Welcome to our Luigi's Mansion 2 HD walkthrough guide series! Here we'll give you a 100% guided tour of the multiple haunted mansions on offer in Luigi's second spooky offering. With step-by-step details on how to progress through each area, alongside full guides for All Boo Locations and All Gem Locations, this is your one-stop shop for this remastered version of the game.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: A-4 Visual Tricks

Spirit balls! No, not you, mate. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, level A-4, it's all about the spirit balls.

This mission sees the professor send Luigi back in to Gloomy Manor to investigate some visual trickery that may or may not be hiding all manner of secrets. We're gonna need to head for his lab and grab the Dark-Light Device. Let's get bustin'.

Gloomy Manor Gem #8

We kick off at the entrance here where we can head into all surrounding rooms in the hunt for treasures. Head back into the garage to take on a gold ghost for coins, and then make sure to move back into the Mudroom. Here you can flash the door and go outside where you'll find a gem waiting in a tree, as shown below.

Once done, make a move for the centre of the manor, proceeding forward to the foyer and following the map icon to the left. As you enter the Common Hall here, the door ahead of you will disappear. How strange. Turn to head back to the foyer now and, after a brief convo with the professor, you'll once again need to face off against a bunch of enemies to proceed.

In this scrap, take out a slammer first, then you'll need to open vases and drawers to find the blue ghosts - all three of them. Now head upstairs and move to the Parlor and interact with the fireplace to drop down into E.Gadd's Lab.

Reach for the Dark-Light Device and a shaded greenie will nab a part of it and disappear behind the room's chalkboard. You'll now face three greenies as you use the Poltergust 5000 to spin the board and have them all appear.

The trick to this scrap is to vacuum their sunglasses off, stun and then suck them up. Simples! Once all three are down, you can go ahead and attach the device to your torch. Dude! Once attached, use it on the wall to the right of the room. Once you've found the anomaly here you'll need to suck up the resultant spirit balls (who makes this stuff up?!) to have the illusory door appear and become permanent and useable.

Back into the Common Hall area and the professor informs us, via Dual Scream, that he wants us to hunt down whoever it is that's playing around with spirit balls. Follow the corridor around here, it's fairly easy to see on your in-game map that there are areas up here that are hidden behind walls. So let's use the dark-light device on the picture frame to the right of the large cobweb to grab a key and then on the wall to the immediate right to reveal yet another doorway. Use your new key to proceed.

Now we are in the Patio area. Have a look through the windows here, and then head south into the small garden area. There's an illusory door on the left here, and to the right we can find a statue of E Gadd that can have its umbrella spun around with your vacuum to reveal the key we need for the locked door in this small area. Oh, and give the roundabout a good spin for lots of coins!!

Gloomy Manor Gem #9

You can also nab the next gem in the patio area by shining your dark-light on the right side with the fish statues to reveal another statue that shoots out the gem!

Gloomy Manor Gem #10

The illusory door to the left here takes you Under The Stairs, where we can enter the aquarium we saw earlier to hoover up the gem there. Now head back and into the Kitchen with the key we retrieved from the E.Gadd statue. In the kitchen we've got some more ghosts on our hands. Once done, you can find a gold bone in the drawer on the left.

Boo - Boo

Now jump into the service chute on the left and head up to the Dining Room where there's an Boo waiting for you. Use your dark-light device in the centre of the room now to release a bunch of spirit balls and get the Boo all riled. Every time the Boo disappears, track it around the room with the dark-light device to reveal it and sap its energy, then blast it with your Poltergust 5000. Eventually it'll give up and you are free to head back to base. Another stellar job, Luigi.