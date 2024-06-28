Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: B-1 A Job For A Plumber

Kicking off at Haunted Towers Entrance, we first need to find a key for the main gate. Simply strobulb the four purple flowers along the entrance railings to have the key you need pop out of the final flower. You can also have a cheeky peek into the hydro generator area from out here, seems as though there's slammer awaiting our arrival!

Use the key on the main gate now and enter the courtyard. Here you can use the flower pod on the left to grab some ammo then stand on the plate to the left or right for some target practice. When you're ready head into the right side door to the hydro generator.

The slammer will take off and the room lights come on, giving us a good look around. As we approach the centre of the room the professor contacts to send us to a water clog on the roof! Let's-a-go and all that. But wait. Before you leave the hydro generator, head to the far right of the room to grab a key from a chest, and then use your dark-light device to reveal a set of drawers. Now open the drawers to reveal a Boo. It's MAMBOO!

Boo - MamBoo



Fight MamBoo as you did our last Boo encounter. Use the dark-light device to pressure the ghost into revealing its location then Poltergust that fool. Three runs of this will see the fight done. Use the dark-light to re-open the door out now and cross the courtyard to use your new key on the door to Tower Lobby.

In tower lobby, use the dark-light to reveal a door and flash the red froggies for coin before moving to the Greenhouse. In the greenhouse you're in for a battle against three greenies armed with shovels! Wait for the enemy to charge a move, or until after they've attacked to stun them and catch them off guard. Exiting the room brings you to the other side of the water in Tower Lobby, where you'll find a gold bone in the barrel!

There's also a secret door to uncover here that leads to maintenance and the west garden. Here we'll find a treasure that we have to come back for. Move upstairs in tower lobby now to enter the Plant Nursery.

Use the pods to shoot at the two large plants here and uncover a chest containing a key, then make sure to use the Poltergust to blast the water pressure device in the right corner so it rises to max. Hey, we vandals but also do this to the other valve on the stairs in this area to gather up a whole bunch of treasure.

Haunted Towers Gem #1

Before leaving the lobby stairs, walk behind the valve you just turned in order to access the green gem you can see beneath you on the steps.

Head out the right door of the nursery now and you'll fall through the floor here! So be careful as you approach the door on the right leading to skybridge. The bats on the bridge may seem threatening, but just run straight across and you should avoid them easily. Now use the key on the door here to access the laboratory.

There's a big gang of greenies armed with shovels and slammers for good measure in the lab. Defeat them all and then use your dark-light to reveal some treasure flowers. Peeking through the wall here shows us the Botany Lab.

Move to the right now and you'll get locked into a small area with a bubble machine. Use 'L' and 'R' to inflate and deflate a bubble in your Poltergust 5000, then manoeuvre Luigi up slowly, avoiding all the spikes and then moving him to the left into the lounge.

Dropping down on the top ledges here gives you a chance to peek in at the conservatory as well as the door to the water supply - which is where we are headed. You can also drop down using the balloons in the area to have a peek in the Seedling Laboratory and nab some gold.

Haunted Towers Gem #2

More importantly, dropping down on the left of the middle level here will enable you to grab the gem you may have noticed in the display here. With this gathered up, let's head for Water Supply.

Grab the various treasures then move into the centre to face off against a greenie with a wooden bucket helmet. Wait for this smart guy to taunt you and flash him to then hoover him up. Once the lights are on, use the dark-light device to uncover a chest full of lovely money.

There's lots more treasure behind the large console up here. Once you're done collecting shiny bits and bobs, let's grab the wooden bucket our last enemy was using, stand under the yellow drip to fill it up, and then place it on the front green pedestal at the pump controls.

Now stand on the rear green platform and flash the console with your strobulb to proceed, filling the area with water and opening up new routes for us to explore a little later. Unfortunately, we've also roused a rather rotund ghost from its slumber.

To defeat this ghoul, avoid its liquid attacks as you strobulb it and then use your Poltergust 5000 as per usual. He may look big, but this guy is actually a pushover. Mission complete!