Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Walkthrough Guide: C-3 - Roundhouse Brawl

Let's go get that big ancient poltergeist that's stolen the clocktower hands from right under our noses!

We kick off in the Roundhouse and the professor having a very funny dig at Luigi about shaving off his moustache. Gets us every time.

Old Clockworks Gem #5

Now, out to the right is the canyon stairs and we can head down these about halfway to quickly nab a sneaky gem overhead.

Now let's head to the warehouse, just back one room before the roundhouse - and take the lift up to the second floor. There's a door blocked by debris here so flash the orb and it'll blow up and clear the route. We can now enter the Clockmaker's Chambers.

Old Clockworks Gem #6

Pull back the rug to reveal a big fan. Now use the fan to change the time on the clock to 9:00. This will wake up the greenie on the bed. Fight him and you'll be rewarded for your bravery with the next gem.

Now head through the door to do some beam-balancing to get across to the other side. Here you'll find a few spiders to stun, a crack to peek through and a poster to tear off the wall.

Old Clockworks Gem #7

Before you head through the door to the right, go back across the beams, making sure you are on the furthest right. This will take you to a little hidden nook with another gem!

Now let's get back to the other side of the beams and through the door to the Transportation Hall. The first door on the right is locked so go left into the Finishing Room. There are three greenies to take care of and they are wearing welding masks this time!

We can't get up the moving walkway when we come back out this room so go across to the left and into the Container Yard. Blow up the moving crates with the orb that's nestled on the scale here. Once you activate the main machine by pulling on the cord, the box on the left will move, blow it up to reveal two slammers. Deal with these and then pull the cord three times to place three orbs in the scale cart.

This opens the way forward. There's a chest with cash straight ahead, so nab the cash and coin and then flash the orbs to blow them up and drop the scale on the other side to move ahead and back into the transportation hall.

Now to the left door here and into a very steamy Kiln Room. Use the Poltergust to turn the left valve, then dark-light the right one to reveal another valve. With both shut off, use the Poltergust to suck up any remaining steam to clear the air so you can flash the door!

Boo - Boodonkulous!

Now that you've flashed the door you'll need to take on a few greenies before Boodonkulous shows up. Once the boo is dealt with, head through the opening, grab the chain to open the vent and flash a gold orb, then through the door to the main hall again.

Pull the sheet off the centre point below the key portrait at the very end of the corridor then stand on the exposed spot to get shot over the mechanism. Dark-light the key to nab it and then ride the cog back over. Back to the very first locked door in the corridor now, and it takes us through to the roundhouse again using our new key.

There are loads of spiders on the stairs, and there's a hidden chest full of a ton of coin that the dark-light can detect under the stairs. Now pull the sheets off the wall on the opposite side to nab more gold.

Old Clockworks Gem #8

There's a hidden gap in the wall at the left of the door, head in here to find yet another gem!

Now we can FINALLY get it on with this ghost that's nicked our clock hands. This fight sees you need to contend with an ancient poltergeist. Watch for movement on the sand floor and for bricks being lifted then stun to reveal and quickly stun again to grab the ghost and start doing damage.

The first time you do this a purple will reveal itself and attack, so time you button presses to avoid. Once done, a tornado will pull everything into the centre of the room whilst firing out bombs, so keep running away from centre and avoid bombs as you go.

Take the ghost on again in exactly the same manner once it's settled down again. You need to repeat the process a few more times, but there's no more tornados and only one more purple to interrupt you! Once the poltergeist is down you can finally grab those clock hands. Job done, yo.