Nintendo has provided a smidge more information regarding its upcoming Nintendo Direct in April, focused entirely on the much-anticipated Switch 2 console.

Scheduled to commence on 2nd April 2025, we now know that it will be broadcast at the following times:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 12am (Thu) AEDT





► https://t.co/XCecVa9Zid pic.twitter.com/ACu5pZUd0D Join us on April 2nd at 6am PT for #NintendoDirect : Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, where we will share a closer look at #NintendoSwitch2 February 5, 2025

It's widely expected that Nintendo will lift the lid on specific details regarding the Switch 2, including the launch line-up, price, and release date.

The company recently confirmed that it is considering affordability when looking at the potential price of the Switch 2, and has also pledged to take "all possible measures" to combat resellers upon the system's eventual launch.