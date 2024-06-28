Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: B-5 Doggone Key

We're on the tail of a spectral pooch now as we hunt down the ghost dog that stole our special key in the last mission.

Of course, this dog is leaving a trail of spectral footprints behind it that we need to follow with our dark-light device. So let's follow the trail at the entrance to find the dog has gone through the wall. The gate is open and once we enter we'll see the pooch and our key before it takes off again.

Follow the trail through the courtyard to find it leads into the hydro generator. Straight across the bridge to the console in here and you'll see another ghostly image on the wall, so let's make our way into east hall and then right into the toolshed.

Interact with the cupboards at the back of the room to have the ghost dog jump out and lick you. Now follow its new trail out the right door to the garden. Quickly do battle with the three purple ghouls here, grabbing some health from the vase if required.

Now peek in the window and you'll see the dog playing inside so let's backtrack to the toolshed where we can access the dog's location via the fountain we used earlier.

Boo - French Boodle

Before moving on from the toolshed, use your dark-light to uncover furniture around the room and discover our next boo, French Boodle!

Once the boo is defeated use the fountain to access toolshed stairs, where our target has just darted upstairs. Watch out for the purple ghost at the bottom of the stairs here, and don't fall for the trap door on the second floor again!

Using the dark-light outside the botany lab indicates the dog has gone to the next floor up so let's enter the lab and climb the stalk to follow. Head straight out the right side door of the seedling lab to find the dog in the toolshed stairs, where it promptly vanishes through the wall again.

There's a gold dog bone in the botany lab drawer (right side) if you return now and all signs indicate our pooch has gone up another floor. Up we go now to the conservatory directly above the botany lab. There's a dog shape on the floor right in front of the piano.

Use your dark-light now and the dog will jump out and then hide behind the piano. To access it go to the left and defeat the purple creeper here, then go to the dog and it will take off out of the room.

Follow the dog all the way back to the west hall and into the west bathroom. Use your dark-light in the bathroom to find an invisible toilet, then interact with the bidet to have a dog pop out (never thought I'd have to use that instruction in a sentence again).

Head into the west hall and stun the three small creepers that ambush you. Head left into the bedroom and rumble the ghost here.

You can now stun the dog and tackle it before it takes off to the other room, where you'll need to follow it one last time before stunning it again to finish it off and take your key. Job done!