Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: D-3 - Across The Chasm

We're back in the chalet now and looking for our gondola ride to the next objective.

Head over to the chimney to get transported to the upper level where there's a safe on the wall to the right. Then on the left use the pulley to raise the candelabra to light it and then lower it back down. You'll need to shut the window with your Poltergust to ensure it stays lit as it travels down!

Secret Mine Gem #12

Down to Airway now and head right through basin and drift hall to reach prospector's crossing. There's another gem lodged in the ice here now.

In terminal, use the orbs to blow up that great big mirror straight ahead and then we get a cutscene with three very angry ghosts who chain up the access we needed. Now we have to catch each ghost to release all the chains.

Go back via drift hall to basin now and use your dark-light to release the orb so you can flash it and cause an explosion that brings some ghosts to the party. Starting with three blues, who'll take turns hiding in drawers and throwing things, and then moving on to the first chained ghost.

This yellow guy is big but he's also slow and very readable. Just circle him to avoid his spit attack and keep your distance so he can't melee. Then simply wait for his attacks and counter with poltergust in the gaps. It's a war of attrition. Just circle and vacuum until those big hitpoints are all gone. Oh, and don't let this big guy munch on a melon or he'll gain back health too.

With the first chain broken we can now go left all the way across Airway and back to crossroads to jump in the E-Gate here.

Secret Mine Gem #13

As you pass through the E-Gate, look to the immediate right with your dark-light, uncover the chest, and then pass back and forth through the gates to collect the spirit balls and then clear the snow to grab this gem!

At the bottom of the skip slope, to get into Smuggler's Reach this time, just dark-light the door. There's a gold bone in the corner chest here, and then dark-light the room to reveal the armour and our next chained ghost.

This greenie will open the window to let three purples in so let's try to flash them as soon as they are entering the area to wrangle at least two up straight away. The rest of this scrap is then simple, with one purple and a straightforward greenie to Poltergust. We only have one chain left now and it's on the first floor.

Back up in the lift to the chalet now and the final red chain ghost will pop out at us and introduce a few greenie pals. This is another very straightforward fight with no change in tactics, the slammer just has more health than usual.

Now let's get to terminal and into that gondola at last. In the gondola you'll need to shoot the ice off the chains then head around to High Wires so we can now cross using these newly exposed chains. This will take us to Workshop Landing - also note the boo floating around the sky as you ride the chain over!

Go through the door on the right on the other side of the balance railings (watch for birds!) to access the maintenance room where we need to power up a generator.

Grab exploding orbs from the conveyor belt and throw them up over the generator through the three gaps; left, right, and centre.

There's an order to doing this correctly so drop bombs down the chutes and then flash them in this order please - Left, Middle, Right, Right, Left, Middle - and this will restart the power, trigger a snow-in and, most importantly, complete the mission!

Boo - Paraboola

In Deep Hall, make sure to use your dark-light on the fireplace to reveal a kettle that's gone missing. This kicks off another quick Boo encounter.