Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Digging into the opening level, and our first job is to get our hands on Professor E.Gadd's Poltergust 5000. In order to do so, we'll need to head into the Gloomy Manor. What could possibly go wrong? Let's go!

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide - Gloomy Manor - A-1 Poltergust 5000

Getting zapped down into the first area and we start the game on the walk towards the manor itself. Once at the entrance you'll need to interact with the door to see a mouse with key pop out and scurry around the courtyard. Chase it down to nab the key and get our haunted house adventure underway!

Gloomy Manor Gem #1

This gem can be flashed out of a purple flower to the right of the door with your strobulb - so make sure to return for it when you are fully geared up!

Now, head into the manor and swing a left at the first door in the hallway to reach the Garage. Here you can interact with vases and other items to grab coins, and also check the old-time car out, as that's where you're gonna find our Poltergust 5000. Easy!

You can now practice vacuuming on the piles of dust littered around the room by holding down ZR. You can also grab fabric by holding ZR and then move Luigi backwards until prompted to press A. Do this in the left back corner of the garage to pull a sheet off a chest to net yourself a gold key which you'll need back in the hallway to open the central doorway.

Before this, use the Poltergust 5000 to pull the sheet off the door on the right of the hallway. Now enter here to find yourself in the Mudroom. Once in here you'll find another gold key above you stuck in a ceiling fan. Use your Poltergust to spin the fan and retrieve it, then hoover up any other treasures and head back into the hallway.

Gloomy Manor Gem #2

Outside in the garden you'll see a ghost pup digging around, as well as a gem in the tree. Flash the door to access the garden area and head out to hoover the gem from the tree.

We can now proceed forwards into the Guard Hall where you'll need to avoid the swords as they fall from each set of guard armour. Head through the door using the gold key we found in the Mudroom and we find ourselves in the Foyer. In this area you can find a heart in a vase behind the fish fountain. Now head for the stairs and you'll be interrupted by the professor. He'll inform you that you need a Strobulb - that's the green thing that's stuck in a chandelier above you.

To get the bulb, head to the upper floor via the staircase and direct your vacuum blasts at the fan above the light, this will lower the entire thing down, so you can now dash down and grab the bulb before it raises again. Once you have the bulb attached to the Poltergust 5000 you can open green panel doors, stun ghosts, open safes and more.

Before going through the door to the right at the bottom of the stairs, make sure to go back up and use your new bulb-flashiness to open the safe and get a bunch of coins. Now we can go ahead and get into our first proper scrap by going through the opened scan door to the Coatroom. Here, interact with the toilet to swing through to a hidden area with a ghost having a shower. Once the ghost flees in terror/embarrassment make sure to hoover up any coins, use suction on the towels and so forth to get quite bit of coin from this small room.

Once back in the coatroom the first fight begins and it's just you Vs one titchy little green ghost. This is a good time to learn about flashing a ghost in order to then wrangle them with your vacuum. Once you've stunned an enemy, suck it with the Poltergust whilst holding your joystick in the opposite direction, tiring the ghost out and enabling you to hit a big "A" prompt to smash it around the room. Do this twice and the paranormal rails with evaporate from the doors. Good job, you survived your first ghost encounter.

But don't relax just yet, the foyer now has a trio of spooks to take out, a good time to get a bit of combat practice in. Defeat these ghouls to bring the level to an end, as the professor whisks you back to the safety of the bunker for a debrief and a look at what ghosts and treasures you picked up!

Boo - Boogie Woogie

Return to this mission once you've got your dark-light device and use it beside the car in the garage to unleash Boogie Woogie!

Defeat all boos by following them and draining their energy with your dark-light before using your Poltergust to drain their energy.