up top of the clockworks. What's the betting it's got our dark moon piece?

Flash the gate with your strobulb and use your dark-light device to uncover a track to the chest out on the left of the area, as shown below.

Red metal orbs that emerge from the sand are timed bombs that will follow you once activated with your strobulb, so beware. When you've had a good look around, make your way to the central door and you'll need to use your Poltergust 5000 to have the clock's hands move to match the time you can see on the broken clock on the ground.

Enter the warehouse now and you'll be met by a greenie who takes off to the top floor. On the bottom floor there are different coloured barrels which can be placed on the pedestal and then vac'd with the Poltergust to reveal items.

Boo - Combooter

This Boo awaits you in the red barrel you can find to the right of the floor in the warehouse. Just spin it up in the extractor device to start the fight.

Old Clockworks Gem #1

One of the green barrels down here has a gem, the first in this mission, so make sure to check all of them.

Use the dark-light to find the rest of the barrels and place the gold one on the pedestal - you can find this barrel in the safe to the far right of the room. Once you've got the key we can open the door into the workshop. Here you can flash the orb on the table to start a fight with two greenies.

Old Clockworks Gem #2

You can also yank down the red chain to reveal a money ghost. Sweet! Move through the right door now to find yourself in the Clock Tower Gate. There's an invisible chest with our next gem inside it as soon as we arrive in the door here. Just uncover it with your dark-light.

Now you need to face off against three greenies in a sandy pit, so obviously they're gonna turn into spinning tornados of sand death. Avoid the spinning ghouls by running, get to close and they'll pull you in, and wait for the greenies to stop their attack to then strobulb and snatch them.

Once done, you'll get yet another shiny gold key. There's a 3-7-0 on the gears inside the hole in the wall if you peek in here. Open the door to the right side of the room now to enter the Cargo Room, but the professor now wants us in the Drafting Office to pick up a new piece of equipment.

Let's retrieve the special compass now. Search through the cargo area for hearts from the red spider, then uncover the red orb in the window. Stun the orb to have it explode and cause a bunch more sand to pile into the room and elevate Luigi's position.

Grab the ball chain to pull down some steps heading upwards, and take a peek through the door behind you before using the stairs to see a couple of boos floating around.

As you attempt to head upstairs you'll be trapped by three greenies and a slammer, so let's take care of those. Watch for the orbs hurtling down the stairs towards you in this sequence, stunning them quickly can halt them on the stairs.

There's a cardboard box up here containing a gold dog bone before you head in the door, but watch for the creaky floorboards!

Old Clockworks Gem #3

We are now on the upper level of the Clock Tower Gate, and there's a jacket and a money spider right inside the door to gather up. Now head across the walkway and use the dark-light on the floor to make a bridge across the gap.



Use the dark-light again to reveal another, larger bridge across the front of the clock face, and pull the red ballchain on the other side for some hearts, then through the door to the Drafting Office.

There's a few secret money spots in here so just Poltergust the entire place. Then blow air on the ceiling fan to reveal a secret room. The wall will return to its position when you stop spinning the fan so back into the new area whilst firing off some air from your Poltergust.

You'll be attacked immediately by three purple ghouls. The best way to deal with these three in a confined space is back into a corner and wait then strobulb to catch at least two of them at once and whittle the numbers down.

Remember to utilise the early "A" prompt when fighting too as it helps avoid counters from ghouls you aren't dealing with.

The bureau in this small space has the special compass we've been hunting down. Mission complete!