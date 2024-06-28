Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: B-2 The Pinwheel Gate

Let's resume our search for the next Dark Moon piece now and, after some tinkering with the parascope, the professor believes it's located somewhere in the large tree at the heart of Haunted Towers.



Back at the entrance, you can use the bucket to rejuvenate the flowers here for some treasure then head through the gate and do the same on the flowers here. Straight ahead you'll need to use your Poltergust on the large metal barrier to shift it out of your way. But wait! If you've opened this before you'll have been rewarded with treasure, this time we've got a whole bunch of blue ghosts, stealing all the vanes off the mechanism and taking off into the towers.

Let's follow our map now and move to the nearby icon by heading right into the hydro generator room and then using our newly opened door here. Oh, and there's a gold dog bone to nab in this room before you go, just shake the barrel on the far right of the area.

In the east hall, have a check around for treasure in vases, behind the wall, and in the picture frame. Then we can unveil the hidden door straight ahead and move into the Gardener's Dwelling. In here, check for treasure in drawers before rumbling a blue ghost in the wardrobe.

Pinwheel Vane #1

Pull the poster off the wall to reveal a balloon plant, then spin the ceiling fan to shift the bed back. There's a trap door here!

We need more weight to activate the trap door, so grab the bucket of water and stand on it to move down to the Gardener's Lab. Defeat the greenies here and then check the desk on the far left of the room to find a ghost with our first Pinwheel Vane.

Boo - Boolean

Now head down the opened waterway and there's an entry tucked into the left that leads to the sewers and a confrontation with BOOLEAN. This boo goes down easy, and two rounds with your Poltergust should see you free to hoover up any rewards and move on.

Pinwheel Vane #2

Let's head all the way back up and around to East Hall, using the balloons to return to Gardener's Dwelling and into the corridor. Now open the door on your right to enter the toolshed. Here you'll take on a slammer, three shovel-wielding greenies, and a blue who you can find in the drawers along the back wall. Once done, you get rewarded with the next vane!

Pinwheel Vane #3

Now let's move on through the door on the right of the toolshed to the garden. There's a blue ghost out here so let's move carefully through the area. Now, on the right of the mower there's a red pull cord to grab with your Poltergust. This will send the mower racing forwards to open up a new path and trigger a battle!

Haunted Towers Gem #3

This is a scrap that takes in one large yellow, a few bucket-wielding greens, and a blue stuck in a vase on the right of the arena. Take care of the lot to get this next pinwheel piece. Before you leave here, let's grab the hidden gem by using the wooden bucket and flowing drainpipe to water all the purple flowers. Then flash the one at the bottom of the garden to grab this well hidden treasure.

Pinwheel Vane #4

Now go back into the gardener's dwelling and interact with the fountain in the top right corner of the room to find a secret entrance to the toolshed stairs. Wait for the stairs to move and then hop on to travel upwards. So haunted!

There's a quick greenie battle up here and an invisible table full of treasure to scope out with the dark-light. The back door is a trap so avoid that and head to the door on the left of the landing to enter the Botany Lab.

In the lab we want to use the dark-light to reveal a missing piece of pipe above the machinery here. Now flash the machine to start it up and have the plant grow and smash out of its case. This stalk will now act as a route to the Seedling Laboratory.

Haunted Towers Gem #4

Before heading up we can have a quick search for treasures at the back of the lab then grab the wooden bucket from the desk and activate the pump again to fill it with water. Use this on the plant in the background to grow it. Strobulb the resulting flower for the next gem!

Up in the seedling lab you'll need to take care of two greenies and then open the drawers on the left in the lower area to find a blue lurker to take out for your 4th piece.

Haunted Towers Gem #5

Now, before you leave, use the turret in the centre of the room to enter a target practice to shoot a mouse and grab another gem!

Pinwheel Vane #5

Head out to the right from the Seedling Lab and up the Toolshed Stairs. There's hearts in the drawer here if required. Head up the stairs to the Conservatory and then take out the three slammers before activating the piano to reveal a blue lurker. Take it out for your final Pinwheel Vane. Another fine display, Luigi.