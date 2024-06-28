Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: D-2 - Hit Rock Bottom

We're headed for the Crystal Quarry now, where the professor believes the boos are being controlled by some sort of leader.

Secret Cave Gem #7

This one is easy. Not. Light the chicken on the BBQ to the left of the main door to the chalet. Once it's burning, take it down the path to the frozen portrait to melt and then dark-light for this gem!

Jump in the chalet lift down to the airway. Head left at the bottom and through the door to Crossroads.

Flash the disc shape here to activate the professor's E-Gates! These gates make teleportation and movement to areas carrying torches and other things that melt ice real good.

Use the first gate to grab the frozen key then retrace your steps to melt it in the torch in the previous room. Then proceed forward again and open the door to Skip Slope.

There's a gold bone in the barrel at the top of the slopes here. Now dive down the slope and you'll see the central path. There's also a path to the right with a key that we require, and another path to the left. You can use the E-Gates at the top and bottom to run the course as much as you want.

Secret Cave Gem #8

We nabbed the key on our second run of skip slope and then a gem on our third!

Now interact with the barrel at the bottom of Skip Slice then use your Poltergust to spin the device and open up the shutters. Use the key we just found to unlock the door.

In the Smuggler's Hideout you can use the burning logs from the fireplace to melt the snow at the door and on the knight to have him drop his spear. Now a bunch of ghouls will intrude, but you got this.

The window blows open now we can't melt the rest of the ice at the door, so blow it shut. Simple! Now we can head to the shaft through the dethawed door.

Secret Cave Gem #9

There's some treasure to be hoovered up as you wind your way down here but keep an eye out for a red ball on a chain that you need to pull, then go up to see that it's opened a little nook with our gem inside.

Interact with the door that's semi-buried in snow to get unceremoniously flung into Coward's Chasm. Here you simply need to walk behind the reflective backdrop to pass to the other side. Now drop the ropes all the way down using the crank and enter the Deep Hall.

We now need to move for the Crystal Quarry, which has been flagged on our map by the prof. In the deep hall there's a crack to peek through, a chain to pull on to release half a lock mechanism on the door, and a quick scrap with a couple of ghouls who show up.

Once you've done all this we can have a look through to the Crystal Quarry, where a boo is plotting and scheming.

The door to the quarry is locked so let us move on to the right and into the Pit Mine. Head down to the bottom on the lift then over to the right to use the Poltergust on the mining machine to scoop coal onto the belt. Now activate the belt to have the coal pass through the E-Gate.

Now back in the deep hall we can grab a coal and light it to melt the chain and open the second part of the door mechanism. Boof!

Into the Cinder Mine we go. Turn the valve to expose the flame then grab a log from the ground and melt the ice on the left. Note the key dangling from the ceiling here too.

Secret Cave Gem #10

Move into the nook behind the melted ice and open the sacks to grab some coal. Now light this and throw it up to get the key. Back into the deep hall for a quick fight before using some lit coal to knock the blue gem out of the ceiling!

Head into the crystal quarry and there's treasure on the left side of the room before you inspect the crystals. Start with the sneaker in the first crystal on the left, this causes him to burst out first allowing you to deal with the hardest ghoul before the greenie and slammer arrive.

Secret Cave Gem #11

Once this scrap is done, you can also take note of the E-Gate here. Using it to go back to the chalet will net you the easiest gem in the game. Then it's back to the bunker. Yay!

Boo - Booger



In the chalet, you'll note the rocking chair has gone missing. Dark-Light where it used to be in order to start this scrap with Booger.